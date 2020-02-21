Selena Gomez: audio, testo e traduzione di Feel Me versione studio!

Dopo anni di attese i fan possono finalmente ascoltare la versione studio del brano di Selena Gomez, Feel Me. Il brano era stata presentato per la prima volta durante il suo Revival Tour nel 2016 e, senza troppi misteri, la canzone era dedicata al suo ex Justin Bieber.

Il brano è contenuto nell’edizione limitata del vinile per Target ed è stata anche rilasciate nelle principali piattaforme streaming.

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Selena Gomez

https://open.spotify.com/track/6XXYdF6pJR1K3wKvuxmu7n?si=xWINwyGTTKO84_GapeARzA

Testo

No one love you like I love ya

Never cheat, never lie

Never put no one above ya

I gave you space and time

And now you’re telling me you miss it

And I’m still on your mind

We were one in a million

And love is hard to find

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Do you stay up late, just so you don’t dream? [Chorus] Every time your lips touch anotherI want you to feel meI want you to feel meEvery time you dance with somebodyI want you to feel meI want you to feel me [Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?Nights get a little bit colder?Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh [Verse 2] When you’re running, who you run to?Where do you go to hide?When she ain’t giving you enough to get you through the nightWon’t be caught up in the middleOf your highs and your lowsBaby, ‘long as you’re not with me, you’ll always be alone [Pre-Chorus] Do you stay up late, just so you don’t dream? [Chorus] Every time your lips touch anotherI want you to feel meI want you to feel meEvery time you dance with somebodyI want you to feel meI want you to feel me [Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?Nights get a little bit colder?Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh [Breakdown] Feel meFeel meFeel me [Chorus] Every time your lips touch anotherI want you to feel meI want you to feel meEvery time you dance with somebodyI want you to feel meI want you to feel me [Post-Chorus] Do your days get a little bit longer?Nights get a little bit colder?Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh (Do you feel me?)Days get a little bit longer? (Feel me)Nights get a little bit colder? (Feel me)Heartbeat a little bit louder?Hah-ah-ah-ah-oh [Outro] Every time your lips touch anotherHah-ah-ah-ah-ohEvery time you dance with somebody