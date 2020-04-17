Beyoncé canta a sorpresa When You Wish Upon a Star. VIDEO!

Beyoncé si è esibita a sorpresa durante l’attesissimo Disney Family Singalong in onda in America sul canale ABC. La cantante, la cui apparizione non era stata annunciata, ha cantato il brano When You Wish Upon a Star, tratto dal classico Disney Pinocchio.

Qui per guardare il video dell’esibizione di Beyoncé

Beyoncé appears as a surprise guest during the #DisneyFamilySingalong tonight and covers “When You Wish Upon A Star.” ❤️pic.twitter.com/uQgjwKusRH — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 17, 2020

Ecco l’elenco delle esibizioni

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast– Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” from Aladdin – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s Aladdin

“Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” from The Jungle Book – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” from Mulan – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” from Frozen – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book– Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” from The Little Mermaid – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story – Josh Groban