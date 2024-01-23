Oscar 2024: tutte le nomination di questa edizione scritto da Federica Marcucci 23 Gennaio 2024 In diretta da Los Angeles gli attori Zazie Beetz e Jack Quaid hanno annunciato le nomination agli Oscar 2024. La 96esima cerimonia di premiazione degli Oscar si svolgerà il 10 marzo presso il Dolby Theatre. Quest’anno tra i candidati anche un film italiano, nella categoria Miglior film internazionale. Si tratta di Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, che racconta del viaggio verso l’Europa di due giovani provenienti dal Dakar. “È un traguardo meritato che riempie di orgoglio tutto il cinema italiano. È un’opera che sa parlare al mondo, che emoziona e coinvolge oltre le frontiere del nostro paese e oltre le rotte delle difficili e drammatiche migrazioni”. Lo afferma il presidente Anica Francesco Rutelli commentando l’inserimento del film Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone nella cinquina degli Oscar 2024. Qui tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2024 Miglior attore Bradley Cooper in “Maestro” Colman Domingo in “Rustin” Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction” Miglior attore non protagonista Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction” Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo in “Povere Creature!” Miglior attrice Annette Bening in “Nyad” Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller in “Anatomia di una caduta” Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” Emma Stone in “Povere Creature!” Miglior attrice non protagonista Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple” America Ferrera in “Barbie” Jodie Foster in “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers” Miglior film d’animazione “Il ragazzo e l’airone” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal Miglior fotografia “El Conde” Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema “Povere Creature!” Robbie Ryan Migliori costumi “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick “Povere Creature!” Holly Waddington Miglior regia “Anatomia di una caduta” Justine Triet “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan “Povere Creature!” Yorgos Lanthimos “La zona d’interesse” Jonathan Glazer Miglior documentario “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath Miglior corto documentario “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis Miglior montaggio “Anatomia di una caduta” Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame “Povere Creature!” Yorgos Mavropsaridis Miglior film internazionale “Io Capitano” Italy “Perfect Days” Japan “La società della neve” Spain “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany “La zona d’interesse” United Kingdom Miglior trucco e acconciatura “Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel “Povere Creature!” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston “La società della neve” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé Miglior colonna sonora “American Fiction” Laura Karpman “Indiana Jones and il quadrante del destino” John Williams “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson “Povere Creature!” Jerskin Fendrix Miglior canzone “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” Music and Lyric by Scott George “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell Miglior film “American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers “Anatomia di una caduta” Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers “Barbie“ David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers “The Holdovers” Mark Johnson, Producer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers “Maestro” Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers “Oppenheimer” Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers “Past Lives” David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers “Povere Creature!“ Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers “La zona d’interesse” James Wilson, Producer Miglior scenografia “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Povere Creature!” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek Miglior corto animato “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker Miglior cortometraggio “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales Miglior sonoro “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell “La zona d’interesse” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn Miglior effetti speciali “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima “Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould Miglior sceneggiatura non originale “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan “Povere Creature!” Screenplay by Tony McNamara “La zona di interesse” Written by Jonathan Glazer Miglior sceneggiatura originale “Anatomia di una caduta”Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari “The Holdovers”Written by David Hemingson “Maestro”Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer “May December”Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik “Past Lives”Written by Celine Song