MTV VMA 2021: Tutti i vincitori della serata scritto da Laura Boni 13 Settembre 2021 Justin Bieber e Olivia Rodrigo tra i grandi vincitori dei MTV VMA 2021! Ieri notte il grande show è andato in scena al Barclays Center di New York, condotto da Doja Cat, ed ha ospitato le performance di Ed Sheeran, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles e Travis Barker. È stata una grande serata per Olivia Rodrigo, che ha portato a casa due dei Moonperson più prestigiosi, ovvero Song of the Year e Best New Artist, oltre che Push Performance of the Year. Justin Bieber è stato eletto Artist of the Year e ha vinto anche Best Pop. Con “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, il Video of The Year è andato a Lil Nas X! Abbonati a NOW per riguardare l’evento in streaming! Come rivedere gli MTV VMA 2021: In Italia, l’evento è stato trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre a partire dalle 00.30 con il Pre Show e dalle 2.00 con il Live Show ed andato in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Lunedì 13 settembre lo show sarà nuovamente disponibile su MTV dalle 21.10 in versione sottotitolata. Guarda la lista completa dei vincitori degli MTV VMA 2021: Video of the Year Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records Artist of the Year Ariana Grande – Republic Records Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Justin Bieber – Def Jam – VINCITORE Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records Taylor Swift – Republic Records Song of the Year 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records – VINCITORE Best New Artist 24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records – VINCITORE Polo G – Columbia Records Saweetie – Warner Records Push Performance of the Year Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO 24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC / Columbia Records JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records – VINCITORE Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red / AWAL Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group Best Collaboration 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – VINCITORE Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records Best Pop Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam – VINCITORE Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records Group of the Year Blackpink BTS – VINCITORE CNCO Foo Fighters Jonas Brothers Maroon 5 Silk Sonic Twenty One Pilots Best Hip-Hop Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – VINCITORE Best Rock Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG Best Alternative Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records – VINCITORE Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Best Latin Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – VINCITORE Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16 Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin Best R&B Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records – VINCITORE Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Best K-pop (G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records Blackpink & Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – VINCITORE Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company Video For Good Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – VINCITORE Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records Best Direction Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino – VINCITORE Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley Best Cinematography Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant – VINCITORE Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth Lorde: “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud Best Art Direction Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez Best Visual Effects Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc Best Choreography Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale Best Editing Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens Drake: “What’s Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records Global Icon Award Foo Fighters – VINCITORE