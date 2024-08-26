Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a smile: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 26 Agosto 2024 La collaborazione che non ti aspetti smuove l’estate 2024, musicalmente parlando. A sorpresa Lady Gaga canta con Bruno Mars una romantica ballad dal titolo Die with a smile. Il brano è il singolo di ritorno di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars che non pubblicano musica da 2 o 3 anni. La canzone è stata annunciata un giorno prima dell’uscita, il 15 agosto, e pubblicata insieme al videoclip. La cantautrice ha confermato, nel post dell’annuncio, che questa canzone è per tenere i fan a bada fino all’uscita del suo attesissimo settimo album che ha stuzzicato la loro curiosità per tutto il 2024. Il video ufficiale Testo [Intro: Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 1: Bruno Mars] I, I just woke up from a dream Where you and I had to say goodbye And I don’t know what it all means But since I survived, I realized [Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Post-Chorus: Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) [Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream I don’t even wanna do this anymore ‘Cause you already know what you mean to me And our love’s the only war worth fighting for [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow Nobody’s promised tomorrow So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night Like it’s the last night [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both] Right next to you Next to you Right next to you Oh-oh [Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars] If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the party was over And our time on Earth was through I’d wanna hold you just for a while And die with a smile If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you If the world was ending I’d wanna be next to you [Outro: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) I’d wanna be next to you Traduzione [Intro: Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) [Strofa 1: Bruno Mars] Io, io mi sono appena svegliato da un sogno Dove tu ed io dovevamo dirci addio E non so cosa significhi tutto Ma da quando sono sopravvissuto, ho capito [Pre-ritornello: Bruno Mars] Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò Nessuno ha promesso un domani Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte Come se fosse l’ultima notte [Ritornello: Bruno Mars] Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te Se la festa fosse finita E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’ E morire con un sorriso Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te [Post-ritornello: Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) [Strofa 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Ooh, perso, perso nelle parole che urliamo Non voglio nemmeno più farlo Perché sai già cosa significhi per me E il nostro amore è l’unica guerra per cui vale la pena combattere [Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò Nessuno ha promesso un domani Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte Come se fosse l’ultima notte [Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga] Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te Se la festa fosse finita E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’ E morire con un sorriso Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te [Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both] Proprio accanto a te Accanto a te Proprio accanto a te Oh-oh [Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars] Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te Se la festa fosse finita E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’ E morire con un sorriso Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te Se il mondo stesse finendo Vorrei essere accanto a te [Outro: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars] (Ooh, ooh) Vorrei essere accanto a te Significato Die with a smile, rilasciato via Streamline e Interscope Records, i due artisti riflettono su quanto si stimino e si vogliano bene, così tanto da essere disposti a morire tra le braccia l’uno dell’altro.