MTV VMA 2021: Tutti i vincitori della serata

scritto da Laura Boni
Justin Bieber e Olivia Rodrigo tra i grandi vincitori dei MTV VMA 2021! Ieri notte il grande show è andato in scena al Barclays Center di New York, condotto da Doja Cat, ed ha ospitato le performance di Ed Sheeran, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles e Travis Barker.

È stata una grande serata per Olivia Rodrigo, che ha portato a casa due dei Moonperson più prestigiosi, ovvero Song of the Year e Best New Artist, oltre che Push Performance of the YearJustin Bieber è stato eletto Artist of the Year e ha vinto anche Best Pop. Con “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, il Video of The Year è andato a Lil Nas X!

Come rivedere gli MTV VMA 2021:

In Italia, l’evento è stato trasmesso in diretta nella notte tra domenica 12 e lunedì 13 settembre a partire dalle 00.30 con il Pre Show e dalle 2.00 con il Live Show ed andato in onda su MTV (canale Sky 131 e in streaming su NOW) e su MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704). Lunedì 13 settembre lo show sarà nuovamente disponibile su MTV dalle 21.10 in versione sottotitolata.

Guarda la lista completa dei vincitori degli MTV VMA 2021:

Video of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam – VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records
BTS: “Dynamite” – Bighit Music
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Dua Lipa: “Levitating” – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records – VINCITORE

Best New Artist
24kGoldn – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast
The Kid Laroi – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records – VINCITORE
Polo G – Columbia Records
Saweetie – Warner Records

Push Performance of the Year
Wallows: “Are You Bored Yet?” – Atlantic Records
Ashnikko: “Daisy” – Warner Records
Saint Jhn: “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO
24kGoldn: “Coco” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
JC Stewart: “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group
Latto: “Sex Lies” – RCA Records
Madison Beer: “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud
The Kid Laroi: “Without You” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records – VINCITORE
Girl in Red: “Serotonin” – World in Red / AWAL
Fousheé: “My Slime” – RCA Records
Jxdn: “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood” – Records LLC / Columbia Records
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – VINCITORE
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Best Pop
Ariana Grande: “Positions” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam – VINCITORE
Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U” – Geffen Records
Shawn Mendes: “Wonder” – Island Records
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records

Group of the Year
Blackpink
BTS – VINCITORE
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots

Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” – Atlantic Records
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records
Polo G: “Rapstar” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – VINCITORE

Best Rock
Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

Best Alternative
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records – VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti” – The Orchard
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – VINCITORE
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me” – Epic Records
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)” – Universal Music Latino / Neon16
Karol G: “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino
Maluma: “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records – VINCITORE
Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Epic Records / Not So Fast
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
SZA: “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Best K-pop
(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi” – Republic Records
Blackpink & Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – VINCITORE
Monsta X: “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment
Seventeen: “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment
Twice: “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company

Video For Good
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – VINCITORE
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil” – Island
H.E.R.: “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino – VINCITORE
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant – VINCITORE
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde: “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – VINCITORE
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake: “What’s Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records

Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters – VINCITORE

