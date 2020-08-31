CaroselloMusicaUltime News

MTV VMAs 2020: la lista dei vincitori, trionfano The Weeknd e Lady Gaga!

di Alberto Muraro
scritto da Alberto Muraro

Congratulazioni a Lady Gaga , che con un totale di ben 5 premi ha trionfato agli MTV VMAs 2020, che si sono da pochi minuti conclusi a New York! L’artista, tuttavia, non è riuscita a vincere il premio più prestigioso! L’award per Video of the year è infatti andato a Blinding Lights di The Weeknd!

 

Gli MTV VMAs 2020, com’è ovvio, sono stati molto diversi dal solito. A causa dell’emergenza Covid-19, infatti, l’evento si è svolto in alcuni punti chiave della Grande Mela. Gli artisti si sono infatti esibiti su alcuni palchi posizionati in giro per la città, in esterna, con un pubblico praticamente inesistente.

Abbonati subito a Disney Plus! Clicca qui!

mtv vmas 2020

 

Fra le performance più spettacolari e attese degli MTV VMAs 2020 c’è stata senza dubbio proprio quella di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. Le due artiste per l’occasione hanno presentato per la prima volta il loro nuovo singolo, Rain on me. Il video della loro incredibile performance lo potete recuperare cliccando qui!

Clicca qui per comprare Rain on me di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande!

 

 

Ecco la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2020!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat VINCITORE
Jack Harlow –
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD

BEST POP
BTS – “On” VINCITORI
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” VINCITORE
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans” VINCITORI
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” VINCITORE
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Tricon Award: Lady Gaga

mtv vmas 2020

 

BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” –
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” –
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” VINCITORE!

BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE

BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On” VINCITORE
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” VINCITORE
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”

 

mtv vmas 2020

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” VINCITORI
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home VINCITORI
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Group: BTS VINCITORI

Song of the summer How you like that – Blackpink VINCITRICI

Best direction: Taylor Swift – The Man VINCITRICE

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORI

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

 

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical” VINCITORE

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” VINCITORI

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

 

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Musichaolic quasi fino alla nausea. Multilingue e multitasking.

Articoli Correlati

MTV VMAs 2020: la cerimonia è dedicata a...

MTV VMAs 2020: tutti i video delle esibizioni

MTV VMAS 2020: il video dell’esibizione dei BTS...

MTV VMA 2020: Miley Cyrus canta Midnight Sky...

MTV Vmas 2020: le nomination per Best Group...

MTV VMAs 2020: come seguirli in diretta streaming...

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga, CNCO e Doja...

I BTS si esibiranno con Dynamite agli MTV...

MTV VMAs 2020: Ecco la lista completa delle...