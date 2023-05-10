GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Stay di Monika Linkytė (Lituania)

Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano 

Testo 

I’ve carried sadness with me
I hid it well since sixteen
And all the crying, all the fighting
It kept putting out the fire
That burned so bright within me

As I look back to all those years
To broken dreams disguising fear
Being someone that I’m really not

Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing

Wait for me
Well, it ain’t easy
To love someone like me

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating

I took it all on myself
I asked for nobody’s help
Had to taste it and embrace it
All the bitterness of failure
To find myself within me

Just stay with me
My heart is bleeding
I need your healing

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finally my heart is beating

Just stаy

Just stay

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.

Traduzione

Ho portato la tristezza con me
L’ho nascosto bene da quando avevo sedici anni
E tutti i pianti, tutti i litigi
Continuava a spegnere il fuoco
Che bruciava così luminoso dentro di me

Mentre guardo indietro a tutti quegli anni
Ai sogni infranti che mascherano la paura
Essere qualcuno che in realtà non sono

Solo, resta con me
Il mio cuore sta sanguinando
Ho bisogno della tua guarigione

Aspettami
Beh, non è facile
Amare qualcuno come me

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Ho preso tutto da solo
Non ho chiesto l’aiuto di nessuno
Ho dovuto assaggiarlo e abbracciarlo
Tutta l’amarezza del fallimento
Per ritrovarmi dentro di me

Solo, resta con me
Il mio cuore sta sanguinando
Ho bisogno della tua guarigione

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo
Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto
Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo

Rimani e basta

Rimani

Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto.

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

