Britney Spears: audio, testo e traduzione di Mood Ring

Su grande richiesta dei fan Britney Spears ha rilasciato il brano Mood Ring che ha subito conquistato la prima posizione in America superando anche il lancio dei singoli di Lady Gaga. La canzone faceva parte della deluxe edition giapponese dell’album Glory, l’ultimo pubblicato dalla cantante.
Audio di Mood Ring di Britney Spears
Testo
Who do I see?
Who do I wanna be today?
If you came for a show
Which role should I take?
Fading to grey
So did we make a big mistake?
True colors’ll show
Baby, just put me on display
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
Up and down emotions
All these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body, but this mood ring
You change me, ah
Mood
I have no secrets
‘Cuz there’s a version of me
That I dunno how to hide
When you’re making me glow
With your fingers against my thighs
(Glow)
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
Up and down emotions
All these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body, but this mood ring
You change me, ah
Mood
(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)
My temperature is at your command
By my demand, and now I’m falling for you
I turn to golden from blue
And you do too, ah
I’ve turned some hearts into stone
And I can’t hide it no more
Up and down emotions (Up and down emotions)
All these mood swings (All these mood swings)
You know how to read the touch of my skin (My skin)
Nothing on my body, but this mood ring
You change me, ah (Yeah)
Mood
(Hey, hey)
Traduzione
guardo nello specchio
chi vedo?
chi voglio essere oggi?
se sei venuto per uno spettacolo
quale ruolo dovrei interpretare?
svanendo nel grigio
quindi abbiamo fatto un grande errore?
ti mostro i miei veri colori
baby, mettimi in mostra
penso di essere stata qui prima
ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
e non posso più nasconderlo
il mio amore è un anello dell’umore
emozioni su e giù
tutte queste altalene dell’umore
sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle
mi hai cambiata
umore
non ho segreti
non ho segreti
perché c’è una versione di me
che non so come nascondere
quando mi fai splendere
con le tue dita contro i miei collant
penso di essere stata qui prima
ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
e non posso più nasconderlo
il mio amore è un anello dell’umore
emozioni su e giù
tutte queste altalene dell’umore
sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle
mi hai cambiata
umore
sono nel palmo della tua mano
la mia temperatura è al tuo comando
dalla mia richiesta e adesso mi sto innamorando di te
mi sto trasformando in oro dal blu
e lo fai anche tu
penso di essere stata qui prima
ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
e non posso più nasconderlo
il mio amore è un anello dell’umore
emozioni su e giù
tutte queste altalene dell’umore
sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle
mi hai cambiata
umore