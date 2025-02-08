Born Again di Lisa feat. Dojia Cat & Raye: video, testo e traduzione

È in radio e disponibile in digitale Born Again, il nuovo attesissimo singolo della celebre cantautrice, ballerina e icona di stile LISA (Lalisa Manobal) in collaborazione con DOJA CAT e RAYE ed estratto dal suo attesissimo album di debutto solista ALTER EGO, in uscita venerdì 28 febbraio.

Born Again, è accompagnato da un video musicale, diretto da Bardia Zeinali (Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Kacey Musgraves), che ha debuttato su MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop e sui maxi schermi di Times Square a New York.

Testo Born Again Lisa

[LISA & RAYE]

(Ooh) If you tried just a little more times

I would’ve made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it’s like (I would’ve showed you)

Every single night (Night)

[LISA & RAYE]

In the car, top down, black shades on, uh (Lookin’ so good, can I add?)

And I just broke up with my man, like mm (A very, very silly, silly man)

One ex in the passenger seat ‘cause I’m done (Done, yeah, never, ever goin’ back)

Down, down, rude boy, get your foot up on my dash

Got all the receipts, I’m a businesswoman

Littlе bit of heartbreak

A little bit of “How could you do that?”

A littlе bit of talkin’ out your ass

A little bit of “Look at what you had but could not hold”

And that’s on you, baby, too bad

I’m about to make it heard as I vroom-vroom

Ice-cold how I leave you ’lone, but please

Tell your mother I’ma miss her so

[RAYE & LISA]

If you tried just a little more times

I would’ve made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)

Every single night

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could’ve made you pray to Jesus

Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

[Doja Cat]

Non-believer

You’ve bitten from the fruit but can’t give back

Nice to leave ya

But I would be a fool not to ask

Do your words seem gospel to ya now? (Your words seem gospel to you now?)

Keepin’ me strong

Choosin’ to carry on after one

Too many lies would be wrong, so wrong

Said, he popped tags on my shoppin’ spree

Stayed mad when I showed him all the long receipts

They laugh, but you crashed out like a comedy

I can’t be your sugar mom, get a job for me, shit

(Ah, so) Boy, let go

Or let me live happily forever after more

I hope you learned somethin’ from a lil’ fiasco

You played the game smart lettin’ lil’ me pass go ‘cause

[LISA & RAYE]

If you tried just a little more times

I would’ve made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)

Every single night (Night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could’ve made you pray to Jesus

Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

[RAYE]

Seasoned like the cinnamon the way I’m gettin’ rid of him

I’m only gonna make you need religion at the minimum

And I’ma do it diligent, I’m lookin’ for a synonym

I’m tryna find the words to tell him I ain’t even feelin’ him (I pray)

Don’t ever let me be deficient in

Wish that you could wake up and then take me like a vitamin

I learned the hard way to let go now to save my soul (Oh)

[RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE]

If you tried just a little more times

I would’ve made you a believer

Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)

Every single night

To be born again, baby, to be born again

If you stayed just another few nights

I could’ve made you pray to Jesus

Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)

Every single night (Every night)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

[LISA, LISA & RAYE]

Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again

To be born again, baby, to be born again

Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again (Yeah)

To be born again, baby, to be born again

Traduzione

[LISA & RAYE]

(Ooh) Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte

Ti avrei fatto credere

Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Te l’avrei mostrato)

Ogni singola notte (Notte)

[LISA & RAYE]

In macchina, capote abbassata, occhiali da sole neri, uh (Sembrano così belli, posso aggiungere?)

E ho appena rotto con il mio uomo, tipo mm (Un uomo molto, molto sciocco, sciocco)

Un ex sul sedile del passeggero perché ho chiuso (Finito, sì, non tornerò mai più)

Giù, giù, ragazzo maleducato, metti il ​​piede sul mio cruscotto

Ho tutte le ricevute, sono una donna d’affari

Un po’ di crepacuore

Un po’ di “Come hai potuto fare una cosa del genere?” Un po’ di chiacchiere

Un po’ di “Guarda cosa avevi ma non riuscivi a tenere”

E la colpa è tua, tesoro, peccato

Sto per farlo sentire mentre vroom-vroom

Ghiacciante come ti lascio sola, ma per favore

Di’ a tua madre che mi mancherà tanto

[RAYE & LISA]

Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ di volte in più

Ti avrei reso credente

Ti avrei mostrato com’è (tipo)

Ogni singola notte

Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti

Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù

Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce)

Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)

Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

[Doja Cat]

Non credente

Hai morso il frutto ma non puoi restituirlo

È bello lasciarti

Ma sarei uno sciocco a non chiedere

Le tue parole ti sembrano ora un vangelo? (Le tue parole ti sembrano un vangelo ora?)

Mi tieni forte

Scegliere di andare avanti dopo una

Troppe bugie sarebbero sbagliate, così sbagliate

Ha detto, ha fatto saltare i cartellini sulla mia corsa allo shopping

È rimasto arrabbiato quando gli ho mostrato tutte le lunghe ricevute

Ridono, ma tu sei crollato come una commedia

Non posso essere la tua sugar mom, trovami un lavoro, merda

(Ah, quindi) Ragazzo, lascia andare

O lasciami vivere felice per sempre dopo di più

Spero che tu abbia imparato qualcosa da un piccolo fiasco

Hai giocato in modo intelligente lasciando passare la piccola me perché

[LISA & RAYE]

Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte

Ti avrei reso un credente

Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come)

Ogni singola notte (Notte)

Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

Se fossi rimasto solo un altro paio di notti

Avrei potuto ti ha fatto pregare Gesù

Ti avrebbe mostrato la luce (Alla luce)

Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)

Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

[RAYE]

Condito come la cannella il modo in cui mi sto liberando di lui

Ti farò solo avere bisogno della religione al minimo

E lo farò diligentemente, sto cercando un sinonimo

Sto cercando di trovare le parole per dirgli che non lo sento nemmeno (Prego)

Non lasciarmi mai essere carente di

Vorrei che tu potessi svegliarti e poi prendermi come una vitamina

Ho imparato a mie spese a lasciar andare ora per salvare la mia anima (Oh)

[RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE]

Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte

Ti avrei reso un credente

Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come)

Ogni singola notte

Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti

Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù

Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce)

Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)

Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere

[LISA, LISA & RAYE]

Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere

Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere

Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere (Sì)

Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere

Cosa ne pensate di Born Again di Lisa?