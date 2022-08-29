MTV VMA 2022: tutti i vincitori (dai Maneskin a Taylor Swift) scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Agosto 2022 Gli MTV VMA 2022 si sono tenuti dal Prudential Center del New Jersey nella notte tra il 28 e il 29 agosto. Ben tre host a condurre questa edizione: i rapper statunitensi LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj e Jack Harlow. Ed è stato proprio quest’ultimo a dominare la serata con 4 premi, seguito da Lil Nas X e da Taylor Swift, con tre riconoscimenti. Niente male per i Måneskin che si sono aggiudicati il primo Moon Person della loro carriera nella categoria Best Alternative! L’ultimo disco di Harry Styles Harry’s House è stato eletto invece Best Album, mentre il singolo di Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever è Song of The Year. Tay Tay è salita due volte sul palco, entrambe per All Too Well (10 minute version) ed è l’artista ad aver vinto di più nella categoria Video of The Year nella storia dei VMAs, con tre riconoscimenti. Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G MTV VMA 2022: tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King® Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records ARTIST OF THE YEAR Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment SONG OF THE YEAR Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR SEVENTEEN – Rock With You – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records BEST COLLABORATION Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records BEST POP Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records BEST HIP-HOP Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem? – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records BEST ROCK Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer – Warner Records BEST ALTERNATIVE Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Arista Records BEST LATIN Anitta – Envolver – Warner Records BEST R&B The Weeknd – Out Of Time – XO / Republic Records BEST K-POP LISA – LALISA – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records VIDEO FOR GOOD Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records BEST LONGFORM VIDEO Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records BEST DIRECTION Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records BEST ART DIRECTION Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records BEST CHOREOGRAPHY Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records BEST EDITING ROSALÍA – SAOKO – Columbia Records GROUP OF THE YEAR BTS SONG OF THE SUMMER Jack Harlow – First Class ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Harry Styles – Harry’s House Potrebbe interessarti anche: La lista completa dei nominati ai VMAs Taylor Swift annuncia l’uscita del nuovo album Per chi avete fatto il tifo agli MTV VMA 2022?