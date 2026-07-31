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Ariana Grande – Stay: (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
petal ariana grande

Stay è uno dei brani di Petal, il nuovo album di Ariana Grande, in uscita il 31 luglio 2026. La quarta traccia, di cui Ariana è autrice insieme a ILYA e Max Martin, è stata rivelata durante una delle tappe dell’Eternal Sunshine Tour, precisamente al Kia Forum di Inglewood (Los Angeles), il 17 giugno 2026.

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Il Lyric Video Ufficiale

Testo Stay Ariana Grande

wait baby
take your time
you got me so in like
boy i need you all the time
make it mine
make it mine

way too good to be true
can’t find nothing wrong w you
i’m falling for you what do i do

i just wanna stay this time
really i should stay this time
stay

say ! tell me
where you been ?
i’ve been scared of losing things
maybe you can set me free
that’s not me
that’s not me

we can make it something sweet
there’s no need to overthink
really just don’t wanna be temporary

i just wanna stay this time
but can you keep me safe this time ?
stay

stay this time
but can you keep me, safe this time ?
stay

hands tied
hard to reach but
oh my
i don’t want to be
just another corrective experience

tongue tied
hard to speak but
oh my
i don’t want to be
anywhere but by your side
baby i, i just wanna
stay this time
but can you keep me safe this time ?
stay

Traduzione

Aspetta, tesoro
Prenditi il ​​tuo tempo
Mi hai conquistata
Ragazzo, ho bisogno di te in ogni momento
Fallo mio
Fallo mio

Troppo bello per essere vero
Non riesco a trovare niente di sbagliato in te
Mi sto innamorando di te, cosa devo fare?

Voglio solo restare questa volta
Davvero dovrei restare questa volta
Resta

Dimmi! Dimmi
Dove sei stato?
Ho avuto paura di perdere le cose
Forse puoi liberarmi
Non sono io
Non sono io

Possiamo rendere tutto più dolce
Non c’è bisogno di pensarci troppo
Davvero non voglio che sia solo temporaneo

Voglio solo restare questa volta
Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?
Resta

Resta questa volta
Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?

Resta

Mani legate
Difficile da raggiungere ma
Oh mio Dio
Non voglio essere
Solo un’altra esperienza correttiva

Lingua legata
Difficile parlare ma
Oh mio Dio
Non voglio essere
Da nessuna parte se non al tuo fianco
Tesoro, io, io voglio solo
Restare questa volta
Ma puoi proteggermi questa volta?
Resta

E voi cosa ne pensate di Stay di Ariana Grande?

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.

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