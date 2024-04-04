Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix: testo e traduzione

Beyoncé rilascia il 4 aprile Pony Up, il remix di Texas Hold ‘Em, uno dei brani contenuti nell’album Cowboy Carter, uscito il 29 marzo 2024.

La nuova versione, intitolata Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix, presenta una strofa aggiuntiva con un ritmo rimbalzante in stile hip-hop vecchia scuola.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Beyoncé- Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix

[Chorus]

This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow-dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo, ha (Woo)

[Verse 1]

There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado)

In my city (In my city)

Hit the basement (Hit the basement)

That shit ain’t pretty (That shit ain’t pretty)

Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)

‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’)

Off red-cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Ooh, one step to the right

We heading to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind

[Chorus]

This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)

So lay your cards down, down, down, down, oh

So park your Lexus (Hey, woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)

Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey, too

It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown

Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

[Breakdown]

Take it to the floor now, ooh

Now I’ma need all my cowboys to the dancefloor (Hoops, spurs, boots)

To the floor now, ooh (Tuck, back, oops)

Get to the dancefloor

[Verse 2]

Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’ (Woo)

Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh)

Need you to end this drought, take me downtown

Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby

Let’s get weak and (Weak and) wasted

Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo)

And pony up, bitch, don’t hold back on me

It’s a rodeo, we gon’ dosido (Hey)

Broke me in and then you take me home, huh

Give me all of your love, all of your sins

All of your fucks, pony up

Up to you, but it’s boots on the ground

Sippin’ on a Tennessee, spinnin’ me around

I just see you with a whiskey

I’m drinkin’ straight, baby, all day

It’s a hell of a life

Baby, I just might

Throw a party for the whole damn town

Chasin’ my sins away with brown, oh, oh, brown, oh, oh

I’ma need another round, round, round, round

One for me, one for my lover

[Outro]

Oh, oh, lover, oh, oh

Pony up and salute your town

Chasin’ our sins away, way brown

And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too

Furs, spurs, boots

(There’s a whole lot of South comin’ out of me, gettin’ money and a whole lot of truth comin’ out)

Solargenic, photogenic, shoot

Traduzione

[Coro]

Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi)

Quindi metti le tue carte giù, giù, giù, giù

Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi)

Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro)

E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare un lento con te

Vieni a versare un po’ di zucchero anche su di me, tesoro

È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale

Non fare la s***za, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, woo, ah (Woo)

[Verso 1]

C’è un tornado (C’è un tornado)

Nella mia città (Nella mia città)

Colpisce il seminterrato (Colpiscieil seminterrato)

Quella m***a non è carina (Quella m***a non è carina)

Whisky robusto (Whisky robusto)

Perché sopravviviamo (Perché sopravviviamo)

Baci sulla tazza rossa, dolce redenzione, tempo che passa, sì

[Pre-ritornello]

Ooh, un passo a destra

Ci dirigiamo al bar per le immersioni che abbiamo sempre pensato fosse carino

Ooh, portami a sinistra

Allora girami al centro, ragazzo, non riesco a leggerti nel pensiero

[Coro]

Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi)

Quindi metti giù le tue carte, giù, giù, giù, oh

Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Ehi, woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi)

Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro)

E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te

Vieni a versare anche a me un po’ di liquore, tesoro

È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale

Non fare il—, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh

[Guasto]

Mettilo a terra adesso, ooh

Ora avrò bisogno che tutti i miei cowboy siano sulla pista da ballo (cerchi, speroni, stivali)

A terra adesso, ooh (Tuck, indietro, oops)

Raggiungi la pista da ballo

[Verso 2]

Mi sono svegliata stamattina, il mio cuore continua a battere forte (Woo)

Dritto in fondo, abbiamo tutti bisogno di salvezza (vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh)

Ho bisogno che tu metta fine a questa siccità, portami in centro

Lascerò il camion, whisky, tesoro

Diventiamo deboli e (deboli e) sprecati

Tanto vale buttare tutto (Woo-woo)

E alzati, s***a, non trattenermi

È un rodeo, faremo dosido (Ehi)

Mi hai fatto irruzione e poi mi porti a casa, eh?

Dammi tutto il tuo amore, tutti i tuoi peccati

Tutte le tue stronzate, pony up

Dipende da te, ma sono i piedi per terra

Sorseggiando un Tennessee, facendomi girare

Ti vedo solo con un whisky

Bevo liscio, tesoro, tutto il giorno

È una vita infernale

Tesoro, potrei proprio farlo

Organizza una festa per tutta la dannata città

Scacciando via i miei peccati con il marrone, oh, oh, marrone, oh, oh

Avrò bisogno di un altro giro, giro, giro, giro

Uno per me, uno per il mio amante

[Finale]

Oh, oh, amante, oh, oh

Alzati e saluta la tua città

Scacciando via i nostri peccati, molto marroni

E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te

Tesoro, versa anche a me quello zucchero e quel liquore

Pellicce, speroni, stivali

(C’è un sacco di Sud che esce da me, guadagno soldi e un sacco di verità che esce fuori)

Solargenico, fotogenico, spara

Il significato di TEXAS HOLD’EM

La canzone country può essere vista come una lettera d’amore al sud e alle radici di Beyoncé, con un banjo e una viola suonati da Rhiannon Giddens.