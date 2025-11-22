Wicked For Good: testo e traduzione di Thank Goodness scritto da Giovanna Codella 22 Novembre 2025 Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier è una delle canzoni della colonna sonora di Wicked: For Good. Thank Goodness è la seconda canzone del film e segna un giorno in cui tutti celebrano il fidanzamento di Glinda e Fiyero e l’inaugurazione della strada di mattoni gialli. Il 19 novembre 2025 è arrivata nelle sale italiane la seconda e ultima parte del film musical che ha già fatto la storia. La colonna sonora Wicked: For Good The Soundtrack è uscita il 21 novembre e promette di essere un viaggio musicale epico, con voci da brividi e brani indimenticabili. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier [GLINDA] Oh, what a celebration we’ll have today [CITIZENS OF OZ] Thank goodness [GLINDA] Let’s have a celebration the Glinda way [CITIZENS OF OZ] Thank goodness [MADAM MORRIBLE] Finally a day that’s totally wicked witch free [CITIZENS OF OZ] We couldn’t be happier, thank goodness [MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken] Thank goodness for you, Glinda And your handsome swain, Prince Fiyero Newly appointed captain of the Gale Force Tell us, Captain, how does it feel being engaged? [FIYERO, spoken] We’re engaged? [GLINDA, spoken] Surprised? [FIYERO, spoken] Yes [GLINDA, spoken] Good, we hoped you’d be The wizard and I [GLINDA] We couldn’t be happier, right, dear? Couldn’t be happier right here Look what we’ve got, a fairy-tale plot Our very own happy ending Where we couldn’t be happier, true, dear? Couldn’t be happier And we’re happy to share our ending vicariously with all of you He couldn’t look handsomer I couldn’t feel humbler We couldn’t be happier Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true [MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken] And Glinda dear, we are happy for you As press secretary, I’ve striven to ensure that all of Oz knows the story of your braverism In the face of the terrifying Wicked Witch of the West [PEOPLE IN THE CROWD] I hear she has an extra eye that always remains awake I hear that she can shed her skin as easily as a snake I hear some rebel animals are giving her food and shelter I hear her soul is so unclean pure water can melt her [CROWD] Melt her Please, somebody go and melt her [FIYERO, spoken] I can’t just stand there grinning, pretending to go along with all this [GLINDA, spoken] Fiyero Thanks plenty, dearest He’s, um, he’s gone to fetch me a refreshment He’s so thoughtful that way [GLINDA] That’s why I couldn’t be happier No, I couldn’t be happier Though it is, I admit, the tiniest bit Unlike I anticipated But I couldn’t be happier Simply couldn’t be happier Well, not simply, ‘cause getting your dreams, it’s strange, but it seems A little, well, complicated There’s a kind of a sort of cost There’s a couple of things get lost There are bridges you cross you didn’t know you crossed until you’ve crossed And if that joy, that thrill Doesn’t thrill like you think it will Still, with this perfect finale, the cheers and the ballyhoo Who wouldn’t be happier? So I couldn’t be happier Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true Well, isn’t it? Happy is what happens when your dreams come true [CROWD] We love you, Glinda, if we may be so frank [GLINDA] Thank goodness [CROWD] For all this joy, we know who we’ve got to thank Thank goodness That means the Wizard, Glinda [GLINDA] And fiancé [CROWD] They couldn’t be goodlier She couldn’t be lovelier We couldn’t be luckier [GLINDA] I couldn’t be happier [CROWD] Thank goodness (Thank goodness) [GLINDA & CROWD] Today [CROWD] Thank goodness for today Thank goodness for today Traduzione Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier [GLINDA] Oh, che festa faremo oggi! [CITIZENS OF OZ] Grazie al cielo [GLINDA] Festeggiamo alla Glinda [CITIZENS OF OZ] Grazie al cielo [MADAM MORRIBLE] Finalmente un giorno completamente libero dalle streghe malvagie [CITIZENS OF OZ] Non potremmo essere più felici, grazie al cielo [MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato] Grazie al cielo per te, Glinda E per il tuo bel corteggiatore, il Principe Fiyero Neo capitano della Gale Force Dicci, Capitano, come ci si sente ad essere fidanzati? [FIYERO, parlato] Siamo fidanzati? [GLINDA, parlato] Sorpreso? [FIYERO, parlato] Sì [GLINDA, parlato] Bene, speravamo che tu fossi Il mago e io [GLINDA] Non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara? Non potremmo essere più felici qui Guarda cosa abbiamo, una trama da favola Il nostro lieto fine Dove non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara? Non potrei essere più felice E siamo felici di condividere il nostro finale indirettamente con tutti voi Non potrebbe essere più bello Non potrei sentirmi più umile Non potremmo essere più felici Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà [MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato] E Glinda cara, siamo felici per te Come addetto stampa, mi sono impegnato affinché tutto Oz conoscesse la storia del tuo coraggio Di fronte alla terrificante Strega Cattiva dell’Ovest [GENTE TRA LA FOLLA] Ho sentito dire che ha un occhio in più che rimane sempre sveglio Ho sentito dire che può cambiare pelle facilmente come un serpente Ho sentito dire che alcuni animali ribelli le stanno dando cibo e riparo Ho sentito dire che la sua anima è così impura che l’acqua pura può scioglierla [FOLLA] Scioglietela Per favore, qualcuno vada a scioglierla [FIYERO, parlato] Non posso stare lì a sorridere, fingendo di essere d’accordo con tutti questo [GLINDA, parlato] Fiyero Grazie mille, carissimo Lui, ehm, è andato a prendermi qualcosa da bere È così premuroso in quel modo [GLINDA] Ecco perché non potrei essere più felice No, non potrei essere più felice Anche se lo è, lo ammetto, un pochino Diversamente da come mi aspettavo Ma non potrei essere più felice Semplicemente, non potrei essere più felice Beh, non semplicemente, perché realizzare i propri sogni è strano, ma sembra Un po’, beh, complicato C’è una specie di costo Ci sono un paio di cose che si perdono Ci sono ponti che attraversi e che non sapevi di aver attraversato finché non li hai attraversati E se quella gioia, quel brivido Non ti emoziona come pensi Eppure, con questo finale perfetto, gli applausi e il clamore Chi non sarebbe più felice? Quindi non potrei essere più felice Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà Beh, non è vero? La felicità è ciò che accade quando i tuoi sogni diventano realtà [FOLLA] Ti amiamo, Glinda, se possiamo essere così sinceri [GLINDA] Grazie al cielo [FOLLA] Per tutta questa gioia, sappiamo chi dobbiamo ringraziare Grazie al cielo Significa la Maga, Glinda [GLINDA] E il suo fidanzato [FOLLA] Non potrebbero essere più belli Non potrebbe essere più adorabile Non potremmo essere più fortunati [GLINDA] Non potrei essere più felice [FOLLA] Grazie al cielo (Grazie al cielo) [GLINDA E FOLLA] Oggi [FOLLA] Grazie al cielo per oggi Grazie al cielo per oggi