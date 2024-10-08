MTV EMA 2024: tutte le nomination e chi parteciperà al Best Italian Act

MTV ha annunciato le nomination per gli MTV EMA 2024! Taylor Swift guida la classifica con la bellezza di sette nomination, tra cui Best Artist, Best Video e Best Pop.

Seguono Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX e Sabrina Carpenter: sono loro le artiste che hanno cinque nomination ciascuna.

Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Ghali, Mahmood e The Kolors si sfidano per il Best Italian Act. E poi ci sono molti artisti sono in lizza per il loro primo MTV EMA, incluso Jimin dei BTS, per il Best K-Pop!

Star internazionali come Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars, LISA e Rosalía, Charli XCX e Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift e Post Malone concorrono per il Best Collaboration e si esibiranno con magnifici duetti.

Quest’anno, lo spettacolo si terrà al Co-op Live di Manchester, per la prima volta in questa città, e sarà trasmesso in diretta su MTV domenica 10 novembre.

I fan di 23 Paesi, inclusa l’Italia, possono votare per i loro artisti preferiti e questo fino a mercoledì 6 novembre. Non dimenticare di votare su www.mtvema.com e supportare i tuoi cantanti del cuore!

LA LISTA DELLE NOMINATION MTV EMA 2024

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Billie Eilish – BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Charli xcx – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST ARTIST

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Post Malone

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

LISA ft. Rosalía – NEW WOMAN

Peso Pluma, Anitta – BELLAKEO

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight

BEST NEW

Ayra Starr

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

LE SSERAFIM

Teddy Swims

The Last Dinner Party

Tyla

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi

Coldplay

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Lenny Kravitz

Liam Gallagher

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Shakira

BEST K-POP

Jimin

Jung Kook

LE SSERAFIM

LISA

NewJeans

Stray Kids

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fontaines D.C.

Hozier

Imagine Dragons

Lana Del Rey

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Disclosure

DJ Snake

Fred Again..

Swedish House Mafia

BEST HIP-HOP

Central Cee

Eminem

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Kehlani

SZA

Tinashe

Tyla

USHER

Victoria Monét

BEST LIVE

Adele

Coldplay

Doja Cat

RAYE

Taylor Swift

Travis Scott

BEST PUSH

Ayra Starr

Chappell Roan

Coco Jones

Flyana Boss

Jessie Murph

Laufey

LE SSERAFIM

Mark Ambor

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

The Warning

Victoria Monét

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Charli xcx

Katy Perry

LISA

Nicki Minaj

Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST ITALIAN ACT

Angelina Mango

Annalisa

Ghali

Mahmood

The Kolors