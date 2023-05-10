GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio)

scritto da Giovanna Codella

Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano 

Testo Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) a Eurovision 2023

And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you

Remember when they told us
“You’re not good enough”
Then you came into my life
And you changed my world for good
You told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday
‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
‘Cause I know I’m strong
And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us
But look at us now
You told me the right things at the right time
You got me feeling wild

See now I love myself much more than I did yesterday
‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
‘Cause I know I’m strong
When the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
And it’s all because of

I’ll carry on despite of the things they’ve said and done
They’ll never kill this fire
Your love will take me higher
It’s all because of you
Because of you
Well, because of you
Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day

And when the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
See, I’ll carry on because of you
When the world got me going crazy
I’ll carry on
Say I’ll carry on
And when the world got me going crazy
See, I will carry on
And it’s all because of you
Because of you
Becаuѕe of you

Traduzione

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te

Ricordi quando ce l’hanno detto
“Non sei abbastanza bravo”
Poi sei entrato nella mia vita
E hai cambiato il mio mondo per sempre
Mi hai detto di amarmi un po’ più di ieri
Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Perché so di essere forte
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te

Ricordi quando hanno cercato di spezzarci
Ma guardaci adesso
Mi hai detto le cose giuste al momento giusto
Mi fai sentire selvaggio

Vedi ora mi amo molto di più di ieri
Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Perché so di essere forte
Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Ed è tutto a causa di

Continuerò nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto
Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco
Il tuo amore mi porterà più in alto
È tutto a causa tua
Grazie a te
Beh, grazie a te
Grazie a te continuo ad andare avanti, baby, baby, per un giorno più luminoso

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Vedi, andrò avanti grazie a te
Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
andrò avanti
Dì che continuerò
E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire
Vedi, continuerò
Ed è tutto grazie a te
Grazie a te
A causa tua

Il video dell’esibizione del Belgio a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati