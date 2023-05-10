Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina)all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la seconda semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo Heart of steel dei TVORCHI (Ucraina) a Eurovision 2023 Sometimes gotta let it go Sometimes gotta look away Sometimes you just gotta know When to stick your middle finger up in the air I cannot explain Tell you how I feel Life is just a game And I’m playing for the win Don’t be scared to say just what you think ‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening Don’t care what you say Don’t care how you feel Get out of my way ‘Cause I got a heart of steel Don’t care what you say Or how you feel Oh, I got a heart of steel You just like to act a fool Tryna get in my head like When I turn on my headlights I can see right through you Tryna get a reaction I just hit the action move Nezvazhayuchy na bil’ Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy Svit palaye A ty – diy Don’t be scared to say just what you think ‘Cause no matter how bad, someone’s listening Don’t care what you say Don’t care how you feel Get out of my way ‘Cause I got a heart of steel Don’t care what you say Or how you feel Oh, I got a heart of steel Don’t care what you say Or how you feel Oh, I got a heart of steel Traduzione A volte devo lasciarlo andare A volte devo distogliere lo sguardo A volte devi solo saperlo Quando alzare il dito medio in aria Non so spiegare Dirti come mi sento La vita è solo un gioco E sto giocando per la vittoria Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando Non importa quello che dici Non importa come ti senti Togliti di mezzo Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio Non importa quello che dici O come ti senti Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio Ti piace solo fare lo sciocco Sto cercando di entrare nella mia testa come Quando accendo i fari Posso vedere attraverso di te Sto cercando di ottenere una reazione Ho appena colpito la mossa d’azione Nezvazhayuchy na bil’ Ya prodovzhuyu sviy biy Svit Palaye Un ty – fai da te Non aver paura di dire solo quello che pensi Perché non importa quanto male, qualcuno sta ascoltando Non importa quello che dici Non importa come ti senti Togliti di mezzo Perché ho un cuore d’acciaio Non importa quello che dici O come ti senti Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio Non importa quello che dici O come ti senti Oh, ho un cuore d’acciaio Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)