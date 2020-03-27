Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano High!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di High.
Testo High[Intro] Check, two [Chorus: Luke] I hope you think of me high
I hope you think of me highly
When you’re with someone else
I know your friends all lie
I know your friends don’t like me
They want you for themselves [Verse 1: Luke] Today, I called to tell you that I’m changing
But I don’t think you have enough respect to see me try
I’ve been waking up in different spaces
And I think that my heart is built to last more than a night [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down
I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down [Chorus: Luke] I hope you think of me high
I hope you think of me highly
When you’re with someone else
I know your friends all lie
I know your friends don’t like me
They want you for themselves [Verse 2: Luke & All] I know I’ll never meet your expectations (Ah, ah)
But the picture that you paint of me looks better in your mind
Now every step I take with hesitation (Ah, ah)
And I’ll always miss the memories of the mornings we were high [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down
I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down [Chorus: All] I hope you think of me high
I hope you think of me highly
When you’re with someone else
I know your friends all lie
I know your friends don’t like me
They want you for themselves [Post-Chorus: All] Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, ooh
When you’re with someone else
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, ooh
They want you for themselves [Outro: Luke] I hope you think of me high
I hope you think of me highly
When you’re with someone else
Traduzione
Uno, due
spero che mi immagini su di giri
spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto
quando sei con qualcun altro
io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti
io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio
loro ti vogliono per loro
oggi ti ho chiamato per dirti che
sto cambiando
ma non penso che tu abbia
abbastanza rispetto per vedermi provare
mi sono svegliata in spazi diversi
e io penso che il mio cuore sia costruito per durare più di una notte
devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù
devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù
spero che mi immagini su di giri
spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto
quando sei con qualcun altro
io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti
io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio
loro ti vogliono per loro
io so che non soddisferò mai le tue aspettative (ah, ah)
ma l’immagine che tu dipingi di me sembra migliore nella tua testa
adesso ogni passo che faccio con esitazione (ah, ah)
e mi mancherà sempre il ricordo delle mattine in cui eravamo inebriati
devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù
devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù
spero che mi immagini su di giri
spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto
quando sei con qualcun altro
io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti
io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio
loro ti vogliono per loro
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, ooh
quando sei con qualcun altro
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, ooh
ti vogliono per loro
spero che mi immagini su di giri
spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto
quando sei con qualcun altro