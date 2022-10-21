Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Bejeweled scritto da Laura Boni 21 Ottobre 2022 Bejeweled è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s. Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz. Significato di Bejeweled: Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Bejeweled: [Verse 1] Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind In the shoes I gave you as a present Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put mе in the basement Whеn I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real, I polish off real nice [Post-Chorus] Nice [Verse 2] Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl) Did all the extra credit, then got graded on curve I think it’s time to teach some lessons I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh) I can reclaim the land And I miss you (Miss you), but I miss sparkling (Nice) [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put me in the basement When I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real, I polish off real nice [Post-Chorus] Nice [Bridge] Saphire tears on my face Sadness became my whole sky But some guy said my aura’s moonstone Just ‘cause he was high And we danced all night And you can try to change my mind But you might have to wait in line What’s a girl gonna do? A diamond’s gotta shine [Chorus] Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer) And when I meet the fan They ask, “Do you have a man?” I can still say I don’t remember Familiarity brings contempt So put me in the basement When I’m in the penthouse of your heart Diamonds and my price I polish off real (Nice), I polish off real nice [Outro] And we danced all night And you can try to change my mind But you might have to wait in line What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do? I polish off nice Best believe, I’m still bejeweled When I walk in the room I can still make the whole place shimmer Traduzione Bejeweled: In aggiornamento Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album: Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno. “Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita. Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.