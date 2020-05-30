Britney Spears: audio, testo e traduzione di Mood Ring

Su grande richiesta dei fan Britney Spears ha rilasciato il brano Mood Ring che ha subito conquistato la prima posizione in America superando anche il lancio dei singoli di Lady Gaga. La canzone faceva parte della deluxe edition giapponese dell’album Glory, l’ultimo pubblicato dalla cantante.

Audio di Mood Ring di Britney Spears

Testo

Look in the mirror

Who do I see?

Who do I wanna be today?

If you came for a show

Which role should I take?

Fading to grey

So did we make a big mistake?

True colors’ll show

Baby, just put me on display

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions

All these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body, but this mood ring

You change me, ah

Mood

I have no secrets

I have no secrets

‘Cuz there’s a version of me

That I dunno how to hide

When you’re making me glow

With your fingers against my thighs

(Glow)

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions

All these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body, but this mood ring

You change me, ah

Mood

(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)

I’m in the palm of your hand

My temperature is at your command

By my demand, and now I’m falling for you

I turn to golden from blue

And you do too, ah

Think I’ve been here before

I’ve turned some hearts into stone

And I can’t hide it no more

My love is a mood ring (My love is a mood ring)

Up and down emotions (Up and down emotions)

All these mood swings (All these mood swings)

You know how to read the touch of my skin (My skin)

Nothing on my body, but this mood ring

You change me, ah (Yeah)

Mood

(Hey, hey)

Traduzione

guardo nello specchio

chi vedo?

chi voglio essere oggi?

se sei venuto per uno spettacolo

quale ruolo dovrei interpretare?

svanendo nel grigio

quindi abbiamo fatto un grande errore?

ti mostro i miei veri colori

baby, mettimi in mostra

penso di essere stata qui prima

ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

e non posso più nasconderlo

il mio amore è un anello dell’umore

emozioni su e giù

tutte queste altalene dell’umore

sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle

mi hai cambiata

umore

non ho segreti

non ho segreti

perché c’è una versione di me

che non so come nascondere

quando mi fai splendere

con le tue dita contro i miei collant

penso di essere stata qui prima

ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

e non posso più nasconderlo

il mio amore è un anello dell’umore

emozioni su e giù

tutte queste altalene dell’umore

sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle

mi hai cambiata

umore

sono nel palmo della tua mano

la mia temperatura è al tuo comando

dalla mia richiesta e adesso mi sto innamorando di te

mi sto trasformando in oro dal blu

e lo fai anche tu

penso di essere stata qui prima

ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

e non posso più nasconderlo

il mio amore è un anello dell’umore

emozioni su e giù

tutte queste altalene dell’umore

sai come leggere il tocco della mia pelle

mi hai cambiata

umore