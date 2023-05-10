Eurovision 2023: video e testo di I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito)

I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la finale di sabato 13 maggio.

Il video ufficiale della canzone

Testo I wrote a song di Mae Muller

YWhen you said you were leavin’

To work on your mental health

You didn’t mention the cheating

You kept that one to yourselfI got so mad was gonna

Cuss you out, outside your house

For everyone to see

Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends

How cruel you were to me

Instead I wrote a song

‘bout how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone

Instead i wrote a song

I feel much better now

Me and my girls are out

And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song

Instead I wrote a song

I kept my cool and composure

My mother would be so proud

I was ready for a sentence baby

Instead I wrote it all down

Oh I was gonna

Cuss you out, outside your house

For everyone to see

Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends

How cruel you were to me

Instead I wrote a song

‘bout how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone

Instead i wrote a song

I feel much better now

Me and my girls are out

And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song

Instead I wrote a song

Look into my eyes, she’s feeling good, she feels alive

So don’t you call my phone tonight, tonight, tonight

No lie, got a kick telling the world just what you did

I’m better now, I burned the bridge

Raising a glass, taking a sip.

Let’s celebrate

Dance it away

I thought my heart would break

Instead i wrote a song

‘bout how you did me wrong

I could have cried at home

And spent the night alone

Instead i wrote a song

I feel much better now

Me and my girls are out

And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song.

Traduzione

Quando hai detto che te ne stavi andando

Per lavorare sulla tua salute mentale

Non hai menzionato il tradimento

L’hai tenuto per te che mi sono arrabbiato così tanto che stavo per farlo

Imprecarti, fuori casa tua

Per tutti da vedere

Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici

Quanto sei stato crudele con me

Invece ho scritto una canzone

‘su come mi hai fatto torto

Avrei potuto piangere a casa

E ho passato la notte da solo

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Mi sento molto meglio ora

Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori

E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Ho mantenuto la calma e la compostezza

Mia madre sarebbe così orgogliosa

Ero pronto per una frase bambino

Invece ho scritto tutto

Oh stavo per

Imprecarti, fuori casa tua

Per tutti da vedere

Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici

Quanto sei stato crudele con me

Invece ho scritto una canzone

‘su come mi hai fatto torto

Avrei potuto piangere a casa

E ho passato la notte da solo

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Mi sento molto meglio ora

Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori

E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Guardami negli occhi, si sente bene, si sente viva

Quindi non chiamare il mio telefono stasera, stasera, stasera

Nessuna bugia, mi sono divertito a dire al mondo quello che hai fatto

Adesso sto meglio, ho bruciato il ponte

Alzando un bicchiere, bevendo un sorso

Festeggiamo

Balla via

Pensavo che il mio cuore si sarebbe spezzato

Invece ho scritto una canzone

‘su come mi hai fatto torto

Avrei potuto piangere a casa

E ho passato la notte da sola

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Mi sento molto meglio ora

Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori

E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)