Grammy Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Trionfo assoluto per Lizzo! Alla cerimonia dei Grammy Awards 2020, conclusasi pochissime ore fa allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, l’artista si è portato a casa ben premi. Il premio più ambito della serata, consegnato come sempre a conclusione dell’evento, è andato a: è stato proprio il suo l’Album of the year di questa edizione.
I Grammy Awards 2020, di cui trovate la lista dei vincitori qui sotto, hanno inoltre visto trionfare anche, tornato a casa con un bottino di ben premi.
La serata, vi ricordiamo, è stata allietata da alcune incredibili performance dal vivo. Ad esibirsi sul palco, fra gli altri, anche
Qui sotto trovate la lista dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020 nelle categorie più importanti! Per la lista completa con tutti i vincitori vi invitiamo a cliccare qui!
Record Of The Year
Hey, Ma — Bon Iver
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Hard Place — H.E.R.
Talk — Khalid
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts — Lizzo
Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) VINCITORE
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Norman F—ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
Higher – Dk Khaled, Nipsey Hussel e John Legend
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Spirit — Beyoncé
Bad Guy — Billie Eilish
7 Rings — Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts — Lizzo VINCITORE
You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish VINCITORE
thank u, next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker — Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road– Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus VINCITORE
Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Señorita– Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Comedy Album: Sticks and Stones – Dave Chapelle
Best Country Duo/Solo performance
Speechless – Dan+Shay
Best rap album
Igor – Tyler The Creator
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Finneas
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
Best Americana Album
Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song
I’m With Her – “Call My Name”
Best American Roots Performance
Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album
Angelique Kidjo – Celia
Best R&B Album
Anderson .Paak – Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lizzo – “Jerome”
Best R&B Performance
Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”
Best Alternative Music Album
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues
Best Rock Song
Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”
Best Metal Performance
Tool – “7empest”
Best Rock Performance
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Musical Theater Album
Hadestown
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Classical Compendium
Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Joyce Didonato – Songplay
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange
Best Choral Performance
Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Opera Recording
Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Orchestral Performance
Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings
Best Rap Song
21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”
Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)
Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Rosalía – El Mal Querer
Best Latin Pop Album
Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO
Best Roots Gospel Album
Gloria Gaynor – Testimony
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships
Best Gospel Album
Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’
Best Country Song
Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”
Best Latin Jazz Album
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Jacob Collier – “Moon River”
Best Instrumental Composition
John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – No Geography
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Michelle Obama – Becoming
Best Children’s Music Album
Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album
Koffee – Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky – Good Time
Best Folk Album
Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Gary Clark Jr. – This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album
Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album
Peter Kater – Wings
Best Music Film
Beyoncé – Homecoming
Best Music Video
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux
Best Remixed Recording
Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album
Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes
Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package
Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born