Wicked For Good: testo e traduzione di Thank Goodness

Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier è una delle canzoni della colonna sonora di Wicked: For Good. Thank Goodness è la seconda canzone del film e segna un giorno in cui tutti celebrano il fidanzamento di Glinda e Fiyero e l’inaugurazione della strada di mattoni gialli.

Il 19 novembre 2025 è arrivata nelle sale italiane la seconda e ultima parte del film musical che ha già fatto la storia. La colonna sonora Wicked: For Good The Soundtrack è uscita il 21 novembre e promette di essere un viaggio musicale epico, con voci da brividi e brani indimenticabili.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier

[GLINDA]

Oh, what a celebration we’ll have today

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Thank goodness

[GLINDA]

Let’s have a celebration the Glinda way

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Thank goodness

[MADAM MORRIBLE]

Finally a day that’s totally wicked witch free

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

We couldn’t be happier, thank goodness

[MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken]

Thank goodness for you, Glinda

And your handsome swain, Prince Fiyero

Newly appointed captain of the Gale Force

Tell us, Captain, how does it feel being engaged?

[FIYERO, spoken]

We’re engaged?

[GLINDA, spoken]

Surprised?

[FIYERO, spoken]

Yes

[GLINDA, spoken]

Good, we hoped you’d be

The wizard and I

[GLINDA]

We couldn’t be happier, right, dear?

Couldn’t be happier right here

Look what we’ve got, a fairy-tale plot

Our very own happy ending

Where we couldn’t be happier, true, dear?

Couldn’t be happier

And we’re happy to share our ending vicariously with all of you

He couldn’t look handsomer

I couldn’t feel humbler

We couldn’t be happier

Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true

[MADAM MORRIBLE, spoken]

And Glinda dear, we are happy for you

As press secretary, I’ve striven to ensure that all of Oz knows the story of your braverism

In the face of the terrifying Wicked Witch of the West

[PEOPLE IN THE CROWD]

I hear she has an extra eye that always remains awake

I hear that she can shed her skin as easily as a snake

I hear some rebel animals are giving her food and shelter

I hear her soul is so unclean pure water can melt her

[CROWD]

Melt her

Please, somebody go and melt her

[FIYERO, spoken]

I can’t just stand there grinning, pretending to go along with all this

[GLINDA, spoken]

Fiyero

Thanks plenty, dearest

He’s, um, he’s gone to fetch me a refreshment

He’s so thoughtful that way

[GLINDA]

That’s why I couldn’t be happier

No, I couldn’t be happier

Though it is, I admit, the tiniest bit

Unlike I anticipated

But I couldn’t be happier

Simply couldn’t be happier

Well, not simply, ‘cause getting your dreams, it’s strange, but it seems

A little, well, complicated

There’s a kind of a sort of cost

There’s a couple of things get lost

There are bridges you cross you didn’t know you crossed until you’ve crossed

And if that joy, that thrill

Doesn’t thrill like you think it will

Still, with this perfect finale, the cheers and the ballyhoo

Who wouldn’t be happier?

So I couldn’t be happier

Because happy is what happens when all your dreams come true

Well, isn’t it?

Happy is what happens when your dreams come true

[CROWD]

We love you, Glinda, if we may be so frank

[GLINDA]

Thank goodness

[CROWD]

For all this joy, we know who we’ve got to thank

Thank goodness

That means the Wizard, Glinda

[GLINDA]

And fiancé

[CROWD]

They couldn’t be goodlier

She couldn’t be lovelier

We couldn’t be luckier

[GLINDA]

I couldn’t be happier

[CROWD]

Thank goodness (Thank goodness)

[GLINDA & CROWD]

Today

[CROWD]

Thank goodness for today

Thank goodness for today

Traduzione Thank Goodness/I Couldn’t Be Happier

[GLINDA]

Oh, che festa faremo oggi!

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Grazie al cielo

[GLINDA]

Festeggiamo alla Glinda

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Grazie al cielo

[MADAM MORRIBLE]

Finalmente un giorno completamente libero dalle streghe malvagie

[CITIZENS OF OZ]

Non potremmo essere più felici, grazie al cielo

[MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato]

Grazie al cielo per te, Glinda

E per il tuo bel corteggiatore, il Principe Fiyero

Neo capitano della Gale Force

Dicci, Capitano, come ci si sente ad essere fidanzati?

[FIYERO, parlato]

Siamo fidanzati?

[GLINDA, parlato]

Sorpreso?

[FIYERO, parlato]

Sì

[GLINDA, parlato]

Bene, speravamo che tu fossi

Il mago e io

[GLINDA]

Non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara?

Non potremmo essere più felici qui

Guarda cosa abbiamo, una trama da favola

Il nostro lieto fine

Dove non potremmo essere più felici, vero, cara? Non potrei essere più felice

E siamo felici di condividere il nostro finale indirettamente con tutti voi

Non potrebbe essere più bello

Non potrei sentirmi più umile

Non potremmo essere più felici

Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

[MADAM MORRIBLE, parlato]

E Glinda cara, siamo felici per te

Come addetto stampa, mi sono impegnato affinché tutto Oz conoscesse la storia del tuo coraggio

Di fronte alla terrificante Strega Cattiva dell’Ovest

[GENTE TRA LA FOLLA]

Ho sentito dire che ha un occhio in più che rimane sempre sveglio

Ho sentito dire che può cambiare pelle facilmente come un serpente

Ho sentito dire che alcuni animali ribelli le stanno dando cibo e riparo

Ho sentito dire che la sua anima è così impura che l’acqua pura può scioglierla

[FOLLA]

Scioglietela

Per favore, qualcuno vada a scioglierla

[FIYERO, parlato]

Non posso stare lì a sorridere, fingendo di essere d’accordo con tutti questo

[GLINDA, parlato]

Fiyero

Grazie mille, carissimo

Lui, ehm, è andato a prendermi qualcosa da bere

È così premuroso in quel modo

[GLINDA]

Ecco perché non potrei essere più felice

No, non potrei essere più felice

Anche se lo è, lo ammetto, un pochino

Diversamente da come mi aspettavo

Ma non potrei essere più felice

Semplicemente, non potrei essere più felice

Beh, non semplicemente, perché realizzare i propri sogni è strano, ma sembra

Un po’, beh, complicato

C’è una specie di costo

Ci sono un paio di cose che si perdono

Ci sono ponti che attraversi e che non sapevi di aver attraversato finché non li hai attraversati

E se quella gioia, quel brivido

Non ti emoziona come pensi

Eppure, con questo finale perfetto, gli applausi e il clamore

Chi non sarebbe più felice? Quindi non potrei essere più felice

Perché la felicità è ciò che accade quando tutti i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

Beh, non è vero?

La felicità è ciò che accade quando i tuoi sogni diventano realtà

[FOLLA]

Ti amiamo, Glinda, se possiamo essere così sinceri

[GLINDA]

Grazie al cielo

[FOLLA]

Per tutta questa gioia, sappiamo chi dobbiamo ringraziare

Grazie al cielo

Significa la Maga, Glinda

[GLINDA]

E il suo fidanzato

[FOLLA]

Non potrebbero essere più belli

Non potrebbe essere più adorabile

Non potremmo essere più fortunati

[GLINDA]

Non potrei essere più felice

[FOLLA]

Grazie al cielo (Grazie al cielo)

[GLINDA E FOLLA]

Oggi

[FOLLA]

Grazie al cielo per oggi

Grazie al cielo per oggi