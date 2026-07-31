GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande – Big feelings: (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
petal ariana grande

Big feelings è uno dei brani che compongono Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La sesta traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme a ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, per l’esattezza il 17 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone

Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Big Feelings Ariana Grande

Baby, what’s your karma like?
‘Cause, boy, you must’ve earned me historically
Don’t have to hold it in no more
I’ll take it, babe (I’ll take it, babe)
Ooh, you could blame the moon or blame the tides
Pussy so sweet, a tear fell from his eye
Don’t have to lift a finger
Was it something I said?

Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm)
Big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There’re worse things that I could—

Let me take things off your mind
‘Cause, boy, I’ll love you so therapeutically
Whether we’re on the phone or real life
I got you, babe (I got you, babe)
Ooh, you could blame the stars or blame your sign
This sex is ‘bout to make a grown man cry
There’s no need to break down
Leave it all in my head

Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm)
Big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Oh)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
There are worse things that I could do (Mm)

Oh yeah
I know it can be so hard sometimes for me to stop it
Once you express yourself, I can become so aquatic
Come swim in these waters
I’ve been told I’ve healing properties
So, baby, can you promise me
That you’ll handle me properly?
Then I’ll give you big, big

Big feelings (Oh yeah), big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
Big feelings (I know), they’re only feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do
Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)
I know I give him big, big
There are worse things that I could do (Mm)
There are worse things that I could do (Mm)

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Tesoro, com’è il tuo karma?

Perché, ragazzo, te lo devi essere meritato da sempre
Non devi più trattenerti
Lo prendo, tesoro (Lo prendo, tesoro)
Oh, potresti dare la colpa alla luna o alle maree
Una f**a così dolce che gli è caduta una lacrima
Non devo muovere un dito
Ho detto qualcosa di sbagliato?

Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm)
Grandi emozioni (Mm)
So di fargliene provare tante, tante
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare
Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)
So di fargliene provare tante, tante
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare—

Lascia che ti tolga i pensieri dalla testa
Perché, ragazzo, ti amerò in modo terapeutico
Che si tratti di stare al telefono o nella vita reale
Ci sono per te, tesoro (Ci sono per te, tesoro)
Ooh, potresti dare la colpa alle stelle o al tuo segno zodiacale
Questo sesso sta per far piangere un uomo adulto
Non c’è bisogno di crollare
Lascia tutto nella mia testa

Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm)
Grandi emozioni (Mm)
So di fargliene provare tante, tante
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare
Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Oh)
So di fargliene provare tante, tante
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare fare
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)

Oh sì
So che a volte per me è così difficile fermarmi
Una volta che ti esprimi, posso diventare così acquatica
Vieni a nuotare in queste acque
Mi hanno detto che ho proprietà curative
Quindi, tesoro, puoi promettermi
Che mi tratterai bene?

Allora ti darò grandi, grandi emozioni

Grandi emozioni (Oh ​​sì), grandi emozioni (Mm)
So che gliene do tante, grandi
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare
Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)
So che gliene do tante, grandi
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare
Grandi emozioni (Lo so), sono solo emozioni (Mm)
So che gliene do tante, grandi
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare
Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)
So che gliene do tante, grandi
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)
Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)

E voi cosa ne pensate di Big Feelings di Ariana Grande?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

Articoli correlati