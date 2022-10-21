Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Karma

Karma è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Karma:

Visto tutte le teorie su di un misterioso disco scomparso dallo stesso titolo, Karma era una delle canzoni più attese del disco.

Testo Karma:

[Verse 1]

You’re talking shit for the hell of it

Addicted to betrail, but you’re relevant

You’re terrified to look down

‘Cause if you dare, you’ll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep the side of my street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Verse 2]

Spider boy, king of thieves

Weave your little webs of opacity

My pennies made your crown

Trick me once, trick me twice

Don’t you know the cash ain’t the only prize?

It’s coming back around

[Pre-Chorus]

And I keep the side of my street clean

You wouldn’t know what I mean

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

[Bridge]

Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask my why so many things, but I’m still here

(I’m still here, I’m still here)

[Breakdown]

‘Cause karma is the thunder

Rattling your ground

Karma is on your scent like a bounty hunter

Karma’s gonna track you down

Step by step, from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit

Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me

[Chorus]

‘Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a God

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)

Karma’s a relaxing thought

But it’s not for you, it’s not sweet like honey

Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Traduzione Karma:

[Verse 1]

Stai dicendo str***ate da quell’inferno

Ossessionato dal tradimento, ma sei rilevante

sei terrorizzata dal guardare in basso

perché se ci provi, vedrai il riflesso

da tutti quelli che hai bruciato per arrivare li

torna indietro

[Pre-Chorus]

e tendo il lato della mia strada pulita

non capirai cosa intendo

[Chorus]

perché il karma è il mio fidanzato

Karma è Dio

Karma è la brezza nei miei capelli il weekend

Karma è un pensiero rilassante

ma per te, non è dolce come il miele

Karma è il gatto che fa le fusa sulle mie gambe perché mi ama

si flette come un bravo acrobata

io ed il karma abbiamo un’intesa

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.