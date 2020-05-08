Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber: video, testo e traduzione di Stuck With U

Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Stuck With U. Una collaborazione attesissima dai fan che ormai dai anni chiedevano che i due artisti, entrambi sotto il management di Scooter Braun, rilasciassero qualcosa insieme.
Il brano è stato registrato a distanza durante il social distancing e i due artisti hanno voluto coinvolgere i fan nel making del video, chiedendo loro di mandare delle mini clip mentre ballano sulle note del brano.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Stuck With U:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Video di Stuck With U di Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber
Testo:
Mmm
Hey, yeah
(That’s just for fun)
(What?)
Ah
One strike and you’re out, baby
Don’t care if I sound crazy
But you never let me down, no, no
That’s why when the sun’s up, I’m stayin’
Still layin’ in your bed, sayin’ [Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande] Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Got all this time on my hands
Might as well cancel our plans, yeah
I could stay here for a lifetime [Chorus: Ariana Grande] So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you, baby [Verse 2: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande] There’s nowhere we need to be, no, no, no
I’ma get to know you better
Kinda hope we’re here forever
There’s nobody on these streets
If you told me that the world’s endin’
Ain’t no other way that I can spend it [Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber, with Ariana Grande & Both] Oh, oh, oh, oh (Ooh)
Got all this time in my hands
Might as well cancel our plans (Yeah, yeah)
I could stay here forever [Chorus: Justin Bieber with Ariana Grande] So, lock the door and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more, It’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I, I can do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
Being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you [Bridge: Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande & Both] Woah
Baby, come take all my time
Go on, make me lose my mind
We got all that we need here tonight [Chorus: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & Both] I lock the door (Lock the door) and throw out the key
Can’t fight this no more (Can’t fight this no more), it’s just you and me
And there’s nothin’ I, nothin’ I’d rather do
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
So, go ahead and drive me insane
Baby, run your mouth, I still wouldn’t change
All this lovin’ you, hatin’ you, wantin’ you
I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with
You, oh, oh [Outro: Ariana Grande] Stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you
Traduzione:
non sono qualcuno con cui stare accanto
uno strike e sei fuori
non mi importa se sembro pazza
ma non mi fai sentire mai giù
ecco perché quando il sole sorge io resto
distesa nel tuo letto
ho tutto questo tempo tra le mani
potremmo cancellare i nostri impegni
potrei stare qui per tutta la vita
quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave
non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io
e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza
baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
non c’è un posto dove abbiamo bisogno di essere no, no
ti conoscerò meglio
mi auguro di rimanere qui per sempre
non c’è nessuno in queste strade
se mi dici che il mondo sta per finire
non c’è altro modo in cui lo passerei
Oh, oh oh
ho tutto questo tempo nelle mie mani
potremmo cancellare i nostri impegni
potrei stare qui per tutta la vita
quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave
non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io
e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza
baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
baby vieni e prenditi tutto il mio tempo
avanti, fammi perdere la testa
abbiamo tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno stanotte
quindi chiudi la porta e butta via la chiave
non posso combatterlo più, siamo tu e io
e non c’è nulla, nulla che possa fare
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
quindi vai avanti e fammi diventare pazza
baby, continui a parlare ma non c’è nulla che cambierei
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te
sono bloccata, bloccata, bloccata con te