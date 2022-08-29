MTV VMA 2022: tutti i vincitori (dai Maneskin a Taylor Swift)

Gli MTV VMA 2022 si sono tenuti dal Prudential Center del New Jersey nella notte tra il 28 e il 29 agosto.

Ben tre host a condurre questa edizione: i rapper statunitensi LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj e Jack Harlow. Ed è stato proprio quest’ultimo a dominare la serata con 4 premi, seguito da Lil Nas X e da Taylor Swift, con tre riconoscimenti.

Niente male per i Måneskin che si sono aggiudicati il primo Moon Person della loro carriera nella categoria Best Alternative!

L’ultimo disco di Harry Styles Harry’s House è stato eletto invece Best Album, mentre il singolo di Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever è Song of The Year.

Tay Tay è salita due volte sul palco, entrambe per All Too Well (10 minute version) ed è l’artista ad aver vinto di più nella categoria Video of The Year nella storia dei VMAs, con tre riconoscimenti.

MTV VMA 2022: tutti i vincitori di ogni categoria

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever – Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

SEVENTEEN – Rock With You – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

BEST POP

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – Do We Have A Problem? – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

BEST ROCK

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer – Warner Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Måneskin – I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE – Arista Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – Envolver – Warner Records

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – Out Of Time – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

LISA – LALISA – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Lizzo – About Damn Time – Atlantic Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Harry Styles – As It Was – Columbia Records

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY – Columbia Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doja Cat – Woman – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

BEST EDITING

ROSALÍA – SAOKO – Columbia Records

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Jack Harlow – First Class

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

