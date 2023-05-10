Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) a Eurovision 2023 And when the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on And it’s all because of you Because of you Remember when they told us “You’re not good enough” Then you came into my life And you changed my world for good You told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday ‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate And when the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on ‘Cause I know I’m strong And when the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on And it’s all because of you Because of you Remember when they tried to break us But look at us now You told me the right things at the right time You got me feeling wild See now I love myself much more than I did yesterday ‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate And when the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on ‘Cause I know I’m strong When the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on And it’s all because of I’ll carry on despite of the things they’ve said and done They’ll never kill this fire Your love will take me higher It’s all because of you Because of you Well, because of you Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day And when the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on See, I’ll carry on because of you When the world got me going crazy I’ll carry on Say I’ll carry on And when the world got me going crazy See, I will carry on And it’s all because of you Because of you Becаuѕe of you Traduzione E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te Ricordi quando ce l’hanno detto “Non sei abbastanza bravo” Poi sei entrato nella mia vita E hai cambiato il mio mondo per sempre Mi hai detto di amarmi un po’ più di ieri Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Perché so di essere forte E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te Ricordi quando hanno cercato di spezzarci Ma guardaci adesso Mi hai detto le cose giuste al momento giusto Mi fai sentire selvaggio Vedi ora mi amo molto di più di ieri Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Perché so di essere forte Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Ed è tutto a causa di Continuerò nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco Il tuo amore mi porterà più in alto È tutto a causa tua Grazie a te Beh, grazie a te Grazie a te continuo ad andare avanti, baby, baby, per un giorno più luminoso E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Vedi, andrò avanti grazie a te Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire andrò avanti Dì che continuerò E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire Vedi, continuerò Ed è tutto grazie a te Grazie a te A causa tua Il video dell’esibizione del Belgio a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)