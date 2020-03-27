Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Lonely Heart.
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Lonely Heart.
Testo Lonely Heart
Intro] One, two, three[Verse 1: Luke] Your type of mind, so hard to find
Native of mine, you’re just my kind
Down on my knees, I’ll always follow
I promise you until the end of time
Our house on fire, we’re burnin’
We dance, inside you’re hurtin’
If you leave me in the mornin’
I’ll have such a— [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woah
Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can’t find another reason to stay
Then I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Heart [Verse 2: Luke, All, Luke & Calum] Your precious heart, can’t watch it break (Ooh, ooh)
So I close my eyes while you walk away, mmm (Ooh, ooh)
Can I have a second chance?
Can I have another dance?
Can I start another life with you? Yeah (Oh)
When I wake up in a haze and I haven’t slept in days
You’re a thousand miles away with— [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woah
Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can’t find another reason to stay
Then I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Heart [Bridge: All] Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ new
Nothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you (Oh woah)
Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ new
Nothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you
Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ new
Nothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you (Oh woah)
Lonely, it ain’t nothin’ new
Nothin’ new to me, nothin’ new to you [Pre-Chorus: Luke] Heart, oh-oh-oh [Chorus: All] Such a lonely heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
If you can’t find another reason to stay
Then I know I’m gonna always have a lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely
Heart, oh woah (Oh woah)
Heart
Traduzione
il tuo tipo di testa è così difficile da trovare
mio nativo, sei proprio il mio tipo
in ginocchio da me, ti seguirò per sempre
ti prometto che fino alla fine dei tempi
la nostra casa va a fuoco, stiamo bruciando
balliamo, dentro soffri
se te ne vai di mattina
avrà un tale…
un cuore così solitario, oh woah
un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)
se non riesci a trovare un altro motivo per rimanere
allora io so, avrò sempre un cuore solitario
solitario, solitario
cuore, oh woah, oh woah
cuore
il tuo cuore prezioso, non lo vedo spezzarsi (oooh, ooh)
quindi io chiudo gli occhi mentre tu te ne vai mmm (ooh, ooh)
posso avere una seconda possibilità?
posso iniziare un’altra vita con te? Yeah (oh)
quando mi sveglio nella foschia
e non ho dormito per giorni
sei a migliaia di chilometri con…
un cuore così solitario, oh woah
un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)
se non riesci a trovare un altro motivo per rimanere
allora io so, avrò sempre un cuore solitario
solitario, solitario
cuore, oh woah, oh woah
cuore
solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo
niente di nuovo per me, niente di nuovo per te (ooh woah)
solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo
solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo per te
solitari0 non c’è nulla di nuovo
niente di nuovo per me, niente di nuovo per te (ooh woah)
solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo
solitario, non c’è nulla di nuovo per te
cuore, oh oh oh
un cuore così solitario, oh woah (oh woah)
se non puoi trovare un altro motivo per rimanere
allora io so che avrò sempre un cuore
solitario, solitario, solitario, oh woah
cuore