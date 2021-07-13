Emmy 2021 – Ecco tutte le nomination: Bridgerton e WandaVision candidati scritto da Laura Boni 13 Luglio 2021 Sono appena state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021! L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha reso note tutte le candidature per gli Oscar della Tv che quest’anno celebrano la loro 73° edizione. Gli attori Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), padre e figlia, insieme al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, hanno annunciato le nomination che quest’anno che quest’anno vedono in vantaggio The Crown e WandaVision. Tra i nominati anche Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Handmaid’s Tale, Emily in Paris, L’assistente di volo e tante altre. Guarda il livestream dell’annuncio delle nomination agli Emmy 2021: Ecco tutte le nomination agli Emmy 2021: MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA Bridgerton Lovecraft Country Pose The Boys The Crown The Handmaid’s Tale The Mandalorian This Is Us MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY Black-ish Cobra Kai Emily in Paris Hacks Il metodo Kominsky L’assistente di volo PEN15 Ted Lasso ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country Josh O’Connor, The Crown Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton Billy Porter, Pose Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA Uzo Aduba, In Treatment Olivia Colman, The Crown Emma Corrin, The Crown Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Mj Rodriguez, Pose Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky William H. Macy, Shameless Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson, Kenan ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY Aidy Bryant, Shrill Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo Allison Janney, Mom Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Jean Smart, Hacks ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale John Lithgow, Perry Mason Tobias Menzies, The Crown Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA Gillian Anderson, The Crown Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country Emerald Fennell, The Crown Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Rosie Perez, L’assistente di volo Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso MINISERIE I May Destroy You La ferrovia sotterranea La regina degli scacchi Omicidio Easttown WandaVision FILM TV Natale in città con Dolly Parton Oslo Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Sylvie’s Love Zio Frank ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV Paul Bettany, WandaVision Hugh Grant, The Undoing Ewan McGregor, Halston Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi Daveed Diggs, Hamilton Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You Jonathan Groff, Hamilton Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown Anthony Ramos, Hamilton ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown Phillipa Soo, Hamilton REGIA PER UN DRAMA Steven Canals, Pose – Series Finale Benjamin Caron, The Crown – Come in una favola Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness Jessica Hobbs, The Crown – Guerra Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton – Diamante di prima qualità REGIA PER UNA COMEDY REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose – Series Finale Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale – Home Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 13: La Jedi Misha Green, Lovecraft Country – Tramonto Peter Morgan, The Crown – Guerra Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys – Quello che so SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Charles Dance, The Crown Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale Claire Foy, The Crown Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale Sophie Okonedo, Ratched Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY Jane Adams, Hacks Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live PROGRAMMA ANIMATO Big Mouth Bob’s Burgers Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal I Simpson South Park: The Pandemic Special