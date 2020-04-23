Avril Lavigne ha voluto rilasciare una nuova versione del brano Warriors, ultima traccia dell’album Head Above Water. We Are Warriors questo il nuovo titolo è stata riscritta e composta per parlare del periodo storico in cui stiamo vivendo con l’emergenza Coronavirus.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di We Are Warriors di Avril Lavigne:

Audio di We Are Warriors di Avril Lavigne

Testo

We’ll pick our battles ’cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)

We’re not rattled ’cause we shattered all of this before (This before)

Steadier than steel ’cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)

Back on the saddle ’cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] And we won’t bow, we won’t breakNo, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takesWe’ll never bow, we’ll never break [Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our livesLike soldiers all through the nightAnd we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriorsAnd we’re stronger, that’s why we’re aliveWe will conquer, time after timeWe’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors [Post-Chorus] Woah, woah, woah, woahWoah, woah, woah, woahWoah, woah, woah, woahWe are warriors [Verse 2] Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-ohWe’ll be marching through the darkness ’til the morning lights (Morning lights)Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh) [Pre-Chorus] No, we won’t bow, we won’t breakNo, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takesWe’ll never bow, we’ll never break [Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our livesLike soldiers all through the nightAnd we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriorsAnd we’re stronger, that’s why we’re aliveWe will conquer, time after timeWe’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors [Bridge] Oh, you can’t shoot us downYou can’t stop us nowWe got a whole damn armyOh, you can’t break us downYou can’t take us outThis’ll be behind us [Chorus] We are warriors, we’ll fight for our livesLike soldiers all through the nightAnd we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriorsAnd we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)We are warriors (We are warriors) [Outro] Woah, woah, woahWe are warriorsWoah, woah, woahWe are warriors

scegliamo le nostre battaglie perché sappiamo che vinceremo la guerra

vincere la guerra

non siamo scossi perché siamo stati distrutti prima

più fermi del ferro siamo pronti con schudi e spade

di nuovo in sella perché abbiamo raccolto tutte le nostre forze per ottenere di più

e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo

no non siamo spaventati dal fare tutto quello che occorre

e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo

perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite

come soldati durante la notte

e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti

e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi

conquisteremo, volta per volta

non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Woah, woah, woah, woah

siamo combattenti

come i vichinghi, combatteremo giorno e notte

marciamo attraverso l’oscurità fino alle luci del mattino

anche quando è più difficile, come l’armatura, ci vedrai brillare

no, non ci fermeremo e non lasceremo cadere fino a quando la vittoria non sarà nostra

e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo

no non siamo spaventati dal fare tutto quello che occorre

e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo

perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite

come soldati durante la notte

e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti

e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi

conquisteremo, volta per volta

non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti

oh non puoi buttarci giù

non ci puoi fermare adesso

abbiamo un’intera armata

oh non puoi buttarci giù

non puoi mandarci via

questo sarà alle nostre spalle

perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite

come soldati durante la notte

e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti

e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi

conquisteremo, volta per volta

non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti