GingerGeneration.it

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Texas Hold 'EM (Pony UP) remix

Beyoncé rilascia il 4 aprile Pony Up, il remix di Texas Hold ‘Em, uno dei brani contenuti nell’album Cowboy Carter, uscito il 29 marzo 2024.

La nuova versione, intitolata Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up) Remix, presenta una strofa aggiuntiva con un ritmo rimbalzante in stile hip-hop vecchia scuola.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Beyoncé- Texas Hold ‘EM (Pony UP) remix

[Chorus]
This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus (Woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)
And I’ll be damned if I can’t slow-dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey, too
It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come take it to the floor now, woo, ha (Woo)

[Verse 1]
There’s a tornado (There’s a tornado)
In my city (In my city)
Hit the basement (Hit the basement)
That shit ain’t pretty (That shit ain’t pretty)
Rugged whiskey (Rugged whiskey)
‘Cause we survivin’ (‘Cause we survivin’)
Off red-cup kisses, sweet redemption, passin’ time, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]
Ooh, one step to the right
We heading to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, run me to the left
Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind

[Chorus]
This ain’t Texas (Woo), ain’t no hold ‘em (Hey)
So lay your cards down, down, down, down, oh
So park your Lexus (Hey, woo) and throw your keys up (Hey)
Stick around, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round, ‘round (Stick around)
And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on me, honey, too
It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown
Don’t be a—, come take it to the floor now, ooh

[Breakdown]
Take it to the floor now, ooh
Now I’ma need all my cowboys to the dancefloor (Hoops, spurs, boots)
To the floor now, ooh (Tuck, back, oops)
Get to the dancefloor

[Verse 2]
Woke up this mornin’, my heart keeps racin’ (Woo)
Straight to the bottom, we all need salvation (Come take it to the floor now, ooh)
Need you to end this drought, take me downtown
Gon’ leave the truck, whiskey, baby
Let’s get weak and (Weak and) wasted
Might as well just throw it all (Woo-woo)
And pony up, bitch, don’t hold back on me
It’s a rodeo, we gon’ dosido (Hey)
Broke me in and then you take me home, huh
Give me all of your love, all of your sins
All of your fucks, pony up
Up to you, but it’s boots on the ground
Sippin’ on a Tennessee, spinnin’ me around
I just see you with a whiskey
I’m drinkin’ straight, baby, all day
It’s a hell of a life
Baby, I just might
Throw a party for the whole damn town
Chasin’ my sins away with brown, oh, oh, brown, oh, oh
I’ma need another round, round, round, round
One for me, one for my lover

[Outro]
Oh, oh, lover, oh, oh
Pony up and salute your town
Chasin’ our sins away, way brown
And I’ll be damned if I cannot dance with you
Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me, too
Furs, spurs, boots
(There’s a whole lot of South comin’ out of me, gettin’ money and a whole lot of truth comin’ out)
Solargenic, photogenic, shoot

Traduzione

[Coro]
Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi)
Quindi metti le tue carte giù, giù, giù, giù
Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi)
Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro)
E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare un lento con te
Vieni a versare un po’ di zucchero anche su di me, tesoro
È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale
Non fare la s***za, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, woo, ah (Woo)

[Verso 1]
C’è un tornado (C’è un tornado)
Nella mia città (Nella mia città)
Colpisce il seminterrato (Colpiscieil seminterrato)
Quella m***a non è carina (Quella m***a non è carina)
Whisky robusto (Whisky robusto)
Perché sopravviviamo (Perché sopravviviamo)
Baci sulla tazza rossa, dolce redenzione, tempo che passa, sì

[Pre-ritornello]
Ooh, un passo a destra
Ci dirigiamo al bar per le immersioni che abbiamo sempre pensato fosse carino
Ooh, portami a sinistra
Allora girami al centro, ragazzo, non riesco a leggerti nel pensiero

[Coro]
Questo non è il Texas (Woo), non c’è Hold’em (Ehi)
Quindi metti giù le tue carte, giù, giù, giù, oh
Quindi parcheggia la tua Lexus (Ehi, woo) e getta via le chiavi (Ehi)
Resta in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro, in giro (Stai in giro)
E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te
Vieni a versare anche a me un po’ di liquore, tesoro
È un boogie della vita reale e un hoedown della vita reale
Non fare il—, vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh

[Guasto]
Mettilo a terra adesso, ooh
Ora avrò bisogno che tutti i miei cowboy siano sulla pista da ballo (cerchi, speroni, stivali)
A terra adesso, ooh (Tuck, indietro, oops)
Raggiungi la pista da ballo

[Verso 2]
Mi sono svegliata stamattina, il mio cuore continua a battere forte (Woo)
Dritto in fondo, abbiamo tutti bisogno di salvezza (vieni a scendere in campo adesso, ooh)
Ho bisogno che tu metta fine a questa siccità, portami in centro
Lascerò il camion, whisky, tesoro
Diventiamo deboli e (deboli e) sprecati
Tanto vale buttare tutto (Woo-woo)
E alzati, s***a, non trattenermi
È un rodeo, faremo dosido (Ehi)
Mi hai fatto irruzione e poi mi porti a casa, eh?
Dammi tutto il tuo amore, tutti i tuoi peccati
Tutte le tue stronzate, pony up
Dipende da te, ma sono i piedi per terra
Sorseggiando un Tennessee, facendomi girare
Ti vedo solo con un whisky
Bevo liscio, tesoro, tutto il giorno
È una vita infernale
Tesoro, potrei proprio farlo
Organizza una festa per tutta la dannata città
Scacciando via i miei peccati con il marrone, oh, oh, marrone, oh, oh
Avrò bisogno di un altro giro, giro, giro, giro
Uno per me, uno per il mio amante

[Finale]
Oh, oh, amante, oh, oh
Alzati e saluta la tua città
Scacciando via i nostri peccati, molto marroni
E che io sia dannata se non posso ballare con te
Tesoro, versa anche a me quello zucchero e quel liquore
Pellicce, speroni, stivali
(C’è un sacco di Sud che esce da me, guadagno soldi e un sacco di verità che esce fuori)
Solargenico, fotogenico, spara

Il significato di TEXAS HOLD’EM

La canzone country può essere vista come una lettera d’amore al sud e alle radici di Beyoncé, con un banjo e una viola suonati da Rhiannon Giddens.

Giovanna Codella

Amante delle parole in ogni loro forma, scritta e parlata. Appassionata di musica, arte con cui interpreto la realtà che mi circonda e con cui provo a creare la mia.

Articoli correlati