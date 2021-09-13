GingerGeneration.it

MTV VMA 2021: i video delle esibizioni dal vivo

Ieri notte il grande show degli MTV VMA 2021 è andato in scena al Barclays Center di New York. Condotto da Doja Cat, la line-up di quest’anno è stata davvero spettacolare, con attesissimi ritorni come quello di Justin Bieber e altrettanto attesi debutti come quello di Olivia Rodrigo.

Le esibizioni degli MTV VMA 2021

Sono tornati sul palco degli MTV VMA 2021: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran e Normani.

Per altri artisti è stata invece la prima volta sul palco principale dei VMAs. Come nel caso di Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly e Chlöe Bailey! Ecco i video delle performance.

Olivia Rodrigo

Shawn Mendes

Twenty One Pilots

Anitta

Lil Nas X

Camila Cabello

Chloe Bailey

Justin Bieber

Foo Fighters

Normani

Ozuna

Machine Gun Kelly

Alicia Keys

Ed Sheeran

