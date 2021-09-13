MTV VMA 2021: i video delle esibizioni dal vivo scritto da Giovanna Codella 13 Settembre 2021 Ieri notte il grande show degli MTV VMA 2021 è andato in scena al Barclays Center di New York. Condotto da Doja Cat, la line-up di quest’anno è stata davvero spettacolare, con attesissimi ritorni come quello di Justin Bieber e altrettanto attesi debutti come quello di Olivia Rodrigo. Le esibizioni degli MTV VMA 2021 Sono tornati sul palco degli MTV VMA 2021: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran e Normani. Per altri artisti è stata invece la prima volta sul palco principale dei VMAs. Come nel caso di Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly e Chlöe Bailey! Ecco i video delle performance. Olivia Rodrigo Now THAT’S how you make your #VMA debut… let’s talk about @Olivia_Rodrigo‘s performance of “good 4 u” forever & ever. 🦋 💕 pic.twitter.com/2nyxS0ou5k — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Shawn Mendes Don’t EVER wanna wake up from the daydream that is @ShawnMendes and @Tainy‘s #VMA performance of “Summer of Love.” ☀️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/NBHs4YQyfp — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Twenty One Pilots Loved every single moment of this performance from @twentyonepilots on the #VMAs stage. 🎤 💙 pic.twitter.com/D3Iyzzr58E — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Anitta Trust me when I say, you’ll be falling in love with the girl from Rio 💃🏽 @Anitta gave us a show-stopping performance of “Girl from Rio” during the #VMAs with @BurgerKing 👑 pic.twitter.com/FfMW8boZwI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021 Lil Nas X Don’t mind me… Just going to rewatch this @LilNasX x @jackharlow #VMA performance on repeat forever… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OpWZqtJJ26 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Camila Cabello “Don’t Go Yet” is actually what I yelled at @Camila_Cabello once her 2021 #VMA performance ended. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s8k1XcyPyc — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Chloe Bailey Name a performance that lives in your mind rent-free, I’ll go first: @ChloeBailey‘s 2021 #VMA performance!!! pic.twitter.com/Er0Nmee6r8 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Justin Bieber It was such an honor to welcome @JustinBieber back to the #VMA stage and to welcome @thekidlaroi to the #VMA stage for the first time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/DIZSgx8vuK — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Foo Fighters Give it up for your Global Icon Award recipients, @foofighters! 👏 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1jFQ4T8hEu — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Normani .@Normani‘s #VMA performance of “Wild Side” had me SCREAMING (and tbh, I still am). Simply iconic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X7lyr4Nf7J — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Ozuna .@ozuna dropped his music video for #LaFunka and then came to bless us all with a #VMA performance! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QbyfHTVtwJ — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Machine Gun Kelly Taking in every single second of @MachineGunKelly and @TravisBarker‘s world premiere performance of “papercuts” at the #VMAs 🎸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K07dFAMwE3 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Alicia Keys Let’s hear it for @AliciaKeys at the #VMAs. ❤️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/w20Dxpjvnx — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021 Ed Sheeran What could be better than hearing “Bad Habits”? Hearing it LIVE from the Toyota Stage (escaping 2 our happy place brb✌️) https://t.co/39bB8XBAFg — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021