Grammy Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Trionfo assoluto per Lizzo! Alla cerimonia dei Grammy Awards 2020, conclusasi pochissime ore fa allo Staples Center di Los Angeles, l’artista si è portato a casa ben premi. Il premio più ambito della serata, consegnato come sempre a conclusione dell’evento, è andato a: è stato proprio il suo l’Album of the year di questa edizione.

I Grammy Awards 2020, di cui trovate la lista dei vincitori qui sotto, hanno inoltre visto trionfare anche, tornato a casa con un bottino di ben premi.

La serata, vi ricordiamo, è stata allietata da alcune incredibili performance dal vivo. Ad esibirsi sul palco, fra gli altri, anche

Qui sotto trovate la lista dei vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020 nelle categorie più importanti! Per la lista completa con tutti i vincitori vi invitiamo a cliccare qui!

Record Of The Year

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) VINCITORE

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F—ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Higher – Dk Khaled, Nipsey Hussel e John Legend

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Spirit — Beyoncé

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts — Lizzo VINCITORE

You Need To Calm Down — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish VINCITORE

thank u, next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend — Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road– Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus VINCITORE

Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Señorita– Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Comedy Album: Sticks and Stones – Dave Chapelle

Best Country Duo/Solo performance

Speechless – Dan+Shay

Best rap album

Igor – Tyler The Creator

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Finneas

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo – “Jerome”

Best R&B Performance

Anderson .Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Metal Performance

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Classical Compendium

Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Joyce Didonato – Songplay

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange

Best Choral Performance

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings

Best Rap Song

21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)

Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor – Testimony

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

for KING & COUNTRY – Burn the Ships

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-american Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album

Koffee – Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater – Wings

Best Music Film

Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux

Best Remixed Recording

Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born