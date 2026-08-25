MTV VMAs 2026: tutte le Nomination scritto da Giovanna Codella 25 Agosto 2026 Le nomination ufficiali degli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 sono finalmente qui e la lista è pura iconicità! A guidare la classifica c’è Madonna con ben 11 candidature, confermando un vero e proprio comeback da record grazie al suo ultimo progetto Confessions II che include la nomination per il Video dell’Anno con il pezzo Bring Your Love realizzato con Sabrina Carpenter. All’appello non poteva mancare Taylor Swift che segue a ruota con 9 nomination grazie al brano The Fate of Ophelia. Ariana Grande (con hate that i made you love me) e la stessa Sabrina (con Tears) brillano invece con 7 nomination a testa, pronte a darsi battaglia per alcuni dei premi più importanti. Spazio anche al K-pop con Lisa delle BLACKPINK, che si porta a casa 4 candidature. MTV VMAs 2026: nominations Video of the Year hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande I Just Might – Bruno Mars Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION (starring Yung Lean) Confessions II – Film – Madonna Tears – Sabrina Carpenter The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Artist of the Year Ariana Grande Bruno Mars Madonna Morgan Wallen Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift Song of the Year SWIM – BTS Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley Golden – HUNTR/X Bring Your Love – Madonna Man I Need – Olivia Dean Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE Best New Artist Bella Kay Cortis Magnus Ferrell Malcom Todd Myles Smith Sienna Spiro Stella Lefty Best Collaboration Chains & Whips – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice Ever Since U Left Me – French Montana x Max B Bring Your Love – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter Stateside – Pinkpantheress & Zara Larsson Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy Hard Part – Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye Best Pop hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande SS26 – Charli xcx Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi Drop Dead – Olivia Rodrigo House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Best Hip-Hop Safe – Cardi B & Kehlani E85 – Don Toliver Janice STFU – Drake Lover Girl – Megan Thee Stallion Dumbo – Travis Scott Sugar On My Tongue – Tyler, the Creator Best R&B I Just Might – Bruno Mars It Depends/Obvious – Chris Brown Raindance – Dave & Tems Yukon – Justin Bieber Folded – Kehlani Is It a Crime – Mariah The Scientist Best Alternative Texas – Geese Fix Ur Face- mgk & Fred Durst The Great Divide – Noah Kahan The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo Homewrecker – Sombr Dracula – Tame Impala Drag Path – Twenty One Pilots Best Latin Choka Choka – Anitta & Shakira Nuevayol – Bad Bunny Tu Sancho – Fuerza Regida Papasito – Karol G La Perla – Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia La Villa – Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy Best K-pop Jump – BLACKPINK Swim – BTS REDRED – CORTIS Pinky Up – KATSEYE Spaghetti – LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi Best Dance Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae New Religion – Bebe Rexha & Faithless Aperture – Harry Styles RUNWAY – Lady Gaga and Doechii Confessions II — The Film – Madonna Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson DANCE… – Slayyyter Best Country Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley Dry Spell – Kacey Musgraves Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson Back in the Studio – Luke Combs Cowgirl – Shaboozey Boston – Stella Lefty Brunette – Tucker Wetmore Best Direction hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande I Just Might – Bruno Mars Storm – GENER8ION Confessions II – The Film – Madonna House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter Opalite- Taylor Swift Best Art Direction SS26 – Charli xcx Runway – Lady Gaga & Doechii Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson Confessions II – The Film – Madonna My Body Isn’t Ready – sombr The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Best Cinematography Punk Rocky – A$AP Rocky hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande Dream – LISA Confessions II – The Film – Madonna Cowgirl – Shaboozey The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Best Editing hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande I Just Might – Bruno Mars Dream – LISA Confessions II – The Film – Madonna House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Best Choreography Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION Dance No More – Harry Styles Pinky Up – KATSEYE Confessions II – The Film – Madonna Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Best Visual Effects hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande Eyes Closed – JISOO & Zayn Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson Confessions II – The Film – Madonna Click Clack Symphony – RAYE The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift Quando vanno in onda i VMA 2026 e come votare Save the Date! La cerimonia si terrà il 27 settembre alle 19:00 ET presso il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles e lo show sarà trasmesso in Italia alle 21:00 del 28 settembre su MTV (Sky 131). Chi si porterà a casa gli ambiti premi Moon Person quest’anno? Il pubblico potrà votare per 13 categorie (e questa è una delle novità) tra cui Best Dance con Harry Styles e Lady Gaga tra i candidati. Basta andare su vote.mtv.com, scegliere le tue categorie preferite e votare i tuoi artisti e brani del cuore. Puoi dare fino a 10 voti al giorno per categoria! Occhio però alla scadenza: le votazioni chiudono venerdì 25 settembre alle ore 18:00 ET (le 00:00 del 26 settembre in Italia) tranne che per la categoria Best New Artist che rimarrà aperta durante tutta la serata della cerimonia.