Taylor Swift – Wood : audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Ottobre 2025 Wood è uno dei brani contenuti nell’album di Taylor Swift The Life of a Showgirl uscito il 3 ottobre 2025 che è il dodicesimo album in studio di Taylor. Significato della canzone: Il significato di Wood di Taylor Swift riguarda il modo in cui Taylor, che in amore faceva affidamento sulla fortuna e sulla superstizione, ora si sente sicura e gioiosa grazie a una relazione passionale. Non ha più bisogno di segnali, perché l’amore del partner soddisfa i suoi bisogni, sia emotivi che fisici, facendola sentire fortunata e libera. Tutti i i testi e le traduzioni di The Life of a Showgirl Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Wood di Taylor Swift [Verse 1] Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught He loves me not, he loves me not Penny’s unlucky, I took him back And then stepped on a crack And the black cat laughed [Pre-Chorus] And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) Fingers crossed until you put your hand on mine (Ah) Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck A bad sign is all good I ain’t gotta knock on wood [Chorus] (Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star Never did me any good I ain’t got to knock on wood (Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah) All over me, it’s understood I ain’t got to knock on wood [Post-Chorus] Forgive me, it sounds cocky He ah-matized me and opened my еyes Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see His love was thе key that opened my thighs [Pre-Chorus] And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious (Superstitious) The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (Ah) Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood) I ain’t gotta knock on wood [Chorus] (Ah) All of that bitchin’, wishing on a falling star Never did me any good I ain’t got to knock on wood (Ah) It’s you and me forever dancing in the dark (Ah) All over me, it’s understood I ain’t got to knock on wood [Post-Chorus] Forgive me, it sounds cocky He ah-matized me and opened my eyes Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see His love was the key that opened my thighs Forgive me, it sounds cocky He ah-matized me and opened my eyes Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see His love was the key that opened my thighs Traduzione Wood di Taylor Swift [Strofa 1] Daisy è completamente nuda, ero sconvolta Non mi ama, non mi ama Penny è sfortunata, l’ho ripresa E poi ho calpestato una crepa E il gatto nero ha riso [Pre-ritornello] E tesoro, ammetto di essere stata un po’ superstiziosa (Superstiziosa) Incrocio le dita finché non metti la tua mano sulla mia (Ah) Sembra che io e te, ci creiamo la nostra fortuna Un brutto segno è tutto positivo Non devo toccare ferro [Ritornello] (Ah) Tutte quelle s****te, desiderare una stella cadente Non mi hanno mai fatto bene Non devo toccare ferro (Ah) Siamo io e te a ballare per sempre nel buio (Ah) Tutto su di me, è sottinteso Non devo toccare ferro [Post-ritornello] Perdonami, sembra arrogante Mi ha ah-matizzato e mi ha aperto gli occhi Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce [Pre-ritornello] E tesoro, ammetto di essere stato un po’ superstiziosa (Superstiziosa) La maledizione su di me è stata spezzata dalla tua bacchetta magica (Ah) Sembra che io e te, creiamo la nostra fortuna Nuove vette (Nuove vette) di virilità (Virilità) Non devo toccare ferro [Ritornello] (Ah) Tutte quelle s****te, desiderare una stella cadente Non mi hanno mai fatto bene Non devo toccare ferro (Ah) Siamo io e te a ballare per sempre nel buio (Ah) Tutto su di me, è sottinteso Non devo toccare ferro [Post-ritornello] Perdonami, sembra arrogante Lui Mi ha fatto impazzire e mi ha aperto gli occhi Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce Perdonami, sembra arrogante Mi ha fatto impazzire e mi ha aperto gli occhi Sequoia, non è difficile da vedere Il suo amore è stata la chiave che mi ha aperto le cosce