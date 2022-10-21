Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Sweet Nothing

Sweet Nothing è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Sweet Nothing:

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Sweet Nothing:

[Verse 1]

I spy with my little tired eye

Tiny as a firefly, a pebble

That we picked up last July

Down deep inside your pocket

We almost forgot it

Does it ever miss sometimes?

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

[Verse 2]

On the way home

I wrote a poem

You said, “What a mind”

This happens all the time

Ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

‘Cause they said thе end is coming

Everyone’s up to somеthing

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was nothing

[Bridge]

Industry distractors and soulf desconstructors

And smooth-talking hucksters are out glad-handing each other

And the voices that implore you should be doing more

To you, I can’t admit that I’m just too soft for all of it

Ooh

[Chorus]

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

You’re in the kitchen, humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

They said the end is coming

(They said the end is coming)

Everyone’s up to something

(Everyone’s up to something)

I found myself around and into your sweet nothings

I’ll take their pushing, shoving

(I’ll take their pushing, shoving)

You’re in the kitchen, humming

(You’re in the kitchen, humming)

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

Traduzione Sweet Nothing:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.