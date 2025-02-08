GingerGeneration.it

Born Again di Lisa feat. Dojia Cat & Raye: video, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
born again lisa

È in radio e disponibile in digitale Born Again, il nuovo attesissimo singolo della celebre cantautrice, ballerina e icona di stile LISA (Lalisa Manobal) in collaborazione con DOJA CAT e RAYE ed estratto dal suo attesissimo album di debutto solista ALTER EGO, in uscita venerdì 28 febbraio.

Born Again, è accompagnato da un video musicale, diretto da Bardia Zeinali (Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Kacey Musgraves), che ha debuttato su MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop e sui maxi schermi di Times Square a New York.

Testo Born Again Lisa

[LISA & RAYE]
(Ooh) If you tried just a little more times
I would’ve made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it’s like (I would’ve showed you)
Every single night (Night)

[LISA & RAYE]
In the car, top down, black shades on, uh (Lookin’ so good, can I add?)
And I just broke up with my man, like mm (A very, very silly, silly man)
One ex in the passenger seat ‘cause I’m done (Done, yeah, never, ever goin’ back)
Down, down, rude boy, get your foot up on my dash
Got all the receipts, I’m a businesswoman
Littlе bit of heartbreak
A little bit of “How could you do that?”
A littlе bit of talkin’ out your ass
A little bit of “Look at what you had but could not hold”
And that’s on you, baby, too bad
I’m about to make it heard as I vroom-vroom
Ice-cold how I leave you ’lone, but please
Tell your mother I’ma miss her so

[RAYE & LISA]
If you tried just a little more times
I would’ve made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could’ve made you pray to Jesus
Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again

[Doja Cat]
Non-believer
You’ve bitten from the fruit but can’t give back
Nice to leave ya
But I would be a fool not to ask
Do your words seem gospel to ya now? (Your words seem gospel to you now?)
Keepin’ me strong
Choosin’ to carry on after one
Too many lies would be wrong, so wrong
Said, he popped tags on my shoppin’ spree
Stayed mad when I showed him all the long receipts
They laugh, but you crashed out like a comedy
I can’t be your sugar mom, get a job for me, shit
(Ah, so) Boy, let go
Or let me live happily forever after more
I hope you learned somethin’ from a lil’ fiasco
You played the game smart lettin’ lil’ me pass go ‘cause

[LISA & RAYE]
If you tried just a little more times
I would’ve made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)
Every single night (Night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could’ve made you pray to Jesus
Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again

[RAYE]
Seasoned like the cinnamon the way I’m gettin’ rid of him
I’m only gonna make you need religion at the minimum
And I’ma do it diligent, I’m lookin’ for a synonym
I’m tryna find the words to tell him I ain’t even feelin’ him (I pray)
Don’t ever let me be deficient in
Wish that you could wake up and then take me like a vitamin
I learned the hard way to let go now to save my soul (Oh)

[RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE]
If you tried just a little more times
I would’ve made you a believer
Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like)
Every single night
To be born again, baby, to be born again
If you stayed just another few nights
I could’ve made you pray to Jesus
Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light)
Every single night (Every night)
To be born again, baby, to be born again

[LISA, LISA & RAYE]
Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again
To be born again, baby, to be born again
Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again (Yeah)
To be born again, baby, to be born again

Traduzione

[LISA & RAYE]
(Ooh) Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte
Ti avrei fatto credere
Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Te l’avrei mostrato)
Ogni singola notte (Notte)

[LISA & RAYE]
In macchina, capote abbassata, occhiali da sole neri, uh (Sembrano così belli, posso aggiungere?)
E ho appena rotto con il mio uomo, tipo mm (Un uomo molto, molto sciocco, sciocco)
Un ex sul sedile del passeggero perché ho chiuso (Finito, sì, non tornerò mai più)
Giù, giù, ragazzo maleducato, metti il ​​piede sul mio cruscotto
Ho tutte le ricevute, sono una donna d’affari
Un po’ di crepacuore
Un po’ di “Come hai potuto fare una cosa del genere?” Un po’ di chiacchiere
Un po’ di “Guarda cosa avevi ma non riuscivi a tenere”
E la colpa è tua, tesoro, peccato
Sto per farlo sentire mentre vroom-vroom
Ghiacciante come ti lascio sola, ma per favore
Di’ a tua madre che mi mancherà tanto

[RAYE & LISA]
Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ di volte in più
Ti avrei reso credente
Ti avrei mostrato com’è (tipo)
Ogni singola notte
Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere
Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti
Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù
Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce)
Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)
Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

[Doja Cat]
Non credente
Hai morso il frutto ma non puoi restituirlo
È bello lasciarti
Ma sarei uno sciocco a non chiedere
Le tue parole ti sembrano ora un vangelo? (Le tue parole ti sembrano un vangelo ora?)
Mi tieni forte
Scegliere di andare avanti dopo una
Troppe bugie sarebbero sbagliate, così sbagliate
Ha detto, ha fatto saltare i cartellini sulla mia corsa allo shopping
È rimasto arrabbiato quando gli ho mostrato tutte le lunghe ricevute
Ridono, ma tu sei crollato come una commedia
Non posso essere la tua sugar mom, trovami un lavoro, merda
(Ah, quindi) Ragazzo, lascia andare
O lasciami vivere felice per sempre dopo di più
Spero che tu abbia imparato qualcosa da un piccolo fiasco
Hai giocato in modo intelligente lasciando passare la piccola me perché

[LISA & RAYE]
Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte
Ti avrei reso un credente
Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come)
Ogni singola notte (Notte)
Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere
Se fossi rimasto solo un altro paio di notti
Avrei potuto ti ha fatto pregare Gesù
Ti avrebbe mostrato la luce (Alla luce)
Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)
Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere

[RAYE]
Condito come la cannella il modo in cui mi sto liberando di lui
Ti farò solo avere bisogno della religione al minimo
E lo farò diligentemente, sto cercando un sinonimo
Sto cercando di trovare le parole per dirgli che non lo sento nemmeno (Prego)
Non lasciarmi mai essere carente di
Vorrei che tu potessi svegliarti e poi prendermi come una vitamina
Ho imparato a mie spese a lasciar andare ora per salvare la mia anima (Oh)

[RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE]
Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte
Ti avrei reso un credente
Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come)
Ogni singola notte
Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere
Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti
Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù
Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce)
Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte)
Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere

[LISA, LISA & RAYE]
Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere
Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere
Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere (Sì)
Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere

Cosa ne pensate di Born Again di Lisa?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati