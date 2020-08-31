Congratulazioni a Lady Gaga , che con un totale di ben 5 premi ha trionfato agli MTV VMAs 2020, che si sono da pochi minuti conclusi a New York! L’artista, tuttavia, non è riuscita a vincere il premio più prestigioso! L’award per Video of the year è infatti andato a Blinding Lights di The Weeknd!

The #VMA for VIDEO OF THE YEAR GOES TO…@theweeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’ 🏆⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nry9QaXxTo — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Gli MTV VMAs 2020, com’è ovvio, sono stati molto diversi dal solito. A causa dell’emergenza Covid-19, infatti, l’evento si è svolto in alcuni punti chiave della Grande Mela. Gli artisti si sono infatti esibiti su alcuni palchi posizionati in giro per la città, in esterna, con un pubblico praticamente inesistente.

Fra le performance più spettacolari e attese degli MTV VMAs 2020 c’è stata senza dubbio proprio quella di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. Le due artiste per l’occasione hanno presentato per la prima volta il loro nuovo singolo, Rain on me. Il video della loro incredibile performance lo potete recuperare cliccando qui!



Ecco la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2020!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE



PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat VINCITORE

Jack Harlow –

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On” VINCITORI

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” VINCITORE

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Best Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans” VINCITORI

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” VINCITORE

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Tricon Award: Lady Gaga

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” –

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” –

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” VINCITORE!



BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE



BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On” VINCITORE

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” VINCITORE

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” VINCITORI

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home VINCITORI

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Best Group: BTS VINCITORI



Song of the summer How you like that – Blackpink VINCITRICI

Best direction: Taylor Swift – The Man VINCITRICE

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORI



The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE



Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical” VINCITORE



Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” VINCITORI



CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”