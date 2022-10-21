Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Vigilante Shit

Vigilante Shit è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Vigilante Shit:

Testo Vigilante Shit:

[Verse 1]

Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a man

You did some bad things, but I’m the worst of them

Sometimes I wonder, which one will be your last lie?

They say looks can kill and I might try

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t dress for women, I don’t dress for men

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

[Verse 2]

She needed a cold heart proof, so I gave her some

She had the envelope, where you think she got it from?

Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride

Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife

[Pre-Chorus]

And she looks so pretty drivin’ in your Benz

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge

[Chorus]

She don’t start shit, but she can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, she don’t dress for friends

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge

[Bridge]

Ladies always rise above

Ladies know what people want

Someone sweet and kind and fun

The ladies simply had enough

[Verse 3]

Well, he was doing lines

And crossin’ all of mine

Someone told his white collar crimes

To the FBI

[Pre-Chorus]

And I don’t dress for villains or for innocents

I’m a vigilante shit again

[Chorus]

I don’t start shit, but I can tell you how it ends

Don’t get sad, get even

So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends

Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge

Traduzione Vigilante Shit:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.