Taylor Swift – Fortnight: audio, testo e traduzione

Fortnight è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, in uscita il 19 aprile 2024.

La canzone che apre l’undicesimo album è una collaborazione con il cantante, attore e produttore statunitense Post Malone; il brano è anche il primo singolo annunciato del disco ed il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 19 Aprile.

Significato Fortnight

Il titolo deriva da un termine un inglese arcaico che significa ‘quattordici notti’ e serve a rafforzare il legame con l’ex fidanzato di Taylor che, come il termine sopra citato, è originario dell’Inghilterra: si tratta di Joe Alwyn, attore che la cantautrice ha frequentato per sette anni.

Fortnight può essere intesa come una diretta antitesi alla diciottesima e ultima traccia di Lover, Daylight, al di là della contrapposizione tra giorno e notte, la canzone con Post Malone funge da rima interna al precedente brano, in cui Taylor era l’unica interprete.

In alternativa potrebbe riferirsi a Matty Healy, cantante dei The 1975, anche lui inglese con cui Taylor ha avuto una intensa, ma corta relazione nel 2023.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Fortnight

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

I was s’posed to be sent away

But they forgot to come and get me

I was a functioning alcoholic

‘Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic

All of this to say, I hope you’re okay

But you’re the reason

And no one here’s to blame

But what about your quiet treason?

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

And for a fortnight there we were

Forever running ‘til you sometimes ask about

The web and now you’re in my backyard turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers

I want to kill her

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

All my mornings are Monday stuck in an endless February

I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary

And I love you, it’s ruining my life (And I love you, it’s ruining my life)

I touched you for only a fortnight (I touched you)

But I touched you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

And for a fortnight there we were

Together running ‘til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbors

My husband is cheating, I want to kill him

And for a fortnight there we were

Together running ‘til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbors

My husband is cheating, I want to kill him

[Bridge: Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Taylor Swift & Post Malone]

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

[Verse 3: Post Malone, Post Malone & Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift]

I call you up but you won’t pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)

But it won’t start up ‘til you touch, touch, touch me

I call you up but you won’t pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want

But it won’t start up ‘til I touch, touch, touch you

Traduzione

In aggiornamento