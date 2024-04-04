Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 4 Aprile 2024 Beyoncé rilascia il 4 aprile Pony Up, il remix di Texas Hold ‘Em, uno dei brani contenuti nell’album Cowboy Carter, uscito il 29 marzo 2024. La nuova versione, intitolata Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix, presenta una strofa aggiuntiva con un ritmo rimbalzante in stile hip-hop vecchia scuola. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Beyoncé- Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix [Chorus] This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey) So lay your cards down, down, down, down So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey) Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around) And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow-dance with you Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo, ha (Woo) [Verse 1] There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado) In my city (In my city) Hit the basement (Hit the basement) That shit ain’t pretty (That shit ain’t pretty) Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey) ‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’) Off red-cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeah [Pre-Chorus] Ooh, one step to the right We heading to the dive bar we always thought was nice Ooh, run me to the left Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind [Chorus] This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey) So lay your cards down, down, down, down, oh So park your Lexus (Hey, woo) and throw your keys up (Hey) Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around) And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you Come pour some liquor on me, honey, too It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh [Breakdown] Take it to the floor now, ooh Now I’ma need all my cowboys to the dancefloor (Hoops, spurs, boots) To the floor now, ooh (Tuck, back, oops) Get to the dancefloor [Verse 2] Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’ (Woo) Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh) Need you to end this drought, take me downtown Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby Let’s get weak and (Weak and) wasted Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo) And pony up, bitch, don’t hold back on me It’s a rodeo, we gon’ dosido (Hey) Broke me in and then you take me home, huh Give me all of your love, all of your sins All of your fucks, pony up Up to you, but it’s boots on the ground Sippin’ on a Tennessee, spinnin’ me around I just see you with a whiskey I’m drinkin’ straight, baby, all day It’s a hell of a life Baby, I just might Throw a party for the whole damn town Chasin’ my sins away with brown, oh, oh, brown, oh, oh I’ma need another round, round, round, round One for me, one for my lover [Outro] Oh, oh, lover, oh, oh Pony up and salute your town Chasin’ our sins away, way brown And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too Furs, spurs, boots (There’s a whole lot of South comin’ out of me, gettin’ money and a whole lot of truth comin’ out) Solargenic, photogenic, shoot Traduzione [Coro] Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi) Quindi metti le tue carte giù, giù, giù, giù Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi) Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro) E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare un lento con te Vieni a versare un po’ di zucchero anche su di me, tesoro È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale Non fare la s***za, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, woo, ah (Woo) [Verso 1] C’è un tornado (C’è un tornado) Nella mia città (Nella mia città) Colpisce il seminterrato (Colpiscieil seminterrato) Quella m***a non è carina (Quella m***a non è carina) Whisky robusto (Whisky robusto) Perché sopravviviamo (Perché sopravviviamo) Baci sulla tazza rossa, dolce redenzione, tempo che passa, sì [Pre-ritornello] Ooh, un passo a destra Ci dirigiamo al bar per le immersioni che abbiamo sempre pensato fosse carino Ooh, portami a sinistra Allora girami al centro, ragazzo, non riesco a leggerti nel pensiero [Coro] Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi) Quindi metti giù le tue carte, giù, giù, giù, oh Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Ehi, woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi) Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro) E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te Vieni a versare anche a me un po’ di liquore, tesoro È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale Non fare il—, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh [Guasto] Mettilo a terra adesso, ooh Ora avrò bisogno che tutti i miei cowboy siano sulla pista da ballo (cerchi, speroni, stivali) A terra adesso, ooh (Tuck, indietro, oops) Raggiungi la pista da ballo [Verso 2] Mi sono svegliata stamattina, il mio cuore continua a battere forte (Woo) Dritto in fondo, abbiamo tutti bisogno di salvezza (vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh) Ho bisogno che tu metta fine a questa siccità, portami in centro Lascerò il camion, whisky, tesoro Diventiamo deboli e (deboli e) sprecati Tanto vale buttare tutto (Woo-woo) E alzati, s***a, non trattenermi È un rodeo, faremo dosido (Ehi) Mi hai fatto irruzione e poi mi porti a casa, eh? Dammi tutto il tuo amore, tutti i tuoi peccati Tutte le tue stronzate, pony up Dipende da te, ma sono i piedi per terra Sorseggiando un Tennessee, facendomi girare Ti vedo solo con un whisky Bevo liscio, tesoro, tutto il giorno È una vita infernale Tesoro, potrei proprio farlo Organizza una festa per tutta la dannata città Scacciando via i miei peccati con il marrone, oh, oh, marrone, oh, oh Avrò bisogno di un altro giro, giro, giro, giro Uno per me, uno per il mio amante [Finale] Oh, oh, amante, oh, oh Alzati e saluta la tua città Scacciando via i nostri peccati, molto marroni E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te Tesoro, versa anche a me quello zucchero e quel liquore Pellicce, speroni, stivali (C’è un sacco di Sud che esce da me, guadagno soldi e un sacco di verità che esce fuori) Solargenico, fotogenico, spara Il significato di TEXAS HOLD’EM La canzone country può essere vista come una lettera d’amore al sud e alle radici di Beyoncé, con un banjo e una viola suonati da Rhiannon Giddens.