Camila Cabello dedica First Man al padre che si commuove. VIDEO!

Camila Cabello ci ha deliziato ai Grammy Awards 2020 non con una ma con ben 2 performance. La cantante si è, infatti, esibita anche con First Man il brano dedicato a suo padre che chiude l’album Romance.
Una canzone molto importante e sentita per la cantante che ha voluto esprimere tutto il suo amore per questa figura importantissima nella sua vita.
L’esibizione di Camila Cabello ai Grammy Awards 2020
Lo scorso ottobre ero a Nashville per il mio tour e volevo tornare in studio a scrivere perché non ne avevo avuto l’occasione per un po’. Ero arrivata con una serie di idee ma improvvisamente ho cominciato a pensare a mio padre e al fatto che mi mancava e a quanto fosse importante per me. Dovevo scappare in bagno a piangere ogni 10 minuti mentre scrivevo questa canzone. Non riuscivo ad andare avanti e per poco non ci riuscivo neanche questa sera. Grazie a mio padre per avermi dimostrato cosa significa amare qualcuno in modo non egoista, per avermi sempre fatta sorridere quando piangevo, per essere la mia costante salvezza e braccia nelle quali cadere. Lo dedico ai papà la fuori, quelli che sono con noi quelli che non ci sono più ma saranno sempre nei nostri cuori
#firstman ❤️ a year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.. i came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me. I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly , for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. ❤️ I dedicate this to all dads out there – the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts ♥️