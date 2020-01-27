Camila Cabello dedica First Man al padre che si commuove. VIDEO!

View this post on Instagram

#firstman ❤️ a year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.. i came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me. I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly , for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. ❤️ I dedicate this to all dads out there – the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts ♥️