Niall Horan – Meltdown: audio, testo, traduzione e significato del singolo

Niall Horan, pubblica il 28 aprile 2023 il singolo Meltdown, secondo estratto dall’album The Show, il terzo disco da solista che arriva sul mercato discografico il 9 giugno.

Niall ha dichiarato: “Quest’album è il frutto di un lavoro di cui sono orgoglioso e ora è arrivato il momento di darlo a voi affinché lo possiate fare vostro. Grazie per esserci stati sempre per me per tutto questo tempo e non vedo l’ora di condividere questa nuova era con voi nel prossimo paio d’anni. Mi siete mancati così tanto. È bello essere tornato”.

When it all melts down I’ll be there

Talkin’ to yourself in the bathroom

Losin’ your mind in the mirror like you have to

Oooh

Screamin’ in your car in the driveway

Spinnin’ out think your life’s going sideways

Oooh

One broken glass turns to total collapse

Just know this too shall pass

I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now

Woooh

When it all melts down I’ll be there

Wooh, Woooh

When it all melts down I’ll be there

I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now

Sleep is so thin, outta habit

Hard to tell the real from the dreams you imagine, oooh

Nights when one broken glass turns to total collapse

Just know this too shall pass

I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now

Woooh

When it all melts down I’ll be there

When it all melts down (Wooh)

When it all melts down now (Woooh)

When it all melts down I’ll be there

I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now

When there’s wolves on your track (wolves on your track)

Catchin’ up fast (catchin’ up fast)

Baby don’t you look back (don’t you look back)

Don’t you look back (Baby don’t you look back)

When you’re hittin’ a wall (hittin’ a wall)

And every star falls (every star falls)

Don’t you worry at all

Woooh

When it all melts down I’ll be there

When it all melts down (Wooh)

When it all melts down now (Woooh)

When it all melts down I’ll be there

I’m tellin’ you now, tellin’ you now

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Parlando da solo in bagno

Perdendo la testa allo specchio come devi

oh

Urlando dalla tua macchina nel vialetto

Andando fuori di testa pensi che la tua vita stia andando di traverso

oh

Un vetro rotto si trasforma in un collasso totale

Sappi solo che anche questo passerà

Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso

Woooh

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Wooh, Woooh

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso

Il sonno è così sottile, fuori dall’abitudine

Difficile distinguere il reale dai sogni che immagini, oooh

Notti in cui un vetro rotto si trasforma in un collasso totale

Sappi solo che anche questo passerà

Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso

Woooh

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Quando tutto si scioglie (Wooh)

Quando tutto si scioglie ora (Woooh)

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso

Quando ci sono lupi sulla tua pista (lupi sulla tua pista)

Si avvicinano velocemente (si avvicinano velocemente)

Baby non guardare indietro (non guardare indietro)

Non guardare indietro (Baby non guardare indietro)

Quando colpisci un muro (colpisci un muro)

E ogni stella cade (ogni stella cade)

Non ti preoccupare assolutamente

Woooh

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Quando tutto si scioglie (Wooh)

Quando tutto si scioglie ora (Woooh)

Quando tutto si scioglierà, io ci sarò

Te lo dico adesso, te lo dico adesso

Il significato di Meltdown di Niall Horan

“The Show è il mio album più maturo rispetto al mio percorso precedente. Ci sono anche dei brani che parlano di ansia, che ci prende nell’affrontare determinati obiettivi, come Meltdown. Il singolo non è una ballad, è una canzone veloce”.

