Ariana Grande – Big feelings: (testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2026 Big feelings è uno dei brani che compongono Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La sesta traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme a ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, per l’esattezza il 17 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood. Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone Il Lyric Video Ufficiale Testo Big Feelings Ariana Grande Baby, what’s your karma like? ‘Cause, boy, you must’ve earned me historically Don’t have to hold it in no more I’ll take it, babe (I’ll take it, babe) Ooh, you could blame the moon or blame the tides Pussy so sweet, a tear fell from his eye Don’t have to lift a finger Was it something I said? Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm) Big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There’re worse things that I could— Let me take things off your mind ‘Cause, boy, I’ll love you so therapeutically Whether we’re on the phone or real life I got you, babe (I got you, babe) Ooh, you could blame the stars or blame your sign This sex is ‘bout to make a grown man cry There’s no need to break down Leave it all in my head Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm) Big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Oh) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do There are worse things that I could do (Mm) Oh yeah I know it can be so hard sometimes for me to stop it Once you express yourself, I can become so aquatic Come swim in these waters I’ve been told I’ve healing properties So, baby, can you promise me That you’ll handle me properly? Then I’ll give you big, big Big feelings (Oh yeah), big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do Big feelings (I know), they’re only feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm) I know I give him big, big There are worse things that I could do (Mm) There are worse things that I could do (Mm) (Fonte Genius.com) Traduzione Tesoro, com’è il tuo karma? Perché, ragazzo, te lo devi essere meritato da sempre Non devi più trattenerti Lo prendo, tesoro (Lo prendo, tesoro) Oh, potresti dare la colpa alla luna o alle maree Una f**a così dolce che gli è caduta una lacrima Non devo muovere un dito Ho detto qualcosa di sbagliato? Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm) Grandi emozioni (Mm) So di fargliene provare tante, tante Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm) So di fargliene provare tante, tante Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare— Lascia che ti tolga i pensieri dalla testa Perché, ragazzo, ti amerò in modo terapeutico Che si tratti di stare al telefono o nella vita reale Ci sono per te, tesoro (Ci sono per te, tesoro) Ooh, potresti dare la colpa alle stelle o al tuo segno zodiacale Questo sesso sta per far piangere un uomo adulto Non c’è bisogno di crollare Lascia tutto nella mia testa Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm) Grandi emozioni (Mm) So di fargliene provare tante, tante Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Oh) So di fargliene provare tante, tante Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare fare Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm) Oh sì So che a volte per me è così difficile fermarmi Una volta che ti esprimi, posso diventare così acquatica Vieni a nuotare in queste acque Mi hanno detto che ho proprietà curative Quindi, tesoro, puoi promettermi Che mi tratterai bene? Allora ti darò grandi, grandi emozioni Grandi emozioni (Oh sì), grandi emozioni (Mm) So che gliene do tante, grandi Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm) So che gliene do tante, grandi Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare Grandi emozioni (Lo so), sono solo emozioni (Mm) So che gliene do tante, grandi Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm) So che gliene do tante, grandi Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm) Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm) E voi cosa ne pensate di Big Feelings di Ariana Grande?