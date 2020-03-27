Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Thin white lies!

Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Thin White Lies dei 5Sos!

Testo Thin White Lies

[Verse 1: Luke] I don’t feel your loveAnd I don’t ask too many questionsThe words, they are too muchWhen you show me my reflection [Pre-Chorus: Luke & All] When the sun goes down, we all get lonelyWatch me as I disappearThese empty sounds and endless storiesSo tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeahCallin’ my name, I don’t wanna stayBut I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah [Verse 2: Luke] You never call me outYou know exactly where I’m goin’You got me by the mouthBut she says she love me, she don’t show it [Pre-Chorus: Luke & All] When the sun goes down, we all get lonelyWatch me as I disappearThese empty sounds and endless storiesSo tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeahCallin’ my name, I don’t wanna stayBut I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah[Chorus: Luke & All] I don’t think I like me anymoreCan someone tell me who I was before?I don’t really like me anymoreAnymore, anymore (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeahCallin’ my name, I don’t wanna stayBut I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)Killin’ me slow with the words you wroteThe heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah(Thin white lies) [Outro: Luke] I don’t think I like me anymoreCan someone tell me who I was before?I don’t really like me anymoreAnymore

Traduzione

Non sento il tuo amore

E non faccio troppe domande

le parole, sono troppo, quando mi mostri il mio riflesso

quadno cala il sole, siamo tutti soli

guardami mentre io scompaio

questi suoni vuoti e storie infinite

quindi dimmi quello che voglio sentire

piccole bugie innocenti

mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto

chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere

ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)

solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)

uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato

tu non mi chiedi mai di uscire

tu sai esattamente dove sto andando

mi hai preso per la bocca

ma lei dice che mi ama, lei non lo mostra

quadno cala il sole, siamo tutti soli

guardami mentre io scompaio

questi suoni vuoti e storie infinite

quindi dimmi quello che voglio sentire

piccole bugie innocenti

mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto

chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere

ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)

solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)

uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato yeah

non penso di piacermi più

puo qualcuno dirmi chi ero prima?

Non mi piaccio più davvero

non più, non più (piccole bugie innocenti)

mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto

chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere

ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)

solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)

uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto

il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato yeah

piccole bugie innocenti

non penso di piacermi più

puo qualcuno dirmi chi ero prima?

Non mi piaccio più davvero

non più