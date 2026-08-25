MTV VMAs 2026: tutte le Nomination

Le nomination ufficiali degli MTV Video Music Awards 2026 sono finalmente qui e la lista è pura iconicità! A guidare la classifica c’è Madonna con ben 11 candidature, confermando un vero e proprio comeback da record grazie al suo ultimo progetto Confessions II che include la nomination per il Video dell’Anno con il pezzo Bring Your Love realizzato con Sabrina Carpenter.

All’appello non poteva mancare Taylor Swift che segue a ruota con 9 nomination grazie al brano The Fate of Ophelia. Ariana Grande (con hate that i made you love me) e la stessa Sabrina (con Tears) brillano invece con 7 nomination a testa, pronte a darsi battaglia per alcuni dei premi più importanti. Spazio anche al K-pop con Lisa delle BLACKPINK, che si porta a casa 4 candidature.

MTV VMAs 2026: nominations

Video of the Year

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION (starring Yung Lean)

Confessions II – Film – Madonna

Tears – Sabrina Carpenter

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

SWIM – BTS

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

Golden – HUNTR/X

Bring Your Love – Madonna

Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – RAYE

Best New Artist

Bella Kay

Cortis

Magnus Ferrell

Malcom Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

Chains & Whips – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice

Ever Since U Left Me – French Montana x Max B

Bring Your Love – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter

Stateside – Pinkpantheress & Zara Larsson

Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy

Hard Part – Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye

Best Pop

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

SS26 – Charli xcx

Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Drop Dead – Olivia Rodrigo

House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter

Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Safe – Cardi B & Kehlani

E85 – Don Toliver

Janice STFU – Drake

Lover Girl – Megan Thee Stallion

Dumbo – Travis Scott

Sugar On My Tongue – Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

It Depends/Obvious – Chris Brown

Raindance – Dave & Tems

Yukon – Justin Bieber

Folded – Kehlani

Is It a Crime – Mariah The Scientist

Best Alternative

Texas – Geese

Fix Ur Face- mgk & Fred Durst

The Great Divide – Noah Kahan

The Cure – Olivia Rodrigo

Homewrecker – Sombr

Dracula – Tame Impala

Drag Path – Twenty One Pilots

Best Latin

Choka Choka – Anitta & Shakira

Nuevayol – Bad Bunny

Tu Sancho – Fuerza Regida

Papasito – Karol G

La Perla – Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia

La Villa – Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA

Dai Dai – Shakira & Burna Boy

Best K-pop

Jump – BLACKPINK

Swim – BTS

REDRED – CORTIS

Pinky Up – KATSEYE

Spaghetti – LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)

Dream – LISA ft. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Best Dance

Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae

New Religion – Bebe Rexha & Faithless

Aperture – Harry Styles

RUNWAY – Lady Gaga and Doechii

Confessions II — The Film – Madonna

Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson

DANCE… – Slayyyter

Best Country

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley

Dry Spell – Kacey Musgraves

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson

Back in the Studio – Luke Combs

Cowgirl – Shaboozey

Boston – Stella Lefty

Brunette – Tucker Wetmore

Best Direction

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

Storm – GENER8ION

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter

Opalite- Taylor Swift

Best Art Direction

SS26 – Charli xcx

Runway – Lady Gaga & Doechii

Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

My Body Isn’t Ready – sombr

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Punk Rocky – A$AP Rocky

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

Dream – LISA

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

Cowgirl – Shaboozey

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Editing

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

I Just Might – Bruno Mars

Dream – LISA

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

House Tour – Sabrina Carpenter

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Choreography

Storm starring Yung Lean – GENER8ION

Dance No More – Harry Styles

Pinky Up – KATSEYE

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

Nobody’s Girl – Tate McRae

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Best Visual Effects

hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

Eyes Closed – JISOO & Zayn

Stateside – PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson

Confessions II – The Film – Madonna

Click Clack Symphony – RAYE

The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Quando vanno in onda i VMA 2026 e come votare

Save the Date! La cerimonia si terrà il 27 settembre alle 19:00 ET presso il Peacock Theatre di Los Angeles e lo show sarà trasmesso in Italia alle 21:00 del 28 settembre su MTV (Sky 131).

Chi si porterà a casa gli ambiti premi Moon Person quest’anno? Il pubblico potrà votare per 13 categorie (e questa è una delle novità) tra cui Best Dance con Harry Styles e Lady Gaga tra i candidati.

Basta andare su vote.mtv.com, scegliere le tue categorie preferite e votare i tuoi artisti e brani del cuore. Puoi dare fino a 10 voti al giorno per categoria! Occhio però alla scadenza: le votazioni chiudono venerdì 25 settembre alle ore 18:00 ET (le 00:00 del 26 settembre in Italia) tranne che per la categoria Best New Artist che rimarrà aperta durante tutta la serata della cerimonia.