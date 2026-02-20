Hilary Duff – Weather for Tennis: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 20 Febbraio 2026 Posato ufficiale di Hilary Duff per l’album luck… or something. Crediti: ph. Alfred Marroquin Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff è la prima traccia del suo disco, luck… or something, rilasciato venerdì 20 febbraio 2026 e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e sul sito ufficiale dell’artista. Il brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale. Nel parlare dell’album che segna il suo ritorno, Hilary ha dichiarato: “Mi chiedono sempre come faccio a mantenere la testa sulle spalle dopo essere cresciuta in questo ambiente. Il titolo dell’album è il mio modo di rispondere e mi sembrava perfetto per un disco che parla di dove sono arrivata e di tutte le cose che ho passato strada facendo“. Guarda qui sotto il video musicale: Testo Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff I’m a seasoned apologist For the people who I love I’m an amateur psychologist Key to everyone’s handcuffs Keep the peace, ‘cause I’m a kid of divorce And you’re the starter of wars And there’s no winning in yours So I call to say I’m sorry, of course But how I won’t anymore And put the ball in your court No If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time Oh-oh, oh If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time Oh-oh, oh You’re a mouthful of inconsistencies, no one’s ever made sense of I can know it’s all insecurity and then still take it personal Why do I care this much? It ain't the weather for tennis Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh I don't understand going over to the neighbor's to drink cocktails with your pinky up And I'm tired of believing the better will come later Think it's time I should rip the band-aid off But I keep the peace cause I'm a kid of divorce And you're the starter of wars and there's no winning in yours If it ain't the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you're different this time Oh-oh, oh If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you're willing to die on until the next time It ain't the weather for tennis Traduzione Sono un'apologeta esperta Per le persone che amo Sono una psicologa dilettante La chiave per le manette di tutti Mantieni la pace, perché sono una figlia di divorziati E tu sei l'iniziatore delle guerre E non c'è modo di vincere nella tua Quindi chiamo per dire che mi dispiace, ovviamente Ma come non lo farò più E metto la palla nel tuo campo No Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora immagino che possiamo litigare fino all'ora di cena Darmi della pazza è l'antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sua diverso questa volta Oh-oh, oh Se mi lasci finire una frase allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere del vino Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta Oh-oh, oh Sei un boccone di incongruenze, a cui nessuno ha mai dato un senso Posso sapere che è tutta insicurezza e poi prenderla comunque sul personale Perché mi interessa così tanto? Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora, immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena Mi dai della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sia diverso questa volta Oh-oh, oh Se mi lasci finire una frase, allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere un po’ di vino Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta Oh-oh, oh Non è tempo per il tennis Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh. 