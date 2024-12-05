Rosé – dance all night: testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Dicembre 2024 dance all night di ROSÉ è una delle tracce dell’album di debutto da solista, intitolato rosie. La canzone e l’album seguono il grande successo del singolo APT, realizzato insieme a Bruno Mars. Un’anteprima della canzone è stata resa nota nel corso di un listening party tenuto dalla cantante. Testo dance all night di Rosé Got out of my bed today The sunlight was hitting my face And two little birds came and sat on the edge and they ask if I’m doin okay And we talked for a while, sat for a while And one of them asked me if there’s anything I would change And I didn’t know what to say But I I would dance all night Not care about the heartache in my life Oh And I would not obsess Over all the little things I don’t regret I ’d dance all night, night I’d dance all night, night Oh And I I’d dance all night Night Dance all night I wouldn’t be so in my head 3 words every chance that I get Be spontaneous And better with trust And say things that I should’ve said I would let my feelings lead me Let you be the one to hold me now And maybe this time you could stay Cause I I would dance all night Not care about the heartache in my life Oh And I would not obsess Over all the little things I don’t regret I’d dance all night, night I’d dance all night, night Oh And I I’d dance all night, night Dance all night I’ll be there for you tomorrow You can dry your eyes We’ll laugh away the sorrow When the morning comes Just promise me you’ll stay forever young Forever young I I would dance all night Not care about the heartache in my life Oh And I would not obsess Over all the little things I don’t regret I’d dance all night, night I’d dance all night, night Oh And I I’d dance all night, night Dance all night Traduzione Sono uscita dal letto oggi La luce del sole mi colpiva il viso E due uccellini sono venuti e si sono seduti sul bordo e mi hanno chiesto se stavo bene E abbiamo parlato per un po’, ci siamo seduti per un po’ E uno di loro mi ha chiesto se c’è qualcosa che cambierei E non sapevo cosa dire Ma io Ballerei tutta la notte Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita Oh E non mi ossessionerei Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Oh E io Ballerei tutta la notte Notte Ballerei tutta la notte Non sarei così nella mia testa 3 parole ogni volta che ne ho la possibilità Sarei spontanea E meglio con la fiducia E direi cose che avrei dovuto dire Lascerei che i miei sentimenti mi guidassero Lascerei che fossi tu a tenermi stretto ora E forse questa volta potresti restare Perché io Ballerei tutta la notte Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita Oh E non mi ossessionerei Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Oh E io Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Ballerei tutta la notte Sarò lì per te domani Puoi asciugarti gli occhi Rideremo via il dolore Quando arriverà il mattino Promettimi solo che rimarrai per sempre giovane Per sempre giovane Io Ballerei tutta la notte Non mi importerebbe del dolore nella mia vita Oh E non mi ossessionerei Per tutte le piccole cose di cui non mi pento Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Oh E io Ballerei tutta la notte, notte Ballerei tutta la notte Cosa ne pensate di dance all night di Rosé?