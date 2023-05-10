GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro)

Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro) a Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano 

Testo Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou a Eurovision 2023

The lights went out
I hit the ground
You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out
You filled my life
With minor songs
I loved you but you loved to do me wrong
I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o

An all-time low
But I’ll get by
And over you I’ll find the highest high
You did your best
To do your worst
I got used to all the ways it hurt
Feel the fever telling me that I need her
Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you
For who you are
But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a survivor
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o
You can’t break a broken heart
No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick
Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter
Tear me up and move on to another
I’m torn apart but I am a ѕurvivor
You can’t break a
No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken
No-o-o
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart
You can’t
You can’t break a broken heаrt

Traduzione

Le luci si spensero
Ho colpito il suolo
Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando
Hai riempito la mia vita
Con canti minori
Ti amavo ma tu amavi farmi del male
Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri

ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia
Strappami e passa a un altro
Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o

Un minimo storico
Ma me la caverò
E su di te troverò il più alto massimo
Hai fatto del tuo meglio
Per fare del tuo peggio
Mi sono abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male
Senti la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei
La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza

Ti vedo
Per quello che sei
Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia
Strappami e passa a un altro
Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
No-o-o

Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero
Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia
Strappami e passa a un altro
Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto
Non puoi rompere un
No-o-o

Oh, non puoi rompere un rotto
No-o-o
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato
Non puoi
Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Il video dell’esibizione di Cipro a Eurovision 2023

Giovanna Codella

