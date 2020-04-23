Dopo aver rilasciato il suo ultimo singolo, MIA, nell’ottobre del 2019, la cantante inglese Cher Lloyd è tornata con un nuovo brano nel nuovo anno. Si chiama Lost e la cantante ne è molto entusiasta tanto da aver deciso di rilasciare subito anche il video ufficiale della canzone.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Lost di Cher Lloyd:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
Audio di Lost di Cher Lloyd:
Testo:
I heard from a friend of a friend that you’ve been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)
‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven’t heard much since then
Wondering how I’m doing now
Wondering how I’m doing now
But if you’ve got to know well sure
Well sure [Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?
See I got lots without you
Lots without you [Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots [Verse 2] You heard from a friend of a friend that I’ve been doing just fine, I
You don’t want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the time
But if you were wondering [Pre-Chorus] It’s none of your business first of all
Wondering how I’m doing now
But if you’ve got to know well sure
Well sure [Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?
See I got lots without you
Lots without you [Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots [Bridge] To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with you
And I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming, but ooh
Yeah, you’ve got a God complex
And now I’m thanking God you’re my ex
I hope you don’t trip up on yourself
If you think you’re so hot, go back to hell
‘Cause you think that I’d… [Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)
Is it hard knowing you’re wrong? (Is it hard?)
See I got lots without you (Without you)
Lots without you [Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)
Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time
I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots [Outro] La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Traduzione:
ho sentito da un amico di un amico che mi stavi cercando
perché ho detto addio, sono andata via in una notte, e tu non hai sentito
molto dopo quella volta
chiedendoti come me la passo adesso
non è affar tuo, prima di tutto
chiederti come mi vanno le cose
ma se devi saperlo beh certo
beh certo
tu pensi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa
ho avuto tanto
sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi
ho avuto tanto
hai sentito da un amico di un amico che me la sto cavando bene
tu non mi vuoi, vuoi soltanto che io continui a volerti
tutto il tempo
ma se te lo stai chiedendo
non è affar tuo, prima di tutto
chiederti come mi vanno le cose
ma se devi saperlo beh certo
beh certo
tu pensi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa
ho avuto tanto
sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi
ho avuto tanto
buon sesso al mattino, buon sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi abbracci
ho avuto tanto
sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi
ho avuto tanto
ad essere sincera, penso di aver evitato una pallottola con te
e non so come abbia fatto a non prevederlo
sì, hai un complesso divino
e adesso ringrazio Dio che tu sia un mio ex
spero che non ti complessi troppo
se pensi di essere così caldo, torna all’inferno
perché tu pensavi che
tu pensavi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa
è difficile pensare che ti sbagliavi?
sai ho avuto tanto senza di te
tanto
buon sesso al mattino, buon sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi abbracci
ho avuto tanto
sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi
ho avuto tanto