Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou (Cipro) a Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone. In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio. Il video ufficiale del brano Testo Break a broken heart di Andrew Lambrou a Eurovision 2023 The lights went out I hit the ground You didn’t mind that I was bleeding out You filled my life With minor songs I loved you but you loved to do me wrong I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick Red Lights, flashes, rising out of the ashes I see you For who you are But you can’t break a broken heart You lift me up and leave me in the gutter Tear me up and move on to another I’m torn apart but I am a survivor You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart No-o-o You can’t break a broken heart No-o-o An all-time low But I’ll get by And over you I’ll find the highest high You did your best To do your worst I got used to all the ways it hurt Feel the fever telling me that I need her Science fiction turning into an addiction I see you For who you are But you can’t break a broken heart You lift me up and leave me in the gutter Tear me up and move on to another I’m torn apart but I am a survivor You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart No-o-o You can’t break a broken heart No-o-o Oh I miss your kiss, gasoline and a matchstick Red Lights, flashes, rising from the ashes You lift me up and leave me in the gutter Tear me up and move on to another I’m torn apart but I am a ѕurvivor You can’t break a No-o-o Oh you can’t break a broken No-o-o You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart You can’t, you can’t, you can’t break a broken heart You can’t, you can’t break a broken heart You can’t You can’t break a broken heаrt Traduzione Le luci si spensero Ho colpito il suolo Non ti importava che stavo sanguinando Hai riempito la mia vita Con canti minori Ti amavo ma tu amavi farmi del male Mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri ti vedo Per quello che sei Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia Strappami e passa a un altro Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato No-o-o Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato No-o-o Un minimo storico Ma me la caverò E su di te troverò il più alto massimo Hai fatto del tuo meglio Per fare del tuo peggio Mi sono abituato a tutti i modi in cui faceva male Senti la febbre che mi dice che ho bisogno di lei La fantascienza si trasforma in dipendenza Ti vedo Per quello che sei Ma non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia Strappami e passa a un altro Sono lacerato ma sono un sopravvissuto Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato No-o-o Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato No-o-o Oh, mi mancano i tuoi baci, la benzina e un fiammifero Luci rosse, lampi, che sorgono dalle ceneri Mi sollevi e mi lasci nella grondaia Strappami e passa a un altro Sono distrutto ma sono un sopravvissuto Non puoi rompere un No-o-o Oh, non puoi rompere un rotto No-o-o Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Non puoi, non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Non puoi, non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Non puoi Non puoi spezzare un cuore spezzato Il video dell’esibizione di Cipro a Eurovision 2023 We demand to know who broke Andrew’s heart because why? 🇨🇾 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Ptqmvp9ltx — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023