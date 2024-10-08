MTV EMA 2024: tutte le nomination e chi parteciperà al Best Italian Act scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Ottobre 2024 MTV ha annunciato le nomination per gli MTV EMA 2024! Taylor Swift guida la classifica con la bellezza di sette nomination, tra cui Best Artist, Best Video e Best Pop. Seguono Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter: sono loro le artiste che hanno cinque nomination ciascuna. Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors si sfidano per il Best Italian Act. E poi ci sono molti artisti sono in lizza per il loro primo MTV EMA, incluso Jimin dei BTS, per il Best K-Pop! Star internazionali come Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, LISA e Rosalía, Charli XCX e Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift e Post Malone concorrono per il Best Collaboration e si esibiranno con magnifici duetti. Quest’anno, lo spettacolo si terrà al Co-op Live di Manchester, per la prima volta in questa città, e sarà trasmesso in diretta su MTV domenica 10 novembre. I fan di 23 Paesi, inclusa l’Italia, possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti e questo fino a mercoledì 6 novembre. Non dimenticare di votare su www.mtvema.com e supportare i tuoi cantanti del cuore! LA LISTA DELLE NOMINATION MTV EMA 2024 BEST SONG Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Benson Boone – Beautiful Things Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe! Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso BEST VIDEO Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Charli xcx – 360 Eminem – Houdini Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight BEST ARTIST Beyoncé Billie Eilish Post Malone RAYE Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift BEST COLLABORATION Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight BEST NEW Ayra Starr Benson Boone Chappell Roan LE SSERAFIM Teddy Swims The Last Dinner Party Tyla BEST POP Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Camila Cabello Charli xcx Dua Lipa Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift BEST AFROBEATS Asake Ayra Starr Burna Boy Rema Tems Tyla BEST ROCK Bon Jovi Coldplay Green Day Kings of Leon Lenny Kravitz Liam Gallagher The Killers BEST LATIN Anitta Bad Bunny KAROL G Peso Pluma Rauw Alejandro Shakira BEST K-POP Jimin Jung Kook LE SSERAFIM LISA NewJeans Stray Kids BEST ALTERNATIVE Fontaines D.C. Hozier Imagine Dragons Lana Del Rey Twenty One Pilots YUNGBLUD BEST ELECTRONIC Calvin Harris David Guetta Disclosure DJ Snake Fred Again.. Swedish House Mafia BEST HIP-HOP Central Cee Eminem Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Travis Scott BEST R&B Kehlani SZA Tinashe Tyla USHER Victoria Monét BEST LIVE Adele Coldplay Doja Cat RAYE Taylor Swift Travis Scott BEST PUSH Ayra Starr Chappell Roan Coco Jones Flyana Boss Jessie Murph Laufey LE SSERAFIM Mark Ambor Shaboozey Teddy Swims The Warning Victoria Monét BIGGEST FANS Anitta Ariana Grande Beyoncé Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Charli xcx Katy Perry LISA Nicki Minaj Sabrina Carpenter Shawn Mendes Taylor Swift BEST ITALIAN ACT Angelina Mango Annalisa Ghali Mahmood The Kolors Qual è il vostro artista preferito in nomination agli MTV EMA 2024?