Emmy 2021 – vincitori: Ecco chi ha trionfato agli oscar della tv

Nella notte ha avuto luogo la cerimonia di premiazione degli Emmy 2021 (scopri come rivederla qui). Il comico Cedric The Entertainer ha presentato l’evento da Los Angeles. Dagli studi Sky il pubblico italiano ha ascoltato il commento del giornalista Federico Chiarini e di alcuni ospiti. Tra loro i giornalisti Guia Soncini e Mattia Carzaniga, la content creator Giulia Valentina e, collegata da Los Angeles, Alessandra Venezia, membro della Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Ecco tutti i vincitori categoria per categoria.

The Crown e Ted Lasso si sono portati a casa il maggior numero di statuette, con alcune menzioni d’onore per Omicidi ad EastTown, Hacks e La Regina degli Scacchi.

La lista completa dei vincitori agli Emmy 2021:

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: “War”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: “War”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: “There Is No Line”)

Outstanding Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Hamilton

