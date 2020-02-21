CanzoniMusicaUltime News

Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Feel Me versione studio!

di Roberta Marciano
Dopo anni di attese i fan possono finalmente ascoltare la versione studio del brano di Selena Gomez, Feel Me. Il brano era stata presentato per la prima volta durante il suo Revival Tour nel 2016 e, senza troppi misteri, la canzone era dedicata al suo ex Justin Bieber.

Il brano è contenuto nell’edizione limitata del vinile per Target ed è stata anche rilasciate nelle principali piattaforme streaming.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Selena Gomez

https://open.spotify.com/track/6XXYdF6pJR1K3wKvuxmu7n?si=xWINwyGTTKO84_GapeARzA

 

Testo

No one love you like I love ya
Never cheat, never lie
Never put no one above ya
I gave you space and time
And now you’re telling me you miss it
And I’m still on your mind
We were one in a million
And love is hard to find

[Pre-Chorus] Do you stay up late, just so you don’t dream?

[Chorus] Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Verse 2] When you’re running, who you run to?
Where do you go to hide?
When she ain’t giving you enough to get you through the night
Won’t be caught up in the middle
Of your highs and your lows
Baby, ‘long as you’re not with me, you’ll always be alone

[Pre-Chorus] Do you stay up late, just so you don’t dream?

[Chorus] Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Breakdown] Feel me
Feel me
Feel me

[Chorus] Every time your lips touch another
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me
Every time you dance with somebody
I want you to feel me
I want you to feel me

[Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?
Nights get a little bit colder?
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)
Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)
Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)
Heartbeat a little bit louder?
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh

[Outro] Every time your lips touch another
Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh
Every time you dance with somebody

Traduzione

 

