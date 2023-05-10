Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio)

Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023: il video ufficiale e il testo della canzone.

In fondo all’articolo puoi guardare anche il video della performance, durante la semifinale di giovedì 11 maggio.

Il video ufficiale del brano

Testo Because of you di Gustaph (Belgio) a Eurovision 2023

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they told us

“You’re not good enough”

Then you came into my life

And you changed my world for good

You told me to love myself a bit harder than yesterday

‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Remember when they tried to break us

But look at us now

You told me the right things at the right time

You got me feeling wild

See now I love myself much more than I did yesterday

‘Cause life is too short and we sure got to celebrate

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

‘Cause I know I’m strong

When the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

And it’s all because of

I’ll carry on despite of the things they’ve said and done

They’ll never kill this fire

Your love will take me higher

It’s all because of you

Because of you

Well, because of you

Because of you I keep on going, baby, baby, for a brighter day

And when the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

See, I’ll carry on because of you

When the world got me going crazy

I’ll carry on

Say I’ll carry on

And when the world got me going crazy

See, I will carry on

And it’s all because of you

Because of you

Becаuѕe of you

Traduzione

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te

Ricordi quando ce l’hanno detto

“Non sei abbastanza bravo”

Poi sei entrato nella mia vita

E hai cambiato il mio mondo per sempre

Mi hai detto di amarmi un po’ più di ieri

Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Perché so di essere forte

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te

Ricordi quando hanno cercato di spezzarci

Ma guardaci adesso

Mi hai detto le cose giuste al momento giusto

Mi fai sentire selvaggio

Vedi ora mi amo molto di più di ieri

Perché la vita è troppo breve e dobbiamo sicuramente festeggiare

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Perché so di essere forte

Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Ed è tutto a causa di

Continuerò nonostante le cose che hanno detto e fatto

Non spegneranno mai questo fuoco

Il tuo amore mi porterà più in alto

È tutto a causa tua

Grazie a te

Beh, grazie a te

Grazie a te continuo ad andare avanti, baby, baby, per un giorno più luminoso

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Vedi, andrò avanti grazie a te

Quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

andrò avanti

Dì che continuerò

E quando il mondo mi ha fatto impazzire

Vedi, continuerò

Ed è tutto grazie a te

Grazie a te

A causa tua

Il video dell’esibizione del Belgio a Eurovision 2023