Niall Horan: cover e data di uscita del nuovo album Heartbreak Weather

Novità in arrivo per tutti i fan di Niall Horan. Il cantante ex degli One Direction ha annunciato il suo nuovo album, Heartbreak Weather! Il suo prossimo lavoro sarà rilasciato il prossimo 13 marzo ed è il secondo studio album della sua carriera da solista.

Le parole di Niall Horan sul nuovo album

Dopo l’annuncio di Heartbreak Weather, Niall ha così commentato: “Ho lavorato duramente per questo album negli ultimi 18 mesi e sono pronto a rilasciarlo. Ho avuto i migliori momenti facendo quest album e lo sentirete il 13 marzo, spero che questo si percepisca nella mia musica. Il 2020 sarà un anno divertente per noi, prendiamolo al massimo. Fino a quel momento ecco il titolo e la cover dell’album”.

No Judgment

Il cantante ha anche rilasciato il nuovo singolo No Judgment di cui potete vedere il video qui di seguito:

No Judgment

Potete già pre-ordinare l’album sul sito ufficiale: QUI

Barefoot and a bottle of wine

You can stay with me tonight

You don’t have to change when I’m around you

So go ahead and see what’s on your mind, on your mind

When you’re with me, no judgement

You can get that from anyone else

You don’t have to prove nothing

You can just be yourself

When you’re with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don’t have to prove nothing

When you’re with me, no judgement

(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing

Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)

I get us breakfast in the morning

Or you can slip out in the night

You don’t have to give me a warning

‘Cause we both got nothing to hide, nothing to hide

Even though we don’t talk for a couple of months, yeah

It’s like we didn’t lose anytime

I can be your lover or your shoulder to cry on

You can be whoever you like (Oh)

When you’re with me, no judgement

You can get that from anyone else

You don’t have to prove nothing

You can just be yourself

When you’re with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don’t have to prove nothing

When you’re with me, no judgement

(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing

Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)

I hope we never change

Even though we both know that we’ll move on again

I’ll keep your secret safe

Till the time we both find ourselves alone again (Oh)

When you’re with me, no judgement

You can get that from everyone else

You don’t have to prove nothing

You can just be yourself

When you’re with me, no judgement

We can get that from everyone else

And we don’t have to prove nothing

When you’re with me, no judgement

(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing

Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)

(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing

Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)