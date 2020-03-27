Bentornati 5 Seconds of Summer! Esce quest’oggi, 27 marzo, in tutti i negozi e nelle piattaforme di streaming e online come Spotify il loro nuovo album, intitolato Calm! All’interno del disco, che arriva a due anni di distanza da Youngblood, troviamo anche il brano Thin white lies!
Qui sotto trovate testo e traduzione di Thin White Lies dei 5Sos!
Testo Thin White Lies[Verse 1: Luke] I don’t feel your love
And I don’t ask too many questions
The words, they are too much
When you show me my reflection [Pre-Chorus: Luke & All] When the sun goes down, we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin’ my name, I don’t wanna stay
But I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah [Verse 2: Luke] You never call me out
You know exactly where I’m goin’
You got me by the mouth
But she says she love me, she don’t show it [Pre-Chorus: Luke & All] When the sun goes down, we all get lonely
Watch me as I disappear
These empty sounds and endless stories
So tell me what I wanna hear (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin’ my name, I don’t wanna stay
But I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
I don't think I like me anymore
Can someone tell me who I was before?
I don’t really like me anymore
Anymore, anymore (Thin white lies) [Chorus: Luke & All] Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
Callin’ my name, I don’t wanna stay
But I’m wide awake, I’m wide awake (Thin white lies)
Just one more taste of you, my love (Thin white lies)
Killin’ me slow with the words you wrote
The heart you broke, the heart you broke, yeah
(Thin white lies) [Outro: Luke] I don’t think I like me anymore
Can someone tell me who I was before?
I don’t really like me anymore
Anymore
Traduzione
Non sento il tuo amore
E non faccio troppe domande
le parole, sono troppo, quando mi mostri il mio riflesso
quadno cala il sole, siamo tutti soli
guardami mentre io scompaio
questi suoni vuoti e storie infinite
quindi dimmi quello che voglio sentire
piccole bugie innocenti
mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto
chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere
ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)
solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)
uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato
tu non mi chiedi mai di uscire
tu sai esattamente dove sto andando
mi hai preso per la bocca
ma lei dice che mi ama, lei non lo mostra
quadno cala il sole, siamo tutti soli
guardami mentre io scompaio
questi suoni vuoti e storie infinite
quindi dimmi quello che voglio sentire
piccole bugie innocenti
mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto
chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere
ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)
solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)
uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato yeah
non penso di piacermi più
puo qualcuno dirmi chi ero prima?
Non mi piaccio più davvero
non più, non più (piccole bugie innocenti)

mi uccidi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai rotto, il cuore che haii rotto
chiamando il mio nome, non voglio rimanere
ma sono ben sveglio, sono ben sveglio (picccole bugie innocenti)
solo un altro assaggio di te, amore mio (piccole bugie innocenti)
uccidendomi lentamente con le parole che hai scritto
il cuore che hai spezzato, il cuore che hai spezzato yeah
piccole bugie innocenti
non penso di piacermi più
puo qualcuno dirmi chi ero prima?
Non mi piaccio più davvero
non più