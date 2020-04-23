Avril Lavigne ha voluto rilasciare una nuova versione del brano Warriors, ultima traccia dell’album Head Above Water. We Are Warriors questo il nuovo titolo è stata riscritta e composta per parlare del periodo storico in cui stiamo vivendo con l’emergenza Coronavirus.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di We Are Warriors di Avril Lavigne:
Audio di We Are Warriors di Avril Lavigne
Testo
We’ll pick our battles ’cause we know we’re gonna win the war (Win the war)
We’re not rattled ’cause we shattered all of this before (This before)
Steadier than steel ’cause we’re ready with a shield and sword (Shield and sword)
Back on the saddle ’cause we’ve gathered all our strength for more (Strength for more)
No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes
We’ll never bow, we’ll never break [Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive
We will conquer, time after time
We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors [Post-Chorus] Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
We are warriors [Verse 2] Like vikings, we’ll be fighting through the day and night (Day and night), ah-oh
We’ll be marching through the darkness ’til the morning lights (Morning lights)
Even when it’s harder, like the armor, you will see us shine (See me shine)
No, we won’t stop and we won’t drop until the victory’s ours (Oh) [Pre-Chorus] No, we won’t bow, we won’t break
No, we’re not afraid to do whatever it takes
We’ll never bow, we’ll never break [Chorus] ‘Cause we are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive
We will conquer, time after time
We’ll never falter, we will survive, we are warriors [Bridge] Oh, you can’t shoot us down
You can’t stop us now
We got a whole damn army
Oh, you can’t break us down
You can’t take us out
This’ll be behind us [Chorus] We are warriors, we’ll fight for our lives
Like soldiers all through the night
And we won’t give up, we will survive, we are warriors
And we’re stronger, that’s why we’re alive (We are stronger)
We will conquer, time after time (We will conquer)
We’ll never falter, we will survive (Never falter)
We are warriors (We are warriors) [Outro] Woah, woah, woah
We are warriors
Woah, woah, woah
We are warriors
Traduzione
scegliamo le nostre battaglie perché sappiamo che vinceremo la guerra
vincere la guerra
non siamo scossi perché siamo stati distrutti prima
più fermi del ferro siamo pronti con schudi e spade
di nuovo in sella perché abbiamo raccolto tutte le nostre forze per ottenere di più
e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo
no non siamo spaventati dal fare tutto quello che occorre
e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo
perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite
come soldati durante la notte
e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti
e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi
conquisteremo, volta per volta
non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Woah, woah, woah, woah
siamo combattenti
come i vichinghi, combatteremo giorno e notte
marciamo attraverso l’oscurità fino alle luci del mattino
anche quando è più difficile, come l’armatura, ci vedrai brillare
no, non ci fermeremo e non lasceremo cadere fino a quando la vittoria non sarà nostra
e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo
no non siamo spaventati dal fare tutto quello che occorre
e non ci inchineremo, non ci spezzeremo
perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite
come soldati durante la notte
e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti
e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi
conquisteremo, volta per volta
non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti
oh non puoi buttarci giù
non ci puoi fermare adesso
abbiamo un’intera armata
oh non puoi buttarci giù
non puoi mandarci via
questo sarà alle nostre spalle
perché siamo combattenti, lottiamo per le nostre vite
come soldati durante la notte
e non molleremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti
e siamo forti, per questo siamo vivi
conquisteremo, volta per volta
non ci spezzeremo, sopravviveremo, siamo combattenti