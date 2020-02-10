Niall Horan: cover e data di uscita del nuovo album Heartbreak Weather

Novità in arrivo per tutti i fan di Niall Horan. Il cantante ex degli One Direction ha annunciato il suo nuovo album, Heartbreak Weather! Il suo prossimo lavoro sarà rilasciato il prossimo 13 marzo ed è il secondo studio album della sua carriera da solista.
Le parole di Niall Horan sul nuovo album
Dopo l’annuncio di Heartbreak Weather, Niall ha così commentato: “Ho lavorato duramente per questo album negli ultimi 18 mesi e sono pronto a rilasciarlo. Ho avuto i migliori momenti facendo quest album e lo sentirete il 13 marzo, spero che questo si percepisca nella mia musica. Il 2020 sarà un anno divertente per noi, prendiamolo al massimo. Fino a quel momento ecco il titolo e la cover dell’album”.
View this post on Instagram
some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it. I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13th, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music. 2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max. Until then here’s an album cover and an album title 😂
No Judgment
Il cantante ha anche rilasciato il nuovo singolo No Judgment di cui potete vedere il video qui di seguito:
Potete già pre-ordinare l’album sul sito ufficiale: QUI
Barefoot and a bottle of wine
You can stay with me tonight
You don’t have to change when I’m around you
So go ahead and see what’s on your mind, on your mind
When you’re with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don’t have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you’re with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don’t have to prove nothing
When you’re with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)
I get us breakfast in the morning
Or you can slip out in the night
You don’t have to give me a warning
‘Cause we both got nothing to hide, nothing to hide
Even though we don’t talk for a couple of months, yeah
It’s like we didn’t lose anytime
I can be your lover or your shoulder to cry on
You can be whoever you like (Oh)
When you’re with me, no judgement
You can get that from anyone else
You don’t have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you’re with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don’t have to prove nothing
When you’re with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)
I hope we never change
Even though we both know that we’ll move on again
I’ll keep your secret safe
Till the time we both find ourselves alone again (Oh)
When you’re with me, no judgement
You can get that from everyone else
You don’t have to prove nothing
You can just be yourself
When you’re with me, no judgement
We can get that from everyone else
And we don’t have to prove nothing
When you’re with me, no judgement
(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)
(Mhm, we don’t have to prove nothing
Mhm, when you’re with me, no judgement)
Siete curiosi di ascoltare il nuovo album di Niall Horan?