Taylor Swift – ​Wood : audio, testo e traduzione

Wood è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor.

Significato della canzone:

Il significato di Wood di Taylor Swift riguarda il modo in cui Taylor, che in amore faceva affidamento sulla fortuna e sulla superstizione, ora si sente sicura e gioiosa grazie a una relazione passionale. Non ha più bisogno di segnali, perché l’amore del partner soddisfa i suoi bisogni, sia emotivi che fisici, facendola sentire fortunata e libera.

Testo Wood di Taylor Swift

[Verse 1]

Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught

He loves me not, he loves me not

Penny’s unlucky, I took him back

And then stepped on a crack

And the black cat laughed

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

A bad sign is all good

I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it’s understood

I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my еyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was thе key that opened my thighs

[Pre-Chorus]

And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious)

The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah)

Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck

New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood)

I ain’t gotta knock on wood

[Chorus]

(Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star

Never did me any good

I ain’t got to knock on wood

(Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah)

All over me, it’s understood

I ain’t got to knock on wood

[Post-Chorus]

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my eyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was the key that opened my thighs

Traduzione Wood di Taylor Swift

[Strofa 1]

Daisy è completamente nuda, ero sconvolta

Non mi ama, non mi ama

Penny è sfortunata, l’ho ripresa

E poi ho calpestato una crepa

E il gatto nero ha riso

[Pre-ritornello]

E tesoro, ammetto di essere stata un po’ superstiziosa (Superstiziosa)

Incrocio le dita finché non metti la tua mano sulla mia (Ah)

Sembra che io e te, ci creiamo la nostra fortuna

Un brutto segno è tutto positivo

Non devo toccare ferro

[Ritornello]

(Ah) Tutte quelle s****te, desiderare una stella cadente

Non mi hanno mai fatto bene

Non devo toccare ferro

(Ah) Siamo io e te a ballare per sempre nel buio (Ah)

Tutto su di me, è sottinteso

Non devo toccare ferro

[Post-ritornello]

Perdonami, sembra arrogante

Mi ha ah-matizzato e mi ha aperto gli occhi

Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere

Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce

[Pre-ritornello]

E tesoro, ammetto di essere stato un po’ superstiziosa (Superstiziosa)

La maledizione su di me è stata spezzata dalla tua bacchetta magica (Ah)

Sembra che io e te, creiamo la nostra fortuna

Nuove vette (Nuove vette) di virilità (Virilità)

Non devo toccare ferro

[Ritornello]

(Ah) Tutte quelle s****te, desiderare una stella cadente

Non mi hanno mai fatto bene

Non devo toccare ferro

(Ah) Siamo io e te a ballare per sempre nel buio (Ah)

Tutto su di me, è sottinteso

Non devo toccare ferro

[Post-ritornello]

Perdonami, sembra arrogante

Lui Mi ha fatto impazzire e mi ha aperto gli occhi

Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere

Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce

Perdonami, sembra arrogante

Mi ha fatto impazzire e mi ha aperto gli occhi

Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere

Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce