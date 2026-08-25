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MTV VMAs 2026: tutte le Nomination

scritto da Giovanna Codella
taylor swift vmas 2026

Le nomination ufficiali degli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 sono finalmente qui e la lista è pura iconicità! A guidare la classifica c’è Madonna con ben 11 candidature, confermando un vero e proprio comeback da record grazie al suo ultimo progetto Confessions II che include la nomination per il Video dell’Anno con il pezzo Bring Your Love realizzato con Sabrina Carpenter.

All’appello non poteva mancare Taylor Swift che segue a ruota con 9 nomination grazie al brano The Fate of Ophelia. Ariana Grande (con hate that i made you love me) e la stessa Sabrina (con Tears) brillano invece con 7 nomination a testa, pronte a darsi battaglia per alcuni dei premi più importanti. Spazio anche al K-pop con Lisa delle BLACKPINK, che si porta a casa 4 candidature.

MTV VMAs 2026: nominations

Video of the Year
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
I Just Might – Bruno Mars
Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION (starring Yung Lean)
Confessions II – Film – Madonna
Tears – Sabrina Carpenter
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift

Song of the Year
SWIM – BTS
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
Golden – HUNTR/X
Bring Your Love – Madonna
Man I Need – Olivia Dean
Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

Best New Artist
Bella Kay
Cortis
Magnus Ferrell
Malcom Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration
Chains & Whips – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice
Ever Since U Left Me – French Montana x Max B
Bring Your Love – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
Stateside – Pinkpantheress & Zara Larsson
Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy
Hard Part – Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye

Best Pop
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
SS26 – Charli xcx
Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Drop Dead – Olivia Rodrigo
House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter
Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop
Safe – Cardi B & Kehlani
E85 – Don Toliver
Janice STFU – Drake
Lover Girl – Megan Thee Stallion
Dumbo – Travis Scott
Sugar On My Tongue – Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B
I Just Might – Bruno Mars
It Depends/Obvious – Chris Brown
Raindance – Dave & Tems
Yukon – Justin Bieber
Folded – Kehlani
Is It a Crime – Mariah The Scientist

Best Alternative
Texas – Geese
Fix Ur Face- mgk & Fred Durst
The Great Divide – Noah Kahan
The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo
Homewrecker – Sombr
Dracula – Tame Impala
Drag Path – Twenty One Pilots

Best Latin
Choka Choka – Anitta & Shakira
Nuevayol – Bad Bunny
Tu Sancho – Fuerza Regida
Papasito – Karol G
La Perla – Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia
La Villa – Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA
Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy

Best K-pop
Jump – BLACKPINK
Swim – BTS
REDRED – CORTIS
Pinky Up – KATSEYE
Spaghetti – LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Dance
Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae
New Religion – Bebe Rexha & Faithless
Aperture – Harry Styles
RUNWAY – Lady Gaga and Doechii
Confessions II — The Film – Madonna
Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson
DANCE… – Slayyyter

Best Country
Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley
Dry Spell – Kacey Musgraves
Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson
Back in the Studio – Luke Combs
Cowgirl – Shaboozey
Boston – Stella Lefty
Brunette – Tucker Wetmore

Best Direction
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
I Just Might – Bruno Mars
Storm – GENER8ION
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter
Opalite- Taylor Swift

Best Art Direction
SS26 – Charli xcx
Runway – Lady Gaga & Doechii
Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
My Body Isn’t Ready – sombr
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography
Punk Rocky – A$AP Rocky
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
Dream – LISA
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
Cowgirl – Shaboozey
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Editing
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
I Just Might – Bruno Mars
Dream – LISA
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Choreography
Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION
Dance No More – Harry Styles
Pinky Up – KATSEYE
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects
hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande
Eyes Closed – JISOO & Zayn
Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson
Confessions II – The Film – Madonna
Click Clack Symphony – RAYE
The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Quando vanno in onda i VMA 2026 e come votare

Save the Date! La cerimonia si terrà il 27 settembre alle 19:00 ET presso il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles e lo show sarà trasmesso in Italia alle 21:00 del 28 settembre su MTV (Sky 131).

Chi si porterà a casa gli ambiti premi Moon Person quest’anno? Il pubblico potrà votare per 13 categorie (e questa è una delle novità) tra cui Best Dance con Harry Styles e Lady Gaga tra i candidati.

Basta andare su vote.mtv.com, scegliere le tue categorie preferite e votare i tuoi artisti e brani del cuore. Puoi dare fino a 10 voti al giorno per categoria! Occhio però alla scadenza: le votazioni chiudono venerdì 25 settembre alle ore 18:00 ET (le 00:00 del 26 settembre in Italia) tranne che per la categoria Best New Artist che rimarrà aperta durante tutta la serata della cerimonia.

Giovanna Codella

Collaboratrice per GingerGeneration.it, scrive di musica internazionale, d'oltreoceano in particolare; è autrice di libri per bambini e ragazzi.