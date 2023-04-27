Niall Horan – Meltdown: audio, testo, traduzione e significato del singolo scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Aprile 2023 Niall Horan, pubblica il 28 aprile 2023 il singolo Meltdown, secondo estratto dall’album The Show, il terzo disco da solista che arriva sul mercato discografico il 9 giugno. Niall ha dichiarato: “Quest’album è il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro. Grazie per esserci stati sempre per me per tutto questo tempo e non vedo l’ora di condividere questa nuova era con voi nel prossimo paio d’anni. Mi siete mancati così tanto. È bello essere tornato”. Puoi ascoltare qui Meltdown di Niall Testo Meltdown di Niall Horan When it all melts down I’ll be there Talkin’ to yourself in the bathroom Losin’ your mind in the mirror like you have to Oooh Screamin’ in your car in the driveway Spinnin’ out think your life’s going sideways Oooh One broken glass turns to total collapse Just know this too shall pass I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now Woooh When it all melts down I’ll be there Wooh, Woooh When it all melts down I’ll be there I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now Sleep is so thin, outta habit Hard to tell the real from the dreams you imagine, oooh Nights when one broken glass turns to total collapse Just know this too shall pass I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now Woooh When it all melts down I’ll be there When it all melts down (Wooh) When it all melts down now (Woooh) When it all melts down I’ll be there I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now When there’s wolves on your track (wolves on your track) Catchin’ up fast (catchin’ up fast) Baby don’t you look back (don’t you look back) Don’t you look back (Baby don’t you look back) When you’re hittin’ a wall (hittin’ a wall) And every star falls (every star falls) Don’t you worry at all Woooh When it all melts down I’ll be there When it all melts down (Wooh) When it all melts down now (Woooh) When it all melts down I’ll be there I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now Traduzione Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Parlando da solo in bagno Perdendo la testa allo specchio come devi oh Urlando dalla tua macchina nel vialetto Andando fuori di testa pensi che la tua vita stia andando di traverso oh Un vetro rotto si trasforma in un collasso totale Sappi solo che anche questo passerà Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso Woooh Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Wooh, Woooh Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso Il sonno è così sottile, fuori dall’abitudine Difficile distinguere il reale dai sogni che immagini, oooh Notti in cui un vetro rotto si trasforma in un collasso totale Sappi solo che anche questo passerà Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso Woooh Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Quando tutto si scioglie (Wooh) Quando tutto si scioglie ora (Woooh) Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso Quando ci sono lupi sulla tua pista (lupi sulla tua pista) Si avvicinano velocemente (si avvicinano velocemente) Baby non guardare indietro (non guardare indietro) Non guardare indietro (Baby non guardare indietro) Quando colpisci un muro (colpisci un muro) E ogni stella cade (ogni stella cade) Non ti preoccupare assolutamente Woooh Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Quando tutto si scioglie (Wooh) Quando tutto si scioglie ora (Woooh) Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso Il significato di Meltdown di Niall Horan “The Show è il mio album più maturo rispetto al mio percorso precedente. Ci sono anche dei brani che parlano di ansia, che ci prende nell’affrontare determinati obiettivi, come Meltdown. Il singolo non è una ballad, è una canzone veloce”. Potrebbe interessarti anche: L’intervista di Niall a RTL 102. 5