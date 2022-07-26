MTV Video Music Awards 2022: i Maneskin hanno ottenuto due nomination scritto da Giovanna Codella 26 Luglio 2022 Manca solo un mese agli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (MTV VMA) e Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar e Lil Nas X sono in testa alle nomination, annunciate oggi. I tre rapper hanno collezionato un totale di sette candidature, con il duetto di successo Industry Baby in cinque diverse categorie. Dietro di loro, sia Doja Cat che Harry Styles pareggiano per il secondo maggior numero di nomination, con sei ciascuno. Diversi veterani ai VMA – Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd – seguono con candidature in cinque categorie. I Maneskin hanno ricevuto invece due nomination, quella per Best New Artist e Best alternative, entrambe con I wanna be your slave. “Sì! Siamo stati nominati per le categorie Best New Artist e Best Alternative ai #VMAs!!! Vota su vote.mtv.com” è stata la reazione sui social della band alla notizia. Dove e quando si terranno i prossimi MTV VMA Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2022 torneranno al Prudential Center del New Jersey a Newark, domenica 28 agosto. Lo spettacolo dell’anno scorso è andato in onda dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn. Scorri verso il basso per l’elenco completo dei candidati VMA 2022 e assicurati di andare a votare su vma.mtv.com per i tuoi preferiti. MTV Video Music Awards 2022: nomination Video of the Year Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records Harry Styles: “As It Was“ – Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records Artist of the Year Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment Drake – OVO / Republic Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records Harry Styles – Columbia Records Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records Lil Nas X – Columbia Records Lizzo – Atlantic Records Song of the Year Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records Best New Artist Baby Keem – Columbia Records Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records Måneskin – Arista Records Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records Push Performance of the Year Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records U.K. Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records Shenseea: “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records Best Collaboration Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records Rosalía ft. The Weeknd: “La Fama” – Columbia Records The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records Best Pop Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records Best Hip-Hop Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam Best Rock Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records Best Alternative Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records Panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records Best Latin Anitta: “Envolver” – Warner Records Bad Bunny: “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music U.S. Latin J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records U.K. Best R&B Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW Chlöe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records H.E.R.: “For Anyone” – RCA Records Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN / Interscope Records The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records Best K-pop BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records Itzy: “Loco” – JYP Entertainment Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment Video for Good Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records Best Metaverse Performance Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group Best Longform Video Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records Best Cinematography Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records Best Direction Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records Best Art Direction Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment Best Visual Effects Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records Best Choreography BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records Best Editing Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records Cosa ne pensate delle nomination degli MTV VMA 2022?