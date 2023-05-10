Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro)

Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro) a Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou a Eurovision 2023

The lights went out

I hit the ground

You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out

You filled my life

With minor songs

I loved you but you loved to do me wrong

I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

An all-time low

But I’ll get by

And over you I’ll find the highest high

You did your best

To do your worst

I got used to all the ways it hurt

Feel the fever telling me that I need her

Science fiction turning into an addiction

I see you

For who you are

But you can’t break a broken heart

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a survivor

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

You can’t break a broken heart

No-o-o

Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick

Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes

You lift me up and leave me in the gutter

Tear me up and move on to another

I’m torn apart but I am a ѕurvivor

You can’t break a

No-o-o

Oh you can’t break a broken

No-o-o

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart

You can’t

You can’t break a broken heаrt

Traduzione

Le luci si spensero

Ho colpito il suolo

Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando

Hai riempito la mia vita

Con canti minori

Ti amavo ma tu amavi farmi del male

Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri

ti vedo

Per quello che sei

Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia

Strappami e passa a un altro

Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Un minimo storico

Ma me la caverò

E su di te troverò il più alto massimo

Hai fatto del tuo meglio

Per fare del tuo peggio

Mi sono abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male

Senti la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei

La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza

Ti vedo

Per quello che sei

Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia

Strappami e passa a un altro

Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

No-o-o

Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero

Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri

Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia

Strappami e passa a un altro

Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto

Non puoi rompere un

No-o-o

Oh, non puoi rompere un rotto

No-o-o

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Non puoi

Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato

Il video dell’esibizione di Cipro a Eurovision 2023