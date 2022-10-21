GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Question…?

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Midnigts tracklist

Question…? è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Question…?:

 

Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights!

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Question…?:

Intro]
I remember

[Verse 1]
Good girl, sad boy
Big city, wrong choices
We had one thing goin’ on
I swear that it was somethin’
‘Cause I don’t remember who I was
Before you painted all my nights
A color I’ve searched for since
But one thing after another
Fucking situation, circumstances, miscommunications
And I have to say, by the way
I just made life some explanations

[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you
But fifteen seconds latеr, they were clapping, too?
Thеn what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question

[Verse 2]
Half-moon eyes, bad surprise
Did you realize out of time?
She was on your mind
With some dickhead guy
That you saw that night
But you were on something
It was one drink after another
Fucking politics and gender roles
And you’re not sure and I don’t know
Got swept away in the grey
I just may like to have a conversation

[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question?
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you
But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?
Then what did you do?
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question

You might also like
Vigilante Shit
Taylor Swift
Midnight Rain
Taylor Swift
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
Taylor Swift

[Bridge]
Does it feel like everything’s just like second best
After that meteor strike?
And what’s that that I heard
That you’re still with her? That’s nice
I’m sure that’s what’s suitable
And right, but tonight

[Chorus]
Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)
Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)
And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (Was making fun of you)
But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?
Then what did you do? (Do)
Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh
Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh (More of a fight)
When she said it was too much
Do you wish you could still touch her?
It’s just a question

Traduzione Question…?:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

Articoli correlati