Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)

Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la seconda semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina) a Eurovision 2023

Sometimes gotta let it go

Sometimes gotta look away

Sometimes you just gotta know

When to stick your middle finger up in the air

I cannot explain

Tell you how I feel

Life is just a game

And I’m playing for the win

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

‘Cause I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

You just like to act a fool

Tryna get in my head like

When I turn on my headlights

I can see right through you

Tryna get a reaction

I just hit the action move

Nezvazhayuchy na bil’

Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy

Svit palaye

A ty – diy

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

‘Cause I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say

Or how you feel

Oh, I got a heart of steel

Traduzione

A volte devo lasciarlo andare

A volte devo distogliere lo sguardo

A volte devi solo saperlo

Quando alzare il dito medio in aria

Non so spiegare

Dirti come mi sento

La vita è solo un gioco

E sto giocando per la vittoria

Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi

Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando

Non importa quello che dici

Non importa come ti senti

Togliti di mezzo

Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio

Non importa quello che dici

O come ti senti

Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio

Ti piace solo fare lo sciocco

Sto cercando di entrare nella mia testa come

Quando accendo i fari

Posso vedere attraverso di te

Sto cercando di ottenere una reazione

Ho appena colpito la mossa d’azione

Nezvazhayuchy na bil’

Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy

Svit Palaye

Un ty – fai da te

Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi

Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando

Non importa quello che dici

Non importa come ti senti

Togliti di mezzo

Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio

Non importa quello che dici

O come ti senti

Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio

Non importa quello che dici

O come ti senti

Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)