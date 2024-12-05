Rosé – dance all night: testo e traduzione

dance all night di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante.

Testo dance all night di Rosé

Got out of my bed today

The sunlight was hitting my face

And two little birds came and sat on the edge

and they ask if I’m doin okay

And we talked for a while, sat for a while

And one of them asked me if there’s anything I would change

And I didn’t know what to say

But I

I would dance all night

Not care about the heartache in my life

Oh

And I would not obsess

Over all the little things I don’t regret I

’d dance all night, night

I’d dance all night, night

Oh

And I

I’d dance all night

Night

Dance all night

I wouldn’t be so in my head

3 words every chance that I get

Be spontaneous

And better with trust

And say things that I should’ve said

I would let my feelings lead me

Let you be the one to hold me now

And maybe this time you could stay

Cause I

I would dance all night

Not care about the heartache in my life

Oh

And I would not obsess

Over all the little things I don’t regret

I’d dance all night, night

I’d dance all night, night

Oh

And I

I’d dance all night, night

Dance all night

I’ll be there for you tomorrow

You can dry your eyes

We’ll laugh away the sorrow

When the morning comes

Just promise me you’ll stay forever young

Forever young

I

I would dance all night

Not care about the heartache in my life

Oh

And I would not obsess

Over all the little things I don’t regret

I’d dance all night, night

I’d dance all night, night

Oh

And I

I’d dance all night, night

Dance all night

Traduzione

Sono uscita dal letto oggi

La luce del sole mi colpiva il viso

E due uccellini sono venuti e si sono seduti sul bordo

e mi hanno chiesto se stavo bene

E abbiamo parlato per un po’, ci siamo seduti per un po’

E uno di loro mi ha chiesto se c’è qualcosa che cambierei

E non sapevo cosa dire

Ma io

Ballerei tutta la notte

Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita

Oh

E non mi ossessionerei

Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Oh

E io

Ballerei tutta la notte

Notte

Ballerei tutta la notte

Non sarei così nella mia testa

3 parole ogni volta che ne ho la possibilità

Sarei spontanea

E meglio con la fiducia

E direi cose che avrei dovuto dire

Lascerei che i miei sentimenti mi guidassero

Lascerei che fossi tu a tenermi stretto ora

E forse questa volta potresti restare

Perché io

Ballerei tutta la notte

Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita

Oh

E non mi ossessionerei

Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Oh

E io

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Ballerei tutta la notte

Sarò lì per te domani

Puoi asciugarti gli occhi

Rideremo via il dolore

Quando arriverà il mattino

Promettimi solo che rimarrai per sempre giovane

Per sempre giovane

Io

Ballerei tutta la notte

Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita

Oh

E non mi ossessionerei

Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Oh

E io

Ballerei tutta la notte, notte

Ballerei tutta la notte

Cosa ne pensate di dance all night di Rosé?