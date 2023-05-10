Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Stay di Monika Linkytė (Lituania) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Ecco il video ufficiale, il testo e la traduzione della canzone in gara a Eurovision Song Contest 2023. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo I’ve carried sadness with me I hid it well since sixteen And all the crying, all the fighting It kept putting out the fire That burned so bright within me As I look back to all those years To broken dreams disguising fear Being someone that I’m really not Just stay with me My heart is bleeding I need your healing Wait for me Well, it ain’t easy To love someone like me Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finally my heart is beating Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finally my heart is beating I took it all on myself I asked for nobody’s help Had to taste it and embrace it All the bitterness of failure To find myself within me Just stay with me My heart is bleeding I need your healing Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finally my heart is beating Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finally my heart is beating Just stаy Just stay Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto. Traduzione Ho portato la tristezza con me L’ho nascosto bene da quando avevo sedici anni E tutti i pianti, tutti i litigi Continuava a spegnere il fuoco Che bruciava così luminoso dentro di me Mentre guardo indietro a tutti quegli anni Ai sogni infranti che mascherano la paura Essere qualcuno che in realtà non sono Solo, resta con me Il mio cuore sta sanguinando Ho bisogno della tua guarigione Aspettami Beh, non è facile Amare qualcuno come me Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Ho preso tutto da solo Non ho chiesto l’aiuto di nessuno Ho dovuto assaggiarlo e abbracciarlo Tutta l’amarezza del fallimento Per ritrovarmi dentro di me Solo, resta con me Il mio cuore sta sanguinando Ho bisogno della tua guarigione Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto Finalmente il mio cuore sta battendo Rimani e basta Rimani Čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto, čiūto tūto. Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)