GingerGeneration.it

Wicked For Good: testo e traduzione di Thank Goodness

scritto da Giovanna Codella
wicked for good colonna sonora

Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier è una delle canzoni della colonna sonora di Wicked: For Good. Thank Goodness è la seconda canzone del film e segna un giorno in cui tutti celebrano il fidanzamento di Glinda e Fiyero e l’inaugurazione della strada di mattoni gialli.

Il 19 novembre 2025 è arrivata nelle sale italiane la seconda e ultima parte del film musical che ha già fatto la storia. La colonna sonora Wicked: For Good The Soundtrack  è uscita il 21 novembre e promette di essere un viaggio musicale epico, con voci da brividi e brani indimenticabili.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier

[GLINDA]
Oh, what a celebration we’ll have today

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
Thank goodness

[GLINDA]
Let’s have a celebration the Glinda way

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
Thank goodness

[MADAM MORRIBLE]
Finally a day that’s totally wicked witch free

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
We couldn’t be happier, thank goodness

[MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken]
Thank goodness for you, Glinda
And your handsome swain, Prince Fiyero
Newly appointed captain of the Gale Force
Tell us, Captain, how does it feel being engaged?

[FIYERO, spoken]
We’re engaged?

[GLINDA, spoken]
Surprised?

[FIYERO, spoken]
Yes

[GLINDA, spoken]
Good, we hoped you’d be
The wizard and I

[GLINDA]
We couldn’t be happier, right, dear?
Couldn’t be happier right here
Look what we’ve got, a fairy-tale plot
Our very own happy ending
Where we couldn’t be happier, true, dear?
Couldn’t be happier
And we’re happy to share our ending vicariously with all of you
He couldn’t look handsomer
I couldn’t feel humbler
We couldn’t be happier
Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true

[MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken]
And Glinda dear, we are happy for you
As press secretary, I’ve striven to ensure that all of Oz knows the story of your braverism
In the face of the terrifying Wicked Witch of the West

[PEOPLE IN THE CROWD]
I hear she has an extra eye that always remains awake
I hear that she can shed her skin as easily as a snake
I hear some rebel animals are giving her food and shelter
I hear her soul is so unclean pure water can melt her

[CROWD]
Melt her
Please, somebody go and melt her

[FIYERO, spoken]
I can’t just stand there grinning, pretending to go along with all this

[GLINDA, spoken]
Fiyero
Thanks plenty, dearest
He’s, um, he’s gone to fetch me a refreshment
He’s so thoughtful that way

[GLINDA]
That’s why I couldn’t be happier
No, I couldn’t be happier
Though it is, I admit, the tiniest bit
Unlike I anticipated
But I couldn’t be happier
Simply couldn’t be happier
Well, not simply, ‘cause getting your dreams, it’s strange, but it seems
A little, well, complicated
There’s a kind of a sort of cost
There’s a couple of things get lost
There are bridges you cross you didn’t know you crossed until you’ve crossed
And if that joy, that thrill
Doesn’t thrill like you think it will
Still, with this perfect finale, the cheers and the ballyhoo
Who wouldn’t be happier?
So I couldn’t be happier
Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true
Well, isn’t it?
Happy is what happens when your dreams come true

[CROWD]
We love you, Glinda, if we may be so frank

[GLINDA]
Thank goodness

[CROWD]
For all this joy, we know who we’ve got to thank
Thank goodness
That means the Wizard, Glinda

[GLINDA]
And fiancé

[CROWD]
They couldn’t be goodlier
She couldn’t be lovelier
We couldn’t be luckier

[GLINDA]
I couldn’t be happier

[CROWD]
Thank goodness (Thank goodness)

[GLINDA & CROWD]
Today

[CROWD]
Thank goodness for today
Thank goodness for today

Traduzione Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier

[GLINDA]
Oh, che festa faremo oggi!

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
Grazie al cielo

[GLINDA]
Festeggiamo alla Glinda

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
Grazie al cielo

[MADAM MORRIBLE]
Finalmente un giorno completamente libero dalle streghe malvagie

[CITIZENS OF OZ]
Non potremmo essere più felici, grazie al cielo

[MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato]
Grazie al cielo per te, Glinda
E per il tuo bel corteggiatore, il Principe Fiyero
Neo capitano della Gale Force
Dicci, Capitano, come ci si sente ad essere fidanzati?

[FIYERO, parlato]
Siamo fidanzati?

[GLINDA, parlato]
Sorpreso?

[FIYERO, parlato]

[GLINDA, parlato]
Bene, speravamo che tu fossi
Il mago e io

[GLINDA]
Non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara?
Non potremmo essere più felici qui
Guarda cosa abbiamo, una trama da favola
Il nostro lieto fine
Dove non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara? Non potrei essere più felice
E siamo felici di condividere il nostro finale indirettamente con tutti voi
Non potrebbe essere più bello
Non potrei sentirmi più umile
Non potremmo essere più felici
Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

[MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato]
E Glinda cara, siamo felici per te
Come addetto stampa, mi sono impegnato affinché tutto Oz conoscesse la storia del tuo coraggio
Di fronte alla terrificante Strega Cattiva dell’Ovest

[GENTE TRA LA FOLLA]
Ho sentito dire che ha un occhio in più che rimane sempre sveglio
Ho sentito dire che può cambiare pelle facilmente come un serpente
Ho sentito dire che alcuni animali ribelli le stanno dando cibo e riparo
Ho sentito dire che la sua anima è così impura che l’acqua pura può scioglierla

[FOLLA]
Scioglietela
Per favore, qualcuno vada a scioglierla

[FIYERO, parlato]
Non posso stare lì a sorridere, fingendo di essere d’accordo con tutti questo

[GLINDA, parlato]
Fiyero
Grazie mille, carissimo
Lui, ehm, è andato a prendermi qualcosa da bere
È così premuroso in quel modo

[GLINDA]
Ecco perché non potrei essere più felice
No, non potrei essere più felice
Anche se lo è, lo ammetto, un pochino
Diversamente da come mi aspettavo
Ma non potrei essere più felice
Semplicemente, non potrei essere più felice
Beh, non semplicemente, perché realizzare i propri sogni è strano, ma sembra
Un po’, beh, complicato
C’è una specie di costo
Ci sono un paio di cose che si perdono
Ci sono ponti che attraversi e che non sapevi di aver attraversato finché non li hai attraversati
E se quella gioia, quel brivido
Non ti emoziona come pensi
Eppure, con questo finale perfetto, gli applausi e il clamore
Chi non sarebbe più felice? Quindi non potrei essere più felice
Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà
Beh, non è vero?
La felicità è ciò che accade quando i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

[FOLLA]
Ti amiamo, Glinda, se possiamo essere così sinceri

[GLINDA]
Grazie al cielo

[FOLLA]
Per tutta questa gioia, sappiamo chi dobbiamo ringraziare
Grazie al cielo
Significa la Maga, Glinda

[GLINDA]
E il suo fidanzato

[FOLLA]
Non potrebbero essere più belli
Non potrebbe essere più adorabile
Non potremmo essere più fortunati

[GLINDA]
Non potrei essere più felice

[FOLLA]
Grazie al cielo (Grazie al cielo)

[GLINDA E FOLLA]
Oggi

[FOLLA]
Grazie al cielo per oggi
Grazie al cielo per oggi

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati