Congratulazioni a Lady Gaga , che con un totale di ben 5 premi ha trionfato agli MTV VMAs 2020, che si sono da pochi minuti conclusi a New York! L’artista, tuttavia, non è riuscita a vincere il premio più prestigioso! L’award per Video of the year è infatti andato a Blinding Lights di The Weeknd!
The #VMA for VIDEO OF THE YEAR GOES TO…@theweeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’ 🏆⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nry9QaXxTo
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020
Gli MTV VMAs 2020, com’è ovvio, sono stati molto diversi dal solito. A causa dell’emergenza Covid-19, infatti, l’evento si è svolto in alcuni punti chiave della Grande Mela. Gli artisti si sono infatti esibiti su alcuni palchi posizionati in giro per la città, in esterna, con un pubblico praticamente inesistente.
Fra le performance più spettacolari e attese degli MTV VMAs 2020 c’è stata senza dubbio proprio quella di Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande. Le due artiste per l’occasione hanno presentato per la prima volta il loro nuovo singolo, Rain on me. Il video della loro incredibile performance lo potete recuperare cliccando qui!
Ecco la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2020!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORE
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat VINCITORE
Jack Harlow –
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
BTS – “On” VINCITORI
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” VINCITORE
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Best Rock
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans” VINCITORI
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” VINCITORE
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Tricon Award: Lady Gaga
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” –
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” –
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” VINCITORE!
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” VINCITORE
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On” VINCITORE
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” VINCITORE
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” VINCITORI
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home VINCITORI
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best Group: BTS VINCITORI
Song of the summer How you like that – Blackpink VINCITRICI
Best direction: Taylor Swift – The Man VINCITRICE
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” VINCITORI
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
Dua Lipa – “Physical” VINCITORE
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” VINCITORI
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”
DaBaby – “BOP”
Dua Lipa – “Physical”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Normani – “Motivation”
BEST EDITING
Halsey – “Graveyard”
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” VINCITORE
ROSALÍA – “A Palé”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”