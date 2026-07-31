Ariana Grande – Big feelings: (testo e traduzione)

Big feelings è uno dei brani che compongono Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La sesta traccia, di cui Ariana è unica autrice insieme a ILYA, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, per l’esattezza il 17 giugno 2026 al Kia Forum di Inglewood.

Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone

Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Big Feelings Ariana Grande

Baby, what’s your karma like?

‘Cause, boy, you must’ve earned me historically

Don’t have to hold it in no more

I’ll take it, babe (I’ll take it, babe)

Ooh, you could blame the moon or blame the tides

Pussy so sweet, a tear fell from his eye

Don’t have to lift a finger

Was it something I said?

Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm)

Big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There’re worse things that I could—

Let me take things off your mind

‘Cause, boy, I’ll love you so therapeutically

Whether we’re on the phone or real life

I got you, babe (I got you, babe)

Ooh, you could blame the stars or blame your sign

This sex is ‘bout to make a grown man cry

There’s no need to break down

Leave it all in my head

Yeah, I think I give him big feelings (Mm)

Big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Oh)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

There are worse things that I could do (Mm)

Oh yeah

I know it can be so hard sometimes for me to stop it

Once you express yourself, I can become so aquatic

Come swim in these waters

I’ve been told I’ve healing properties

So, baby, can you promise me

That you’ll handle me properly?

Then I’ll give you big, big

Big feelings (Oh yeah), big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

Big feelings (I know), they’re only feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do

Big feelings (Mm), they’re only big feelings (Mm)

I know I give him big, big

There are worse things that I could do (Mm)

There are worse things that I could do (Mm)

(Fonte Genius.com)

Traduzione

Tesoro, com’è il tuo karma?

Perché, ragazzo, te lo devi essere meritato da sempre

Non devi più trattenerti

Lo prendo, tesoro (Lo prendo, tesoro)

Oh, potresti dare la colpa alla luna o alle maree

Una f**a così dolce che gli è caduta una lacrima

Non devo muovere un dito

Ho detto qualcosa di sbagliato?

Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm)

Grandi emozioni (Mm)

So di fargliene provare tante, tante

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare

Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)

So di fargliene provare tante, tante

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare—

Lascia che ti tolga i pensieri dalla testa

Perché, ragazzo, ti amerò in modo terapeutico

Che si tratti di stare al telefono o nella vita reale

Ci sono per te, tesoro (Ci sono per te, tesoro)

Ooh, potresti dare la colpa alle stelle o al tuo segno zodiacale

Questo sesso sta per far piangere un uomo adulto

Non c’è bisogno di crollare

Lascia tutto nella mia testa

Sì, credo di fargli provare grandi emozioni (Mm)

Grandi emozioni (Mm)

So di fargliene provare tante, tante

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare

Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Oh)

So di fargliene provare tante, tante

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare fare

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)

Oh sì

So che a volte per me è così difficile fermarmi

Una volta che ti esprimi, posso diventare così acquatica

Vieni a nuotare in queste acque

Mi hanno detto che ho proprietà curative

Quindi, tesoro, puoi promettermi

Che mi tratterai bene?

Allora ti darò grandi, grandi emozioni

Grandi emozioni (Oh ​​sì), grandi emozioni (Mm)

So che gliene do tante, grandi

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare

Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)

So che gliene do tante, grandi

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare

Grandi emozioni (Lo so), sono solo emozioni (Mm)

So che gliene do tante, grandi

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare

Grandi emozioni (Mm), sono solo grandi emozioni (Mm)

So che gliene do tante, grandi

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)

Ci sono cose peggiori che potrei fare (Mm)

E voi cosa ne pensate di Big Feelings di Ariana Grande?