Ariana Grande – Stay: (testo e traduzione)

Stay è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La quarta traccia, di cui Ariana è autrice insieme a ILYA e Max Martin, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, precisamente al Kia Forum di Inglewood (Los Angeles), il 17 giugno 2026.

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Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Stay Ariana Grande

wait baby

take your time

you got me so in like

boy i need you all the time

make it mine

make it mine

way too good to be true

can’t find nothing wrong w you

i’m falling for you what do i do

i just wanna stay this time

really i should stay this time

stay

say ! tell me

where you been ?

i’ve been scared of losing things

maybe you can set me free

that’s not me

that’s not me

we can make it something sweet

there’s no need to overthink

really just don’t wanna be temporary

i just wanna stay this time

but can you keep me safe this time ?

stay

stay this time

but can you keep me, safe this time ?

stay

hands tied

hard to reach but

oh my

i don’t want to be

just another corrective experience

tongue tied

hard to speak but

oh my

i don’t want to be

anywhere but by your side

baby i, i just wanna

stay this time

but can you keep me safe this time ?

stay

Traduzione

Aspetta, tesoro

Prenditi il ​​tuo tempo

Mi hai conquistata

Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te in ogni momento

Fallo mio

Fallo mio

Troppo bello per essere vero

Non riesco a trovare niente di sbagliato in te

Mi sto innamorando di te, cosa devo fare?

Voglio solo restare questa volta

Davvero dovrei restare questa volta

Resta

Dimmi! Dimmi

Dove sei stato?

Ho avuto paura di perdere le cose

Forse puoi liberarmi

Non sono io

Non sono io

Possiamo rendere tutto più dolce

Non c’è bisogno di pensarci troppo

Davvero non voglio che sia solo temporaneo

Voglio solo restare questa volta

Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?

Resta

Resta questa volta

Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?

Resta

Mani legate

Difficile da raggiungere ma

Oh mio Dio

Non voglio essere

Solo un’altra esperienza correttiva

Lingua legata

Difficile parlare ma

Oh mio Dio

Non voglio essere

Da nessuna parte se non al tuo fianco

Tesoro, io, io voglio solo

Restare questa volta

Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?

Resta

E voi cosa ne pensate di Stay di Ariana Grande?