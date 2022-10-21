Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Mastermind scritto da Laura Boni 21 Ottobre 2022 Mastermind è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s. Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz. Significato di Mastermind: Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights! Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Mastermind: [Verse 1] Once upon a time, the planets and the fates And all the stars aligned You and I ended up in the same room At the same time [Pre-Chorus] And the touch of a hand lit the fuse Of a chain reaction of counter moves To excess the equation of you Checkmate, I couldn’t lose [Chorus] What if I told you none of it was accidental? In the first night that you saw me Nothing was gonna stop me I laid the groundwork, and then Just like clockwork The dominoes cascated in the line What if I told you I’m a mastermind? And now you’rе mine It was all by design ‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind [Verse 2] You see, all the wisest women Had to do it this way ‘Cause we were born to be the pawn Of every lover’s game [Pre-Chorus] If you fail to plan, you plan to fail Strategy sets the scene for the tail I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails In the liquor of our cocktails [Chorus] What if I told you none of it was accidental? In the first night that you saw me I knew that I wanted you, buddy I laid the groundwork, and then Just like clockwork The dominoes cascated in the line What if I told you I’m a mastermind? And now you’re mine It was all my design ‘Cause I’m a mastermind You might also like Unholy Sam Smith & Kim Petras [Bridge] No one wanted to play with me as a little kid So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since To make them love me and make it seem effortless This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess And I swear I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley ‘Cause I can [Chorus] So I told you none of it was accidental In the first night that you saw me Nothing was gonna stop me I laid the groundwork, and then Saw a white smirk on your face You knew the entire time You knew that I’m a mastermind And now you’re mine Yeah, all you did was smile ‘Cause I’m a mastermind Traduzione Mastermind: In aggiornamento Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album: Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno. “Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita. Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.