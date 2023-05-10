Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Stay di Monika Linkytė (Lituania)

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo

I’ve carried sadness with me

I hid it well since sixteen

And all the crying, all the fighting

It kept putting out the fire

That burned so bright within me

As I look back to all those years

To broken dreams disguising fear

Being someone that I’m really not

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Wait for me

Well, it ain’t easy

To love someone like me

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

I took it all on myself

I asked for nobody’s help

Had to taste it and embrace it

All the bitterness of failure

To find myself within me

Just stay with me

My heart is bleeding

I need your healing

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finally my heart is beating

Just stаy

Just stay

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.

Traduzione

Ho portato la tristezza con me

L’ho nascosto bene da quando avevo sedici anni

E tutti i pianti, tutti i litigi

Continuava a spegnere il fuoco

Che bruciava così luminoso dentro di me

Mentre guardo indietro a tutti quegli anni

Ai sogni infranti che mascherano la paura

Essere qualcuno che in realtà non sono

Solo, resta con me

Il mio cuore sta sanguinando

Ho bisogno della tua guarigione

Aspettami

Beh, non è facile

Amare qualcuno come me

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Ho preso tutto da solo

Non ho chiesto l’aiuto di nessuno

Ho dovuto assaggiarlo e abbracciarlo

Tutta l’amarezza del fallimento

Per ritrovarmi dentro di me

Solo, resta con me

Il mio cuore sta sanguinando

Ho bisogno della tua guarigione

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto

Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Rimani e basta

Rimani

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)