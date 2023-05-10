GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eurovision 2023 ucraina

Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la seconda semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale della canzone 

Testo Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina) a Eurovision 2023

Sometimes gotta let it go
Sometimes gotta look away
Sometimes you just gotta know
When to stick your middle finger up in the air
I cannot explain
Tell you how I feel
Life is just a game
And I’m playing for the win

Don’t be scared to say just what you think
‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say
Don’t care how you feel
Get out of my way
‘Cause I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel

You just like to act a fool
Tryna get in my head like
When I turn on my headlights
I can see right through you
Tryna get a reaction
I just hit the action move
Nezvazhayuchy na bil’
Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy
Svit palaye
A ty – diy

Don’t be scared to say just what you think
‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say
Don’t care how you feel
Get out of my way
‘Cause I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel
Don’t care what you say
Or how you feel
Oh, I got a heart of steel

Traduzione 

A volte devo lasciarlo andare
A volte devo distogliere lo sguardo
A volte devi solo saperlo
Quando alzare il dito medio in aria
Non so spiegare
Dirti come mi sento
La vita è solo un gioco
E sto giocando per la vittoria

Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi
Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando

Non importa quello che dici
Non importa come ti senti
Togliti di mezzo
Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio
Non importa quello che dici
O come ti senti
Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio

Ti piace solo fare lo sciocco
Sto cercando di entrare nella mia testa come
Quando accendo i fari
Posso vedere attraverso di te
Sto cercando di ottenere una reazione
Ho appena colpito la mossa d’azione
Nezvazhayuchy na bil’
Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy
Svit Palaye
Un ty – fai da te

Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi
Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando

Non importa quello che dici
Non importa come ti senti
Togliti di mezzo
Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio
Non importa quello che dici
O come ti senti
Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio
Non importa quello che dici
O come ti senti
Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati