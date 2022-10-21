Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Bejeweled

Bejeweled è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Bejeweled:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Bejeweled:

[Verse 1]

Baby love, I think I’ve been a little too kind

Didn’t notice you walkin’ all over my peace of mind

In the shoes I gave you as a present

Putting someone first only works when you’re in their top five

And by the way, I’m goin’ out tonight

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put mе in the basement

Whеn I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real, I polish off real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Verse 2]

Baby boy, I think I’ve been too good of a girl (Too good of a girl)

Did all the extra credit, then got graded on curve

I think it’s time to teach some lessons

I made you my world (Huh), have you heard? (Huh)

I can reclaim the land

And I miss you (Miss you), but I miss sparkling (Nice)

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put me in the basement

When I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real, I polish off real nice

[Post-Chorus]

Nice

[Bridge]

Saphire tears on my face

Sadness became my whole sky

But some guy said my aura’s moonstone

Just ‘cause he was high

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do?

A diamond’s gotta shine

[Chorus]

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer (Shimmer)

And when I meet the fan

They ask, “Do you have a man?”

I can still say I don’t remember

Familiarity brings contempt

So put me in the basement

When I’m in the penthouse of your heart

Diamonds and my price

I polish off real (Nice), I polish off real nice

[Outro]

And we danced all night

And you can try to change my mind

But you might have to wait in line

What’s a girl gonna do? What’s a girl gonna do?

I polish off nice

Best believe, I’m still bejeweled

When I walk in the room

I can still make the whole place shimmer

Traduzione Bejeweled:

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.