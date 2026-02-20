Hilary Duff – Weather for Tennis: video, testo e traduzione

Posato ufficiale di Hilary Duff per l’album luck… or something. Crediti: ph. Alfred Marroquin

Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff è la prima traccia del suo disco, luck… or something, rilasciato venerdì 20 febbraio 2026 e disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e sul sito ufficiale dell’artista.

Il brano è accompagnato da un videoclip musicale. Nel parlare dell’album che segna il suo ritorno, Hilary ha dichiarato: “Mi chiedono sempre come faccio a mantenere la testa sulle spalle dopo essere cresciuta in questo ambiente. Il titolo dell’album è il mio modo di rispondere e mi sembrava perfetto per un disco che parla di dove sono arrivata e di tutte le cose che ho passato strada facendo“.

Guarda qui sotto il video musicale:

Testo Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff

I’m a seasoned apologist

For the people who I love

I’m an amateur psychologist

Key to everyone’s handcuffs

Keep the peace, ‘cause I’m a kid of divorce

And you’re the starter of wars

And there’s no winning in yours

So I call to say I’m sorry, of course

But how I won’t anymore

And put the ball in your court

No

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time

You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time

Oh-oh, oh

If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine

Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time

Oh-oh, oh

You’re a mouthful of inconsistencies, no one’s ever made sense of

I can know it’s all insecurity and then still take it personal

Why do I care this much?

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time

You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time

Oh-oh, oh

If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine

Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time

Oh-oh, oh

It ain’t the weather for tennis

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I don’t understand going over to the neighbor’s to drink cocktails with your pinky up

And I’m tired of believing the better will come later

Think it’s time I should rip the band-aid off

But I keep the peace cause I’m a kid of divorce

And you’re the starter of wars and there’s no winning in yours

If it ain’t the weather for tennis then, guess we can argue until dinner time

You calling me batshit is the fastest antibiotic for thinking you’re different this time

Oh-oh, oh

If you let me finish a sentence then then we can bump our heads and drink some wine

Fight over semantics and handpick which hill you’re willing to die on until the next time

It ain’t the weather for tennis

Traduzione

Sono un’apologeta esperta

Per le persone che amo

Sono una psicologa dilettante

La chiave per le manette di tutti

Mantieni la pace, perché sono una figlia di divorziati

E tu sei l’iniziatore delle guerre

E non c’è modo di vincere nella tua

Quindi chiamo per dire che mi dispiace, ovviamente

Ma come non lo farò più

E metto la palla nel tuo campo

No

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena

Darmi della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sua diverso questa volta

Oh-oh, oh

Se mi lasci finire una frase allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere del vino

Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta

Oh-oh, oh

Sei un boccone di incongruenze, a cui nessuno ha mai dato un senso

Posso sapere che è tutta insicurezza e poi prenderla comunque sul personale

Perché mi interessa così tanto?

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora, immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena

Mi dai della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce per pensare che sia diverso questa volta

Oh-oh, oh

Se mi lasci finire una frase, allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere un po’ di vino

Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere con cura su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta

Oh-oh, oh

Non è tempo per il tennis

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh.

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Non capisco come si possa andare dal vicino a bere cocktail con il mignolo alzato

E sono stanco di credere che il meglio verrà dopo

Penso che sia ora di strappare il cerotto

Ma mantengo la pace perché sono un figlio del divorzio

E tu sei l’iniziatore delle guerre e non c’è modo di vincere nelle tue

Se non è tempo per il tennis, allora, immagino che possiamo litigare fino all’ora di cena

Mi dai della pazza è l’antibiotico più veloce. antibiotico per aver pensato di essere diverso questa volta

Oh-oh, oh

Se mi lasci finire una frase allora possiamo sbattere la testa e bere un po’ di vino

Litigare sulla semantica e scegliere personalmente su quale collina sei disposto a morire fino alla prossima volta

Non è il tempo per il tennis

Cosa ne pensate di Weather for Tennis di Hilary Duff?