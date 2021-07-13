Emmy 2021 – Ecco tutte le nomination: Bridgerton e WandaVision candidati

Sono appena state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021! L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha reso note tutte le candidature per gli Oscar della Tv che quest’anno celebrano la loro 73° edizione. Gli attori Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), padre e figlia, insieme al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, hanno annunciato le nomination che quest’anno che quest’anno vedono in vantaggio The Crown e WandaVision.

Tra i nominati anche Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Handmaid’s Tale, Emily in Paris, L’assistente di volo e tante altre.

Guarda il livestream dell’annuncio delle nomination agli Emmy 2021:

Ecco tutte le nomination agli Emmy 2021:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

This Is Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

L’assistente di volo

PEN15

Ted Lasso​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, L’assistente di volo

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

I May Destroy You

La ferrovia sotterranea

La regina degli scacchi

Omicidio Easttown

WandaVision​

FILM TV

Natale in città con Dolly Parton

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Zio Frank

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi

Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown

Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Pose – Series Finale

Benjamin Caron, The Crown – Come in una favola

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown – Guerra

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton – Diamante di prima qualità

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose – Series Finale

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale – Home

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 13: La Jedi

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country – Tramonto

Peter Morgan, The Crown – Guerra

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys – Quello che so

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

I Simpson

South Park: The Pandemic Special