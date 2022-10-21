GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Midnight Rain

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Midnigts tracklist

Midnight Rain è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Midnight Rain:

 

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Midnight Rain:

[Intro]
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

[Verse 1]
My town was a wasteland
Full of cages, full of fences
Pageant queens and big pretenders
But for some, it was paradise
My boy was a montage
A slow-motion, love potion
Jumping off things in the ocean
I broke his heart ‘cause he was nice
He was sunshine, I was midnight

[Chorus]
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me change like midnight

[Verse 2]
It came like a postcard
Picture perfect shiny family
Holiday peppermint candy
But for him it’s every day
So I peered through a window
A deep portal, time travel
All the love we unravel
And the life I gave away
‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain

[Chorus]
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight
Rain
He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain
He wanted a bride, I was making my own name
Chaing that fame, he stayed the same
All of me changed like midnight

[Outro]
I guess sometimes we all get
Just what we wanted, just what we wanted
And he never thinks of me
Except when I’m on TV
I guess sometimes we all get
Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted
And I never think of him
Except on midnights like this
Midnights like this

Traduzione Midnight Rain:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.

 

