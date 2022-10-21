Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Midnight Rain scritto da Laura Boni 21 Ottobre 2022 Midnight Rain è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s. Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz. Significato di Midnight Rain: Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Midnight Rain: [Intro] Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight [Verse 1] My town was a wasteland Full of cages, full of fences Pageant queens and big pretenders But for some, it was paradise My boy was a montage A slow-motion, love potion Jumping off things in the ocean I broke his heart ‘cause he was nice He was sunshine, I was midnight [Chorus] Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me change like midnight [Verse 2] It came like a postcard Picture perfect shiny family Holiday peppermint candy But for him it’s every day So I peered through a window A deep portal, time travel All the love we unravel And the life I gave away ‘Cause he was sunshine, I was midnight rain [Chorus] He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight Rain He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain He wanted a bride, I was making my own name Chaing that fame, he stayed the same All of me changed like midnight You might also like Question…? Taylor Swift You’re On Your Own, Kid Taylor Swift All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault] Taylor Swift [Outro] I guess sometimes we all get Just what we wanted, just what we wanted And he never thinks of me Except when I’m on TV I guess sometimes we all get Some kind of haunted, some kind of haunted And I never think of him Except on midnights like this Midnights like this Traduzione Midnight Rain: In aggiornamento Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album: Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno. “Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita. Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.