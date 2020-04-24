Cher Lloyd: ecco il video ufficiale di Lost (testo e traduzione)

Dopo aver rilasciato il suo ultimo singolo, MIA, nell’ottobre del 2019, la cantante inglese Cher Lloyd è tornata con un nuovo brano nel nuovo anno. Si chiama Lost e la cantante ne è molto entusiasta tanto da aver deciso di rilasciare subito anche il video ufficiale della canzone.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Lost di Cher Lloyd:

Video di Lost di Cher Lloyd:

Cher Lloyd - Lost (Official Music Video)

Testo:

I heard from a friend of a friend that you’ve been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)

‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven’t heard much since then

Wondering how I’m doing now

Traduzione:

[Pre-Chorus] It’s none of your business, first of allWondering how I’m doing nowBut if you’ve got to know well sureWell sure[Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lostIs it hard knowing you’re wrong?See I got lots without youLots without you[Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold meI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lotsStay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild timeI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots[Verse 2] You heard from a friend of a friend that I’ve been doing just fine, IYou don’t want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the timeBut if you were wondering[Pre-Chorus] It’s none of your business first of allWondering how I’m doing nowBut if you’ve got to know well sureWell sure[Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lostIs it hard knowing you’re wrong?See I got lots without youLots without you[Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold meI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lotsStay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild timeI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots[Bridge] To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with youAnd I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming, but oohYeah, you’ve got a God complexAnd now I’m thanking God you’re my exI hope you don’t trip up on yourselfIf you think you’re so hot, go back to hell‘Cause you think that I’d…[Chorus] You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)Is it hard knowing you’re wrong? (Is it hard?)See I got lots without you (Without you)Lots without you[Post-Chorus] Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold meI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild timeI got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots[Outro] La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-laLa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

ho sentito da un amico di un amico che mi stavi cercando

perché ho detto addio, sono andata via in una notte, e tu non hai sentito

molto dopo quella volta

chiedendoti come me la passo adesso

non è affar tuo, prima di tutto

chiederti come mi vanno le cose

ma se devi saperlo beh certo

beh certo

tu pensi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa

ho avuto tanto

sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi

ho avuto tanto

hai sentito da un amico di un amico che me la sto cavando bene

tu non mi vuoi, vuoi soltanto che io continui a volerti

tutto il tempo

ma se te lo stai chiedendo

non è affar tuo, prima di tutto

chiederti come mi vanno le cose

ma se devi saperlo beh certo

beh certo

tu pensi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa

ho avuto tanto

sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi

ho avuto tanto

buon sesso al mattino, buon sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi abbracci

ho avuto tanto

sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi

ho avuto tanto

ad essere sincera, penso di aver evitato una pallottola con te

e non so come abbia fatto a non prevederlo

sì, hai un complesso divino

e adesso ringrazio Dio che tu sia un mio ex

spero che non ti complessi troppo

se pensi di essere così caldo, torna all’inferno

perché tu pensavi che

tu pensavi che sarei stata persa, persa senza di te, persa

è difficile pensare che ti sbagliavi?

sai ho avuto tanto senza di te

tanto

buon sesso al mattino, buon sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi abbracci

ho avuto tanto

sto fuori durante la notte, fuori la notte, sono dei tempi pazzi

ho avuto tanto

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Cher Lloyd, Lost?