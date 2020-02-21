Esce quest’oggi, 21 febbraio, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store il nuovo singolo dei 5 Seconds of Summer. Old me, questo il titolo del brano dei 5S0S, è uno sguardo al passato, senza particolari rimpianti.

Ecco la cover del singolo dei 5SOS!

Old me, vi informiamo, sarà il terzo estratto dal nuovo disco della band australiana. Calm, questo il titolo del nuovo progetto dei 5 Seconds of Summer, uscirà in tutto il mondo il prossimo 27 marzo.

Testo Old me

[Intro: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything he showed meGlad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow meNo one could control me, left my lovers lonelyHad to fuck it up before I really got to know me [Verse 1: Luke] Never a night alone, anywhere you wanna goWoke up in the mornin’ wearin’ someone else’s clothesPictures in my phone with people I don’t knowWoke up in the mornin’, how the hell’d I make it home? [Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it upWhile I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enoughAnd I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-ehI would do it over now, I’d do it over [Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed meGlad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow meNo one could control me, left my lovers lonelyHad to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-ehAll of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I madeWhatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paidShout out to the old me and everything you showed meHad to fuck it up before I let you get to know me [Verse 2: Luke] Another round, here we go, going in blow for blowLook into the mirror, take the punches that I throwI’m constantly reminded of all the compromisesBy the people from my past who have a hard time letting go, yeah[Pre-Chorus: Luke] And they wondered how long I could keep it upWhile I wondered if I’d ever, if I’d ever get enoughAnd I did some shit I never should’ve done, eh-ehI would do it over now, I’d do it over [Chorus: Luke] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed meGlad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow meNo one could control me, left my lovers lonelyHad to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-ehAll of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I madeWhatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paidShout out to the old me and everything you showed meHad to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh [Bridge: Luke] Devil at my doorGot me knockin’, knockin’, knockin’ on the other sideAshes on the floorBut I’m walkin’, walkin’, walkin’ outta here alive [Chorus: Luke with Calum] Shout out to the old me and everything you showed meGlad you didn’t listen when the world was trying to slow me (World was trying to slow me, yeah)No one could control me, left my lovers lonely (Lonely)Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me, eh-ehAll of the mistakes I made, I made, I made, I madeWhatever the price I paid, I paid, I paid, I paid (Yeah)Shout out to the old me and everything you showed me (Yeah, the old me)Had to fuck it up before I let you get to know me, eh-eh

Traduzione

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi ha insegnato

sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero

mai una notte da solo, ovunque tu voglia andare

mi sono svegliato stamattina indossando i vestiti di qualcun altro

le foto nel mio telefono con le persone che non conosco

mi sono svegliato stamattina, come diavolo sono arrivato a casa

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero

un altro giro, eccoci, andando avanti passo dopo passo

guardo dentro allo specchio, prendo i pugni che non lancio

mi ricordano sempre tutti i compromessi

dalle persone del mio passato che hanno fatto fatica a lasciarmi andare, yeah

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero

il diavolo bussa alla mia porta

bussa, bussa dall’altra parte

ceneri per terra

ma io cammino, cammino, lì fuori vivo

e si chiedevano quanto a lungo avrei potuto resistere

mentre mi chiedevo se ne avrei mai, se ne avrei mai avuto abbastanza

e ho fatto della roba che non avrei mai dovuto fare, eh ehe

la finirei ora, la finirei

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

Sono felice che non hai ascoltato quando il mondo ha cercato di frenarmi

nessun poteva controllarmi, ho lasciato i miei amanti da soli

dovevo incasinare tutto prima di conoscermi per davvero eh eh

tutti gli errori che ho fatto, fatto, fatto, fatto

qualunque prezzo io abbia pagato, pagato, pagato, pagato

Grazie al vecchio me e a quello che mi hai insegnato

dovevo incasinare tutto prima che tu mi conoscessi davvero eh eh