Emmy 2021 – Ecco tutte le nomination: Bridgerton e WandaVision candidati

scritto da Laura Boni
emmy nomination

Sono appena state annunciate le nomination agli Emmy 2021! L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha reso note tutte le candidature per gli Oscar della Tv che quest’anno celebrano la loro 73° edizione. Gli attori Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), padre e figlia, insieme al presidente della Television Academy Frank Scherma, hanno annunciato le nomination che quest’anno che quest’anno vedono in vantaggio The Crown e WandaVision.

Tra i nominati anche Bridgerton, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Handmaid’s Tale, Emily in Paris, L’assistente di volo e tante altre.

Guarda il livestream dell’annuncio delle nomination agli Emmy 2021:

Ecco tutte le nomination agli Emmy 2021:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Boys
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian
This Is Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Il metodo Kominsky
L’assistente di volo
PEN15
Ted Lasso​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, L’assistente di volo
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

I May Destroy You
La ferrovia sotterranea
La regina degli scacchi
Omicidio Easttown
WandaVision​

FILM TV

Natale in città con Dolly Parton
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Zio Frank

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Pose – Series Finale
Benjamin Caron, The Crown – Come in una favola
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown – Guerra
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton – Diamante di prima qualità

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose – Series Finale
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale – Home
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 13: La Jedi
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country – Tramonto
Peter Morgan, The Crown – Guerra
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys – Quello che so

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
I Simpson
South Park: The Pandemic Special

 

