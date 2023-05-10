Eurovision 2023: video e testo di I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 I wrote a song di Mae Muller (Regno Unito) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: ecco il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la finale di sabato 13 maggio. Il video ufficiale della canzone Testo I wrote a song di Mae Muller YWhen you said you were leavin’ To work on your mental health You didn’t mention the cheating You kept that one to yourselfI got so mad was gonna Cuss you out, outside your house For everyone to see Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends How cruel you were to me Instead I wrote a song ‘bout how you did me wrong I could have cried at home And spent the night alone Instead i wrote a song I feel much better now Me and my girls are out And we all sing along Instead I wrote a song Instead I wrote a song I kept my cool and composure My mother would be so proud I was ready for a sentence baby Instead I wrote it all down Oh I was gonna Cuss you out, outside your house For everyone to see Wanted to trash your Benz, tell all your friends How cruel you were to me Instead I wrote a song ‘bout how you did me wrong I could have cried at home And spent the night alone Instead i wrote a song I feel much better now Me and my girls are out And we all sing along Instead I wrote a song Instead I wrote a song Look into my eyes, she’s feeling good, she feels alive So don’t you call my phone tonight, tonight, tonight No lie, got a kick telling the world just what you did I’m better now, I burned the bridge Raising a glass, taking a sip. Let’s celebrate Dance it away I thought my heart would break Instead i wrote a song ‘bout how you did me wrong I could have cried at home And spent the night alone Instead i wrote a song I feel much better now Me and my girls are out And we all sing along Instead I wrote a song. Traduzione Quando hai detto che te ne stavi andando Per lavorare sulla tua salute mentale Non hai menzionato il tradimento L’hai tenuto per te che mi sono arrabbiato così tanto che stavo per farlo Imprecarti, fuori casa tua Per tutti da vedere Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici Quanto sei stato crudele con me Invece ho scritto una canzone ‘su come mi hai fatto torto Avrei potuto piangere a casa E ho passato la notte da solo Invece ho scritto una canzone Mi sento molto meglio ora Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori E cantiamo tutti insieme Invece ho scritto una canzone Invece ho scritto una canzone Ho mantenuto la calma e la compostezza Mia madre sarebbe così orgogliosa Ero pronto per una frase bambino Invece ho scritto tutto Oh stavo per Imprecarti, fuori casa tua Per tutti da vedere Volevo distruggere la tua Benz, dillo a tutti i tuoi amici Quanto sei stato crudele con me Invece ho scritto una canzone ‘su come mi hai fatto torto Avrei potuto piangere a casa E ho passato la notte da solo Invece ho scritto una canzone Mi sento molto meglio ora Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori E cantiamo tutti insieme Invece ho scritto una canzone Invece ho scritto una canzone Guardami negli occhi, si sente bene, si sente viva Quindi non chiamare il mio telefono stasera, stasera, stasera Nessuna bugia, mi sono divertito a dire al mondo quello che hai fatto Adesso sto meglio, ho bruciato il ponte Alzando un bicchiere, bevendo un sorso Festeggiamo Balla via Pensavo che il mio cuore si sarebbe spezzato Invece ho scritto una canzone ‘su come mi hai fatto torto Avrei potuto piangere a casa E ho passato la notte da sola Invece ho scritto una canzone Mi sento molto meglio ora Io e le mie ragazze siamo fuori E cantiamo tutti insieme Invece ho scritto una canzone Il video dell’esibizione a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)