Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano High!

<br>

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di High.

Testo High

[Intro] Check, two [Chorus: Luke] I hope you think of me highI hope you think of me highlyWhen you’re with someone elseI know your friends all lieI know your friends don’t like meThey want you for themselves [Verse 1: Luke] Today, I called to tell you that I’m changingBut I don’t think you have enough respect to see me tryI’ve been waking up in different spacesAnd I think that my heart is built to last more than a night [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, downI need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down [Chorus: Luke] I hope you think of me highI hope you think of me highlyWhen you’re with someone elseI know your friends all lieI know your friends don’t like meThey want you for themselves [Verse 2: Luke & All] I know I’ll never meet your expectations (Ah, ah)But the picture that you paint of me looks better in your mindNow every step I take with hesitation (Ah, ah)And I’ll always miss the memories of the mornings we were high [Pre-Chorus: Luke & Calum] I need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, downI need to stop letting me down, down, down, down, down [Chorus: All] I hope you think of me highI hope you think of me highlyWhen you’re with someone elseI know your friends all lieI know your friends don’t like meThey want you for themselves [Post-Chorus: All] Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-daDa-da-da, oohWhen you’re with someone elseDa-da-da, da-da-da-da-daDa-da-da, oohThey want you for themselves [Outro: Luke] I hope you think of me highI hope you think of me highlyWhen you’re with someone else

Traduzione

Uno, due

spero che mi immagini su di giri

spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto

quando sei con qualcun altro

io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti

io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio

loro ti vogliono per loro

oggi ti ho chiamato per dirti che

sto cambiando

ma non penso che tu abbia

abbastanza rispetto per vedermi provare

mi sono svegliata in spazi diversi

e io penso che il mio cuore sia costruito per durare più di una notte

devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù

devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù

spero che mi immagini su di giri

spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto

quando sei con qualcun altro

io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti

io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio

loro ti vogliono per loro

io so che non soddisferò mai le tue aspettative (ah, ah)

ma l’immagine che tu dipingi di me sembra migliore nella tua testa

adesso ogni passo che faccio con esitazione (ah, ah)

e mi mancherà sempre il ricordo delle mattine in cui eravamo inebriati

devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù

devo smetterla di tenermi giù, giù, giù

spero che mi immagini su di giri

spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto

quando sei con qualcun altro

io so che i tuoi amici mentono tutti

io so che ai tuoi amici non piaccio

loro ti vogliono per loro

Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, ooh

quando sei con qualcun altro

Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, ooh

ti vogliono per loro

spero che mi immagini su di giri

spero che mi immagini ad un livello più alto

quando sei con qualcun altro