Jojo: audio, testo e traduzione di Lonely Hearts

Jojo ha rilasciato il suo secondo singolo Lonely Hearts estratto dal suo album Good To Know che sarà rilasciato esattamente tra una settimana, il primo maggio.
Il brano in questione arriva dopo il primo singolo Man che ha ottenuto un discreto successo ed è stato molto apprezzato dai suoi fan e non solo. La cantante Demi Lovato ha più volte dichiarato di amare al canzone della cantante.
Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Lonely Hearts di Jojo:
Audio di Lonely Hearts di Jojo
Testo
I know myself well
I know just what to do with my own touch
I can spray my Chanel
In this empty hotel king bed at the Roosevelt
Can switch up and ghost on us
I cannot fuck me up
Like you, I’m insecure enough
And so tired of guessin’ if you care [Chorus] How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body)
I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?
I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break [Verse 2] I can pick up the phone right now
Make that 2 A.M. call
I know just what to say
But that ain’t what I need right now
And I won’t let my wants get in my way [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause you might abuse my trust (Oh)
Switch up and ghost on us
I cannot fuck me up
Like you, I’m insecure enough (Oh)
And I don’t need to be guessin’ if you care [Chorus] How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body, oh no)
I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?
I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No) [Bridge] I’m likin’ bein’ alone
Emotions under control
Right now is only for me (Me)
Just tryna find myself
I don’t need nobody’s help
Oh, don’t take it personally [Chorus] I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No)
Lonely hearts won’t break (No)
Hearts won’t break (No) [Outro] Me if I’m working—
Working on your body
Me if I’m working—
Me if I’m working—
Me if I’m on your body
Me if I’m working—
Me
Traduzione
mi conosco molto bene
so cosa fare con il mio solo tocco
posso spruzzare il mio Chanel
in questo enorme letto all’hotel Roosvelt
dove non posso abusare della mia fiducia
non posso cambiare e fare ghosting su di noi
non posso fregarmi da sola
come te, sono abbastanza insicura
e così stanca di domandarmi se ci tieni
come posso lavorare su di me se sto lavorando sul tuo corpo?
pensavo che fossimo destinati, ma non ci siamo mai arrivati vero?
so una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono
potrei prendere il telefono adesso
fare quella chiamata alle 2 del mattino
so proprio cosa fare
ma non è quello di cui ho bisogno adesso
e non lascerò che quello che voglio si metta sulla mia strada
perché potresti approfittare della mia fiducia
cambiarci e fare ghosting su di noi
non posso fregarmi da sola
come te, sono abbastanza insicura
e così stanca di domandarmi se ci tieni
come posso lavorare su di me se sto lavorando sul tuo corpo?
pensavo che fossimo destinati, ma non ci siamo mai arrivati vero?
so una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono
mi piace stare da sola
le emozioni sotto controllo
adesso sono solo per me
cerco solo di trovare me stessa
non ho bisogno dell’aiuto di nessuno
oh non prenderla sul personaleso una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono
i cuori non si rompono