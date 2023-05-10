GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video e testo di I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito)

Giovanna Codella

I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la finale di sabato 13 maggio.

Il video ufficiale della canzone 

Testo I wrote a song di Mae Muller

YWhen you said you were leavin’
To work on your mental health
You didn’t mention the cheating
You kept that one to yourselfI got so mad was gonna
Cuss you out, outside your house
For everyone to see
Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends
How cruel you were to me

Instead I wrote a song
‘bout how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone
Instead i wrote a song
I feel much better now
Me and my girls are out
And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song
Instead I wrote a song

I kept my cool and composure
My mother would be so proud
I was ready for a sentence baby
Instead I wrote it all down

Oh I was gonna
Cuss you out, outside your house
For everyone to see
Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends
How cruel you were to me

Instead I wrote a song
‘bout how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone
Instead i wrote a song
I feel much better now
Me and my girls are out
And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song
Instead I wrote a song

Look into my eyes, she’s feeling good, she feels alive
So don’t you call my phone tonight, tonight, tonight
No lie, got a kick telling the world just what you did
I’m better now, I burned the bridge
Raising a glass, taking a sip.

Let’s celebrate
Dance it away
I thought my heart would break

Instead i wrote a song
‘bout how you did me wrong
I could have cried at home
And spent the night alone
Instead i wrote a song
I feel much better now
Me and my girls are out
And we all sing along

Instead I wrote a song.

Traduzione

Quando hai detto che te ne stavi andando
Per lavorare sulla tua salute mentale
Non hai menzionato il tradimento
L’hai tenuto per te che mi sono arrabbiato così tanto che stavo per farlo
Imprecarti, fuori casa tua
Per tutti da vedere
Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici
Quanto sei stato crudele con me

Invece ho scritto una canzone
‘su come mi hai fatto torto
Avrei potuto piangere a casa
E ho passato la notte da solo
Invece ho scritto una canzone
Mi sento molto meglio ora
Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori
E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone
Invece ho scritto una canzone

Ho mantenuto la calma e la compostezza
Mia madre sarebbe così orgogliosa
Ero pronto per una frase bambino
Invece ho scritto tutto

Oh stavo per
Imprecarti, fuori casa tua
Per tutti da vedere
Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici
Quanto sei stato crudele con me

Invece ho scritto una canzone
‘su come mi hai fatto torto
Avrei potuto piangere a casa
E ho passato la notte da solo
Invece ho scritto una canzone
Mi sento molto meglio ora
Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori
E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone
Invece ho scritto una canzone

Guardami negli occhi, si sente bene, si sente viva
Quindi non chiamare il mio telefono stasera, stasera, stasera
Nessuna bugia, mi sono divertito a dire al mondo quello che hai fatto
Adesso sto meglio, ho bruciato il ponte
Alzando un bicchiere, bevendo un sorso

Festeggiamo
Balla via
Pensavo che il mio cuore si sarebbe spezzato

Invece ho scritto una canzone
‘su come mi hai fatto torto
Avrei potuto piangere a casa
E ho passato la notte da sola
Invece ho scritto una canzone
Mi sento molto meglio ora
Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori
E cantiamo tutti insieme

Invece ho scritto una canzone

Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023



Giovanna Codella

