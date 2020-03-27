Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Lonely Heart.



<br>

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Lonely Heart.

Testo Lonely Heart

Intro] One, two, three

[Verse 1: Luke] Your type of mind, so hard to findNative of mine, you’re just my kindDown on my knees, I’ll always followI promise you until the end of timeOur house on fire, we’re burnin’We dance, inside you’re hurtin’If you leave me in the mornin’I’ll have such a— [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woahSuch a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)If you can’t find another reason to stayThen I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonelyHeart, oh woah (Oh woah)Heart [Verse 2: Luke, All, Luke & Calum] Your precious heart, can’t watch it break (Ooh, ooh)So I close my eyes while you walk away, mmm (Ooh, ooh)Can I have a second chance?Can I have another dance?Can I start another life with you? Yeah (Oh)When I wake up in a haze and I haven’t slept in daysYou’re a thousand miles away with— [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woahSuch a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)If you can’t find another reason to stayThen I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonelyHeart, oh woah (Oh woah)Heart [Bridge: All] Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ newNothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you (Oh woah)Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ newNothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to youLonely, it ain’t nothin’ newNothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you (Oh woah)Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ newNothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you [Pre-Chorus: Luke] Heart, oh-oh-oh [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)If you can’t find another reason to stayThen I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonelyHeart, oh woah (Oh woah)Heart

Traduzione

il tuo tipo di testa è così difficile da trovare

mio nativo, sei proprio il mio tipo

in ginocchio da me, ti seguirò per sempre

ti prometto che fino alla fine dei tempi

la nostra casa va a fuoco, stiamo bruciando

balliamo, dentro soffri

se te ne vai di mattina

avrà un tale…

un cuore così solitario, oh woah

un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)

se non riesci a trovare un altro motivo per rimanere

allora io so, avrò sempre un cuore solitario

solitario, solitario

cuore, oh woah, oh woah

cuore

il tuo cuore prezioso, non lo vedo spezzarsi (oooh, ooh)

quindi io chiudo gli occhi mentre tu te ne vai mmm (ooh, ooh)

posso avere una seconda possibilità?

posso iniziare un’altra vita con te? Yeah (oh)

quando mi sveglio nella foschia

e non ho dormito per giorni

sei a migliaia di chilometri con…

un cuore così solitario, oh woah

un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)

se non riesci a trovare un altro motivo per rimanere

allora io so, avrò sempre un cuore solitario

solitario, solitario

cuore, oh woah, oh woah

cuore

solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo

niente di nuovo per me, niente di nuovo per te (ooh woah)

solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo

solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo per te

solitari0 non c’è nulla di nuovo

niente di nuovo per me, niente di nuovo per te (ooh woah)

solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo

solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo per te

cuore, oh oh oh

un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)

se non puoi trovare un altro motivo per rimanere

allora io so che avrò sempre un cuore

solitario, solitario, solitario, oh woah

cuore