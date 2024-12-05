GingerGeneration.it

Rosé – dance all night: testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
rosé rosie blackpink

dance all night di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante.

Testo dance all night di Rosé

Got out of my bed today
The sunlight was hitting my face
And two little birds came and sat on the edge
and they ask if I’m doin okay
And we talked for a while, sat for a while
And one of them asked me if there’s anything I would change
And I didn’t know what to say
But I

I would dance all night
Not care about the heartache in my life
Oh
And I would not obsess
Over all the little things I don’t regret I
’d dance all night, night
I’d dance all night, night
Oh
And I
I’d dance all night
Night
Dance all night

I wouldn’t be so in my head
3 words every chance that I get
Be spontaneous
And better with trust
And say things that I should’ve said
I would let my feelings lead me
Let you be the one to hold me now
And maybe this time you could stay
Cause I

I would dance all night
Not care about the heartache in my life
Oh
And I would not obsess
Over all the little things I don’t regret
I’d dance all night, night
I’d dance all night, night
Oh
And I
I’d dance all night, night
Dance all night
I’ll be there for you tomorrow
You can dry your eyes
We’ll laugh away the sorrow
When the morning comes
Just promise me you’ll stay forever young
Forever young
I

I would dance all night
Not care about the heartache in my life
Oh
And I would not obsess
Over all the little things I don’t regret
I’d dance all night, night
I’d dance all night, night
Oh
And I
I’d dance all night, night
Dance all night

Traduzione

Sono uscita dal letto oggi
La luce del sole mi colpiva il viso
E due uccellini sono venuti e si sono seduti sul bordo
e mi hanno chiesto se stavo bene
E abbiamo parlato per un po’, ci siamo seduti per un po’
E uno di loro mi ha chiesto se c’è qualcosa che cambierei
E non sapevo cosa dire
Ma io

Ballerei tutta la notte
Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita
Oh
E non mi ossessionerei
Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Oh
E io
Ballerei tutta la notte
Notte
Ballerei tutta la notte

Non sarei così nella mia testa
3 parole ogni volta che ne ho la possibilità
Sarei spontanea
E meglio con la fiducia
E direi cose che avrei dovuto dire
Lascerei che i miei sentimenti mi guidassero
Lascerei che fossi tu a tenermi stretto ora
E forse questa volta potresti restare
Perché io

Ballerei tutta la notte
Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita
Oh
E non mi ossessionerei
Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Oh
E io
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Ballerei tutta la notte
Sarò lì per te domani
Puoi asciugarti gli occhi
Rideremo via il dolore
Quando arriverà il mattino
Promettimi solo che rimarrai per sempre giovane
Per sempre giovane
Io

Ballerei tutta la notte
Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita
Oh
E non mi ossessionerei
Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Oh
E io
Ballerei tutta la notte, notte
Ballerei tutta la notte

Cosa ne pensate di dance all night di Rosé?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di musica sin da piccolissima, amo tutti i generi musicali e le mie interviste e i miei articoli, scritti in ottica SEO, offrono la mia prospettiva sugli artisti più conosciuti e sui talenti emergenti.

Articoli correlati