MTV Video Music Awards 2022: i Maneskin hanno ottenuto due nomination

Manca solo un mese agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (MTV VMA) e Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X sono in testa alle nomination, annunciate oggi.

I tre rapper hanno collezionato un totale di sette candidature, con il duetto di successo Industry Baby in cinque diverse categorie.

Dietro di loro, sia Doja Cat che Harry Styles pareggiano per il secondo maggior numero di nomination, con sei ciascuno.

Diversi veterani ai VMA – Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd – seguono con candidature in cinque categorie.

I Maneskin hanno ricevuto invece due nomination, quella per Best New Artist e Best alternative, entrambe con I wanna be your slave.

“Sì! Siamo stati nominati per le categorie Best New Artist e Best Alternative ai #VMAs!!! Vota su vote.mtv.com” è stata la reazione sui social della band alla notizia.

Dove e quando si terranno i prossimi MTV VMA Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 torneranno al Prudential Center del New Jersey a Newark, domenica 28 agosto. Lo spettacolo dell’anno scorso è andato in onda dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn. Scorri verso il basso per l’elenco completo dei candidati VMA 2022 e assicurati di andare a votare su vma.mtv.com per i tuoi preferiti.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: nomination

Video of the Year