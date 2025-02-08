Born Again di Lisa feat. Dojia Cat & Raye: video, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Febbraio 2025 È in radio e disponibile in digitale Born Again, il nuovo attesissimo singolo della celebre cantautrice, ballerina e icona di stile LISA (Lalisa Manobal) in collaborazione con DOJA CAT e RAYE ed estratto dal suo attesissimo album di debutto solista ALTER EGO, in uscita venerdì 28 febbraio. Born Again, è accompagnato da un video musicale, diretto da Bardia Zeinali (Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Kacey Musgraves), che ha debuttato su MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop e sui maxi schermi di Times Square a New York. Testo Born Again Lisa [LISA & RAYE] (Ooh) If you tried just a little more times I would’ve made you a believer Would’ve showed you what it’s like (I would’ve showed you) Every single night (Night) [LISA & RAYE] In the car, top down, black shades on, uh (Lookin’ so good, can I add?) And I just broke up with my man, like mm (A very, very silly, silly man) One ex in the passenger seat ‘cause I’m done (Done, yeah, never, ever goin’ back) Down, down, rude boy, get your foot up on my dash Got all the receipts, I’m a businesswoman Littlе bit of heartbreak A little bit of “How could you do that?” A littlе bit of talkin’ out your ass A little bit of “Look at what you had but could not hold” And that’s on you, baby, too bad I’m about to make it heard as I vroom-vroom Ice-cold how I leave you ’lone, but please Tell your mother I’ma miss her so [RAYE & LISA] If you tried just a little more times I would’ve made you a believer Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like) Every single night To be born again, baby, to be born again If you stayed just another few nights I could’ve made you pray to Jesus Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light) Every single night (Every night) To be born again, baby, to be born again [Doja Cat] Non-believer You’ve bitten from the fruit but can’t give back Nice to leave ya But I would be a fool not to ask Do your words seem gospel to ya now? (Your words seem gospel to you now?) Keepin’ me strong Choosin’ to carry on after one Too many lies would be wrong, so wrong Said, he popped tags on my shoppin’ spree Stayed mad when I showed him all the long receipts They laugh, but you crashed out like a comedy I can’t be your sugar mom, get a job for me, shit (Ah, so) Boy, let go Or let me live happily forever after more I hope you learned somethin’ from a lil’ fiasco You played the game smart lettin’ lil’ me pass go ‘cause [LISA & RAYE] If you tried just a little more times I would’ve made you a believer Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like) Every single night (Night) To be born again, baby, to be born again If you stayed just another few nights I could’ve made you pray to Jesus Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light) Every single night (Every night) To be born again, baby, to be born again [RAYE] Seasoned like the cinnamon the way I’m gettin’ rid of him I’m only gonna make you need religion at the minimum And I’ma do it diligent, I’m lookin’ for a synonym I’m tryna find the words to tell him I ain’t even feelin’ him (I pray) Don’t ever let me be deficient in Wish that you could wake up and then take me like a vitamin I learned the hard way to let go now to save my soul (Oh) [RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE] If you tried just a little more times I would’ve made you a believer Would’ve showed you what it’s like (Like) Every single night To be born again, baby, to be born again If you stayed just another few nights I could’ve made you pray to Jesus Would’ve showed you to the light (To the light) Every single night (Every night) To be born again, baby, to be born again [LISA, LISA & RAYE] Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again To be born again, baby, to be born again Baby, to be born, oh, baby, baby, to be born again (Yeah) To be born again, baby, to be born again Traduzione [LISA & RAYE] (Ooh) Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte Ti avrei fatto credere Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Te l’avrei mostrato) Ogni singola notte (Notte) [LISA & RAYE] In macchina, capote abbassata, occhiali da sole neri, uh (Sembrano così belli, posso aggiungere?) E ho appena rotto con il mio uomo, tipo mm (Un uomo molto, molto sciocco, sciocco) Un ex sul sedile del passeggero perché ho chiuso (Finito, sì, non tornerò mai più) Giù, giù, ragazzo maleducato, metti il piede sul mio cruscotto Ho tutte le ricevute, sono una donna d’affari Un po’ di crepacuore Un po’ di “Come hai potuto fare una cosa del genere?” Un po’ di chiacchiere Un po’ di “Guarda cosa avevi ma non riuscivi a tenere” E la colpa è tua, tesoro, peccato Sto per farlo sentire mentre vroom-vroom Ghiacciante come ti lascio sola, ma per favore Di’ a tua madre che mi mancherà tanto [RAYE & LISA] Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ di volte in più Ti avrei reso credente Ti avrei mostrato com’è (tipo) Ogni singola notte Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce) Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte) Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere [Doja Cat] Non credente Hai morso il frutto ma non puoi restituirlo È bello lasciarti Ma sarei uno sciocco a non chiedere Le tue parole ti sembrano ora un vangelo? (Le tue parole ti sembrano un vangelo ora?) Mi tieni forte Scegliere di andare avanti dopo una Troppe bugie sarebbero sbagliate, così sbagliate Ha detto, ha fatto saltare i cartellini sulla mia corsa allo shopping È rimasto arrabbiato quando gli ho mostrato tutte le lunghe ricevute Ridono, ma tu sei crollato come una commedia Non posso essere la tua sugar mom, trovami un lavoro, merda (Ah, quindi) Ragazzo, lascia andare O lasciami vivere felice per sempre dopo di più Spero che tu abbia imparato qualcosa da un piccolo fiasco Hai giocato in modo intelligente lasciando passare la piccola me perché [LISA & RAYE] Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte Ti avrei reso un credente Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come) Ogni singola notte (Notte) Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere Se fossi rimasto solo un altro paio di notti Avrei potuto ti ha fatto pregare Gesù Ti avrebbe mostrato la luce (Alla luce) Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte) Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere [RAYE] Condito come la cannella il modo in cui mi sto liberando di lui Ti farò solo avere bisogno della religione al minimo E lo farò diligentemente, sto cercando un sinonimo Sto cercando di trovare le parole per dirgli che non lo sento nemmeno (Prego) Non lasciarmi mai essere carente di Vorrei che tu potessi svegliarti e poi prendermi come una vitamina Ho imparato a mie spese a lasciar andare ora per salvare la mia anima (Oh) [RAYE & LISA, LISA, RAYE] Se ci avessi provato solo un po’ più di volte Ti avrei reso un credente Ti avrei mostrato com’è (Come) Ogni singola notte Per rinascere, tesoro, per rinascere Se fossi rimasta solo un altro paio di notti Avrei potuto farti pregare Gesù Ti avrei mostrato la luce (Alla luce) Ogni singola notte (Ogni notte) Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere [LISA, LISA & RAYE] Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere Baby, per rinascere, oh, baby, baby, per rinascere (Sì) Per rinascere, baby, per rinascere Cosa ne pensate di Born Again di Lisa?