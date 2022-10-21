Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Mastermind

Mastermind è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

[Verse 1]

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates

And all the stars aligned

You and I ended up in the same room

At the same time

[Pre-Chorus]

And the touch of a hand lit the fuse

Of a chain reaction of counter moves

To excess the equation of you

Checkmate, I couldn’t lose

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

In the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascated in the line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’rе mine

It was all by design

‘Cause I’m a mastеrmind

[Verse 2]

You see, all the wisest women

Had to do it this way

‘Cause we were born to be the pawn

Of every lover’s game

[Pre-Chorus]

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail

Strategy sets the scene for the tail

I’m the wind and I’m free, flowing sails

In the liquor of our cocktails

[Chorus]

What if I told you none of it was accidental?

In the first night that you saw me

I knew that I wanted you, buddy

I laid the groundwork, and then

Just like clockwork

The dominoes cascated in the line

What if I told you I’m a mastermind?

And now you’re mine

It was all my design

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

[Bridge]

No one wanted to play with me as a little kid

So I’ve been scheming like a criminal ever since

To make them love me and make it seem effortless

This is the first time I’ve felt the need to confess

And I swear

I’m only cryptic in my gear of valley

‘Cause I can

[Chorus]

So I told you none of it was accidental

In the first night that you saw me

Nothing was gonna stop me

I laid the groundwork, and then

Saw a white smirk on your face

You knew the entire time

You knew that I’m a mastermind

And now you’re mine

Yeah, all you did was smile

‘Cause I’m a mastermind

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.