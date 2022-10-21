GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Mastermind

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Midnigts tracklist

Mastermind è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Mastermind:

 

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Mastermind:

[Verse 1]
Once upon a time, the planets and the fates
And all the stars aligned
You and I ended up in the same room
At the same time

[Pre-Chorus]
And the touch of a hand lit the fuse
Of a chain reaction of counter moves
To excess the equation of you
Checkmate, I couldn’t lose

[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
In the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascated in the line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’rе mine
It was all by design
‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind

[Verse 2]
You see, all the wisest women
Had to do it this way
‘Cause we were born to be the pawn
Of every lover’s game

[Pre-Chorus]
If you fail to plan, you plan to fail
Strategy sets the scene for the tail
I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails
In the liquor of our cocktails

[Chorus]
What if I told you none of it was accidental?
In the first night that you saw me
I knew that I wanted you, buddy
I laid the groundwork, and then
Just like clockwork
The dominoes cascated in the line
What if I told you I’m a mastermind?
And now you’re mine
It was all my design
‘Cause I’m a mastermind

[Bridge]
No one wanted to play with me as a little kid
So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since
To make them love me and make it seem effortless
This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess
And I swear
I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley
‘Cause I can

[Chorus]
So I told you none of it was accidental
In the first night that you saw me
Nothing was gonna stop me
I laid the groundwork, and then
Saw a white smirk on your face
You knew the entire time
You knew that I’m a mastermind
And now you’re mine
Yeah, all you did was smile
‘Cause I’m a mastermind

Traduzione Mastermind:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

