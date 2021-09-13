MTV VMA 2021: i video delle esibizioni dal vivo

Ieri notte il grande show degli MTV VMA 2021 è andato in scena al Barclays Center di New York. Condotto da Doja Cat, la line-up di quest’anno è stata davvero spettacolare, con attesissimi ritorni come quello di Justin Bieber e altrettanto attesi debutti come quello di Olivia Rodrigo.

Le esibizioni degli MTV VMA 2021

Sono tornati sul palco degli MTV VMA 2021: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran e Normani.



Per altri artisti è stata invece la prima volta sul palco principale dei VMAs. Come nel caso di Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly e Chlöe Bailey! Ecco i video delle performance.

Olivia Rodrigo

Now THAT’S how you make your #VMA debut… let’s talk about @Olivia_Rodrigo‘s performance of “good 4 u” forever & ever. 🦋 💕 pic.twitter.com/2nyxS0ou5k — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Shawn Mendes

Don’t EVER wanna wake up from the daydream that is @ShawnMendes and @Tainy‘s #VMA performance of “Summer of Love.” ☀️ ✨ pic.twitter.com/NBHs4YQyfp — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Twenty One Pilots

Loved every single moment of this performance from @twentyonepilots on the #VMAs stage. 🎤 💙 pic.twitter.com/D3Iyzzr58E — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Anitta

Trust me when I say, you’ll be falling in love with the girl from Rio 💃🏽 @Anitta gave us a show-stopping performance of “Girl from Rio” during the #VMAs with @BurgerKing 👑 pic.twitter.com/FfMW8boZwI — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X

Camila Cabello

“Don’t Go Yet” is actually what I yelled at @Camila_Cabello once her 2021 #VMA performance ended. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s8k1XcyPyc — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Chloe Bailey

Name a performance that lives in your mind rent-free, I’ll go first: @ChloeBailey‘s 2021 #VMA performance!!! pic.twitter.com/Er0Nmee6r8 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Justin Bieber

It was such an honor to welcome @JustinBieber back to the #VMA stage and to welcome @thekidlaroi to the #VMA stage for the first time! 👏 pic.twitter.com/DIZSgx8vuK — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Foo Fighters

Normani

Ozuna

.@ozuna dropped his music video for #LaFunka and then came to bless us all with a #VMA performance! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QbyfHTVtwJ — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly

Taking in every single second of @MachineGunKelly and @TravisBarker‘s world premiere performance of “papercuts” at the #VMAs 🎸 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K07dFAMwE3 — MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021

Alicia Keys

Ed Sheeran