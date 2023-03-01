Maneskin – Baby said: testo, traduzione e significato della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Marzo 2023 I Maneskin tornano in rotazione radiofonica dal 3 marzo con Baby said, una delle tracce del loro ultimo progetto discografico, l’album Rush!, rilasciato lo scorso gennaio e anticipato dal singolo Gossip. Il brano parla dell’attrazione tra colui che canta e una ragazza, con la quale sogna di poter avere un contatto fisico. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo di Baby said What’s your thoughts about religion? Are you close to your mother? Tell me ’bout your dream vacation And all of your ex lovers Tell me now What’s that look On your face? She puts her hand on my lips begging please end this conversation… Baby said When you’re talking I go dead Shut your mouth, give me your head Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to Baby said Let me taste your silhouette You can talk between my legs Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to Tell me what’s your favorite color? And all of your ambitions I’m not afraid of you being vulgar But why are you so vicious? Tell me now What’s that look On your face? She puts her hand on my lips begging Please end this conversation… Baby said When you’re talking I go dead Shut your mouth, give me your head Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to Baby said Let me taste your silhouette You can talk between my legs Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to I was running and running and running and running and running after you I was running and running and running and running and running after you I was crying and loving while you were just coming and hauling at the moon Yeah, you were running and running and running away from this conversation… Baby said When you’re talking I go dead Shut your mouth, give me your head Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to Baby said Let me taste your silhouette You can talk between my legs Uh uh uh uh I know you really want to… I wish she didn’t but my baby said I wish she didn’t but my baby said I wish she didn’t but my baby said I wish she didn’t but my baby said… Traduzione di Baby said Cosa ne pensi della religione? Sei vicino a tua madre? Raccontami della tua vacanza da sogno E tutti i tuoi ex amanti Dimmi adesso Cos’è quello sguardo sul tuo viso? Mi mette una mano sulle labbra implorando per favore di porre fine a questa conversazione… Baby disse Quando parli muoio Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa Uh eh eh eh So che lo vuoi davvero baby disse Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe Uh eh eh eh So che lo vuoi davvero Dimmi qual è il tuo colore preferito? E tutte le tue ambizioni non temo che tu sia volgare Ma perché sei così vizioso? Dimmi adesso Cos’è quello sguardo? Sul tuo viso? Mi mette la mano sulle labbra implorando Per favore, concludi questa conversazione… Baby disse Quando parli muoio Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero baby disse Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero Stavo correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo e correndo dopo di te correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo e correvo dopo di te piangevo e amavo mentre tu arrivavi e trascinavi la luna Sì, stavi correndo e correndo e scappando da questa conversazione… Baby disse Quando parli muoio Chiudi la bocca, dammi la testa Uh uh uh uh so che lo vuoi davvero Baby ha detto Fammi assaggiare la tua silhouette Puoi parlare tra le mie gambe Uh uh uh uh so che vuoi davvero… Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma il mio bambino ha detto Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma il mio bambino ha detto Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma il mio bambino ha detto Vorrei che non l’avesse fatto, ma il mio bambino ha detto…