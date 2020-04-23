Jojo: audio, testo e traduzione di Lonely Hearts

Jojo ha rilasciato il suo secondo singolo Lonely Hearts estratto dal suo album Good To Know che sarà rilasciato esattamente tra una settimana, il primo maggio.

Il brano in questione arriva dopo il primo singolo Man che ha ottenuto un discreto successo ed è stato molto apprezzato dai suoi fan e non solo. La cantante Demi Lovato ha più volte dichiarato di amare al canzone della cantante.

Scopri qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione di Lonely Hearts di Jojo:

Audio di Lonely Hearts di Jojo

Testo

I know myself well

I know just what to do with my own touch

I can spray my Chanel

In this empty hotel king bed at the Roosevelt

Traduzione

[Pre-Chorus] Where I can’t abuse my trustCan switch up and ghost on usI cannot fuck me upLike you, I’m insecure enoughAnd so tired of guessin’ if you care [Chorus] How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body)I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No)Lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break [Verse 2] I can pick up the phone right nowMake that 2 A.M. callI know just what to sayBut that ain’t what I need right nowAnd I won’t let my wants get in my way [Pre-Chorus] ‘Cause you might abuse my trust (Oh)Switch up and ghost on usI cannot fuck me upLike you, I’m insecure enough (Oh)And I don’t need to be guessin’ if you care [Chorus] How can I work on me if I’m working on your body? (Working on your body, oh no)I thought we were meant to be, but we never really got it, did we?I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No)Lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No) [Bridge] I’m likin’ bein’ aloneEmotions under controlRight now is only for me (Me)Just tryna find myselfI don’t need nobody’s helpOh, don’t take it personally [Chorus] I know one thing, lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No)Lonely hearts won’t break (No)Hearts won’t break (No) [Outro] Me if I’m working—Working on your bodyMe if I’m working—Me if I’m working—Me if I’m on your bodyMe if I’m working—Me

mi conosco molto bene

so cosa fare con il mio solo tocco

posso spruzzare il mio Chanel

in questo enorme letto all’hotel Roosvelt

dove non posso abusare della mia fiducia

non posso cambiare e fare ghosting su di noi

non posso fregarmi da sola

come te, sono abbastanza insicura

e così stanca di domandarmi se ci tieni

come posso lavorare su di me se sto lavorando sul tuo corpo?

pensavo che fossimo destinati, ma non ci siamo mai arrivati vero?

so una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono

potrei prendere il telefono adesso

fare quella chiamata alle 2 del mattino

so proprio cosa fare

ma non è quello di cui ho bisogno adesso

e non lascerò che quello che voglio si metta sulla mia strada

perché potresti approfittare della mia fiducia

cambiarci e fare ghosting su di noi

non posso fregarmi da sola

come te, sono abbastanza insicura

e così stanca di domandarmi se ci tieni

come posso lavorare su di me se sto lavorando sul tuo corpo?

pensavo che fossimo destinati, ma non ci siamo mai arrivati vero?

so una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono

mi piace stare da sola

le emozioni sotto controllo

adesso sono solo per me

cerco solo di trovare me stessa

non ho bisogno dell’aiuto di nessuno

oh non prenderla sul personaleso una cosa, i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono i cuori solitari non si rompono

i cuori non si rompono