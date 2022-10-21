Taylor Swift – Midnights: Audio, testo e traduzione di Question…?

Question…? è uno dei nuovi brani contenuti nell’ultimo album di Taylor Swift, Midnights. La cantante aveva annunciato l’arrivo di questo nuovo lavoro lo scorso 29 agosto, dopo essere stata premiata ai VMA’s.

Midnights è il suo decimo studio album e contiene 13 canzoni più tre bonus track, disponibili solo con la versione Deluxe del CD. Il disco è prodotto dall’amico e collaboratore storico Jack Antonoff, con la partecipazione di altri artisti, tra cui Zoë Kraviz.

Significato di Question…?:

Scopri QUI tutti le canzoni di Midnights!

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Question…?:

Intro]

I remember

[Verse 1]

Good girl, sad boy

Big city, wrong choices

We had one thing goin’ on

I swear that it was somethin’

‘Cause I don’t remember who I was

Before you painted all my nights

A color I’ve searched for since

But one thing after another

Fucking situation, circumstances, miscommunications

And I have to say, by the way

I just made life some explanations

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds latеr, they were clapping, too?

Thеn what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

[Verse 2]

Half-moon eyes, bad surprise

Did you realize out of time?

She was on your mind

With some dickhead guy

That you saw that night

But you were on something

It was one drink after another

Fucking politics and gender roles

And you’re not sure and I don’t know

Got swept away in the grey

I just may like to have a conversation

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question?

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you

But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?

Then what did you do?

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

You might also like

Vigilante Shit

Taylor Swift

Midnight Rain

Taylor Swift

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]

Taylor Swift

[Bridge]

Does it feel like everything’s just like second best

After that meteor strike?

And what’s that that I heard

That you’re still with her? That’s nice

I’m sure that’s what’s suitable

And right, but tonight

[Chorus]

Can I ask you a question? (Can I ask you a question?)

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room (In a crowded room)

And every single one of your friends was making fun of you (Was making fun of you)

But fifteen seconds later, they were clapping, too?

Then what did you do? (Do)

Did you leave her house in the middle of the night? Oh

Did you wish you’d put up more of a fight? Oh (More of a fight)

When she said it was too much

Do you wish you could still touch her?

It’s just a question

Traduzione Question…?:

In aggiornamento

Le parole di Taylor Swift sull’album:

Taylor Swift ha spiegato che Midnights non una compilation di canzoni mai pubblicate, ma di brani nuovi che ha scritto pensando a notti insonni che ha vissuto durante la sua vita: notti felici, tristi, tormentate, notti che hanno lasciato il segno.

“Stiamo sdraiati svegli pieni di amore e paura, in tumulto e lacrime. Fissiamo tutti le pareti e beviamo fino a che non ci parlano. Distorciamo le prigioni che ci siamo creati da soli e preghiamo, che proprio in questo momento, non stiamo per commettere un errore che potrebbe sconvolgerci la vita.

Questa è una collezione di musica scritta a mezzanotte, un viaggio attraverso il terrore e sogni dolcissimi. I pavimenti su cui camminiamo incessanti e i demoni che affrontiamo. Per tutti noi che ci siamo rigirarti ed abbiamo deciso di lasciare le lanterne accese e siamo andati alla ricerca – sperando che forse, quando l’orologio segna le 12… potremmo incontrare noi stessi”.