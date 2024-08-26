GingerGeneration.it

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die with a smile: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
die with a smile lady gaga e bruno mars

La collaborazione che non ti aspetti smuove l’estate 2024, musicalmente parlando. A sorpresa Lady Gaga canta con Bruno Mars una romantica ballad dal titolo Die with a smile.

Il brano è il singolo di ritorno di Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars che non pubblicano musica da 2 o 3 anni. La canzone è stata annunciata un giorno prima dell’uscita, il 15 agosto, e pubblicata insieme al videoclip.

La cantautrice ha confermato, nel post dell’annuncio, che questa canzone è per tenere i fan a bada fino all’uscita del suo attesissimo settimo album che ha stuzzicato la loro curiosità per tutto il 2024.

Il video ufficiale

Testo

[Intro: Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)

[Verse 1: Bruno Mars]
I, I just woke up from a dream
Where you and I had to say goodbye
And I don’t know what it all means
But since I survived, I realized

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow
Nobody’s promised tomorrow
So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night
Like it’s the last night

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you

[Post-Chorus: Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
Ooh, lost, lost in the words that we scream
I don’t even wanna do this anymore
‘Cause you already know what you mean to me
And our love’s the only war worth fighting for

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
Wherever you go, that’s where I’ll follow
Nobody’s promised tomorrow
So I’ma love you every night like it’s the last night
Like it’s the last night

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga]
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you

[Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both]
Right next to you
Next to you
Right next to you
Oh-oh

[Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars]
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the party was over
And our time on Earth was through
I’d wanna hold you just for a while
And die with a smile
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you
If the world was ending
I’d wanna be next to you

[Outro: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)
I’d wanna be next to you

Traduzione

[Intro: Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)

[Strofa 1: Bruno Mars]
Io, io mi sono appena svegliato da un sogno
Dove tu ed io dovevamo dirci addio
E non so cosa significhi tutto
Ma da quando sono sopravvissuto, ho capito

[Pre-ritornello: Bruno Mars]
Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò
Nessuno ha promesso un domani
Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte
Come se fosse l’ultima notte

[Ritornello: Bruno Mars]
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te

[Post-ritornello: Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)

[Strofa 2: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
Ooh, perso, perso nelle parole che urliamo
Non voglio nemmeno più farlo
Perché sai già cosa significhi per me
E il nostro amore è l’unica guerra per cui vale la pena combattere

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
Ovunque tu vada, è lì che ti seguirò
Nessuno ha promesso un domani
Quindi ti amerò ogni notte come se fosse l’ultima notte
Come se fosse l’ultima notte

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga]
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te

[Bridge: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Both]
Proprio accanto a te
Accanto a te
Proprio accanto a te
Oh-oh

[Chorus: Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Bruno Mars]
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se la festa fosse finita
E il nostro tempo sulla Terra fosse finito
Vorrei tenerti stretto solo per un po’
E morire con un sorriso
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te
Se il mondo stesse finendo
Vorrei essere accanto a te

[Outro: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars]
(Ooh, ooh)
Vorrei essere accanto a te

Significato

Die with a smile, rilasciato via Streamline e Interscope Records, i due artisti riflettono su quanto si stimino e si vogliano bene, così tanto da essere disposti a morire tra le braccia l’uno dell’altro.

