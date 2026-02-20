GingerGeneration.it

Hilary Duff – Weather for Tennis: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
weather for tennis hilary duff

Posato ufficiale di Hilary Duff per l’album luck… or something. Crediti: ph. Alfred Marroquin

Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff è la prima traccia del suo disco, luck… or something, rilasciato venerdì 20 febbraio 2026 e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e sul sito ufficiale dell’artista.

Il brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale. Nel parlare dell’album che segna il suo ritorno, Hilary ha dichiarato: “Mi chiedono sempre come faccio a mantenere la testa sulle spalle dopo essere cresciuta in questo ambiente. Il titolo dell’album è il mio modo di rispondere e mi sembrava perfetto per un disco che parla di dove sono arrivata e di tutte le cose che ho passato strada facendo“.

Guarda qui sotto il video musicale:

Testo Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff

I’m a seasoned apologist
For the people who I love
I’m an amateur psychologist
Key to everyone’s handcuffs

Keep the peace, ‘cause I’m a kid of divorce
And you’re the starter of wars
And there’s no winning in yours
So I call to say I’m sorry, of course
But how I won’t anymore
And put the ball in your court
No

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time
You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time
Oh-oh, oh
If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine
Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time
Oh-oh, oh

You’re a mouthful of inconsistencies, no one’s ever made sense of
I can know it’s all insecurity and then still take it personal
Why do I care this much?

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time
You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time
Oh-oh, oh
If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine
Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time
Oh-oh, oh
It ain’t the weather for tennis

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
I don’t understand going over to the neighbor’s to drink cocktails with your pinky up
And I’m tired of believing the better will come later
Think it’s time I should rip the band-aid off

But I keep the peace cause I’m a kid of divorce
And you’re the starter of wars and there’s no winning in yours

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time
You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time
Oh-oh, oh
If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine
Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time
It ain’t the weather for tennis

Traduzione

Sono un’apologeta esperta
Per le persone che amo
Sono una psicologa dilettante
La chiave per le manette di tutti

Mantieni la pace, perché sono una figlia di divorziati
E tu sei l’iniziatore delle guerre
E non c’è modo di vincere nella tua
Quindi chiamo per dire che mi dispiace, ovviamente
Ma come non lo farò più
E metto la palla nel tuo campo
No

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena
Darmi della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sua diverso questa volta
Oh-oh, oh
Se mi lasci finire una frase allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere del vino
Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta
Oh-oh, oh

Sei un boccone di incongruenze, a cui nessuno ha mai dato un senso
Posso sapere che è tutta insicurezza e poi prenderla comunque sul personale
Perché mi interessa così tanto?

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora, immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena
Mi dai della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sia diverso questa volta
Oh-oh, oh
Se mi lasci finire una frase, allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere un po’ di vino
Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta
Oh-oh, oh
Non è tempo per il tennis

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh.
Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh
Non capisco come si possa andare dal vicino a bere cocktail con il mignolo alzato
E sono stanco di credere che il meglio verrà dopo
Penso che sia ora di strappare il cerotto

Ma mantengo la pace perché sono un figlio del divorzio
E tu sei l’iniziatore delle guerre e non c’è modo di vincere nelle tue

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora, immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena
Mi dai della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce. antibiotico per aver pensato di essere diverso questa volta
Oh-oh, oh
Se mi lasci finire una frase allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere un po’ di vino
Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere personalmente su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta
Non è il tempo per il tennis

Cosa ne pensate di Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati