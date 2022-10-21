GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Karma

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Midnigts tracklist

Karma è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Karma:

Visto tutte le teorie su di un misterioso disco scomparso dallo stesso titolo, Karma era una delle canzoni più attese del disco.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Karma:

[Verse 1]
You’re talking shit for the hell of it
Addicted to betrail, but you’re relevant
You’re terrified to look down
‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare
Of everyone you burned just to get there
It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep the side of my street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

[Verse 2]
Spider boy, king of thieves
Weave your little webs of opacity
My pennies made your crown
Trick me once, trick me twice
Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize?
It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep the side of my street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]
Ask me what I learned from all those years
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here
(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]
‘Cause karma is the thunder
Rattling your ground
Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter
Karma’s gonna track you down
Step by step, from town to town
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
Karma takes all my friends to the summit
Karma is the guy on the screen
Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

Traduzione Karma:

[Verse 1]
Stai dicendo str***ate da quell’inferno
Ossessionato dal tradimento, ma sei rilevante
sei terrorizzata dal guardare in basso
perché se ci provi, vedrai il riflesso
da tutti quelli che hai bruciato per arrivare li
torna indietro

[Pre-Chorus]
e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita
non capirai cosa intendo

[Chorus]
perché il karma è il mio fidanzato
Karma è Dio
Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend
Karma è un pensiero rilassante
ma per te, non è dolce come il miele
Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama
si flette come un bravo acrobata
io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

[Verse 2]
Spider boy, king of thieves
Weave your little webs of opacity
My pennies made your crown
Trick me once, trick me twice
Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize?
It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]
And I keep the side of my street clean
You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]
Ask me what I learned from all those years
Ask me what I earned from all those tears
Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here
(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]
‘Cause karma is the thunder
Rattling your ground
Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter
Karma’s gonna track you down
Step by step, from town to town
Sweet like justice, karma is a queen
Karma takes all my friends to the summit
Karma is the guy on the screen
Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]
‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)
Karma is a God
Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)
Karma’s a relaxing thought
But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey
Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me
Flexing like a goddamn acrobat
Me and karma vibe like that

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

