Ariana Grande – Stay: (testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 31 Luglio 2026 Stay è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La quarta traccia, di cui Ariana è autrice insieme a ILYA e Max Martin, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, precisamente al Kia Forum di Inglewood (Los Angeles), il 17 giugno 2026. Clicca qui per l’anteprima della canzone Il Lyric Video Ufficiale Testo Stay Ariana Grande wait baby take your time you got me so in like boy i need you all the time make it mine make it mine way too good to be true can’t find nothing wrong w you i’m falling for you what do i do i just wanna stay this time really i should stay this time stay say ! tell me where you been ? i’ve been scared of losing things maybe you can set me free that’s not me that’s not me we can make it something sweet there’s no need to overthink really just don’t wanna be temporary i just wanna stay this time but can you keep me safe this time ? stay stay this time but can you keep me, safe this time ? stay hands tied hard to reach but oh my i don’t want to be just another corrective experience tongue tied hard to speak but oh my i don’t want to be anywhere but by your side baby i, i just wanna stay this time but can you keep me safe this time ? stay Traduzione Aspetta, tesoro Prenditi il tuo tempo Mi hai conquistata Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te in ogni momento Fallo mio Fallo mio Troppo bello per essere vero Non riesco a trovare niente di sbagliato in te Mi sto innamorando di te, cosa devo fare? Voglio solo restare questa volta Davvero dovrei restare questa volta Resta Dimmi! Dimmi Dove sei stato? Ho avuto paura di perdere le cose Forse puoi liberarmi Non sono io Non sono io Possiamo rendere tutto più dolce Non c’è bisogno di pensarci troppo Davvero non voglio che sia solo temporaneo Voglio solo restare questa volta Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta? Resta Resta questa volta Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta? Resta Mani legate Difficile da raggiungere ma Oh mio Dio Non voglio essere Solo un’altra esperienza correttiva Lingua legata Difficile parlare ma Oh mio Dio Non voglio essere Da nessuna parte se non al tuo fianco Tesoro, io, io voglio solo Restare questa volta Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta? Resta E voi cosa ne pensate di Stay di Ariana Grande?